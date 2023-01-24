Prudential appoints director of group ESG

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Prudential (LON:PRU) has appointed Diana Guzmán as its new director of group Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Diana Guzmán will replace Kerry Adams-Strump as Prudential’s director of group ESG.

She was previously at the World Economic Forum and at CDP.

Her role involves delivering the insurer’s ESG strategy and commitments as well as maintaining dialogue with key stakeholders.

Diana Guzmán will join the UK-based insurer as its new director of group ESG on 25 January 2023. She will report to James Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, and will be based in Singapore.

In her new role, Guzmán will work across the business to deliver on the company’s ESG strategy and commitments, maintain dialogue with key stakeholders, and further embed Prudential’s ESG strategy for sustainable long-term value.

She has a breadth of experience working with public and private institutions on sustainable investments. She was previously at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva, where she was the head of sustainable development investment partnership & development finance, and, prior to that, at environmental disclosure system CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, as a director.

Guzmán is replacing Kerry Adams-Strump, who the company said has been “instrumental” in the development of its ESG strategy and the related communication to its stakeholders since 2020. Adams-Strump will remain at Prudential until 31 May 2023 to support the publication of its 2022 ESG report and upcoming AGM.

Turner commented: said: “ESG sits at the heart of our business and drives our purpose to help people get the most out of life. Our footprint means that we strive to actively place the considerations of emerging markets at the forefront of our approach. I’m delighted to welcome Diana to the team as we continue to work towards the long-term success, resilience and health of the global community, and thank Kerry for her commitment and significant contribution to our ESG agenda since 2020.”