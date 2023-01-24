Prudential appoints director of group ESG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Prudential appoints director of group ESG

Prudential (LON:PRU) has appointed Diana Guzmán as its new director of group Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). 
By Giulia Bottaro
24 January 2023, 07:20
© Shutterstock / Grand WarszawskiPost Thumbnail

Prudential (LON:PRU) has appointed Diana Guzmán as its new director of group Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). 

  • Diana Guzmán will replace Kerry Adams-Strump as Prudential’s director of group ESG.
  • She was previously at the World Economic Forum and at CDP.
  • Her role involves delivering the insurer’s ESG strategy and commitments as well as maintaining dialogue with key stakeholders.

Diana Guzmán will join the UK-based insurer as its new director of group ESG on 25 January 2023. She will report to James Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, and will be based in Singapore. 

In her new role, Guzmán will work across the business to deliver on the company’s ESG strategy and commitments, maintain dialogue with key stakeholders, and further embed Prudential’s ESG strategy for sustainable long-term value.

She has a breadth of experience working with public and private institutions on sustainable investments. She was previously at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva, where she was the head of sustainable development investment partnership & development finance, and, prior to that, at environmental disclosure system CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, as a director.

Guzmán is replacing Kerry Adams-Strump, who the company said has been “instrumental” in the development of its ESG strategy and the related communication to its stakeholders since 2020. Adams-Strump will remain at Prudential until 31 May 2023 to support the publication of its 2022 ESG report and upcoming AGM.

Turner commented: said: “ESG sits at the heart of our business and drives our purpose to help people get the most out of life. Our footprint means that we strive to actively place the considerations of emerging markets at the forefront of our approach. I’m delighted to welcome Diana to the team as we continue to work towards the long-term success, resilience and health of the global community, and thank Kerry for her commitment and significant contribution to our ESG agenda since 2020.”

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts