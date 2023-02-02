Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

KLM creates new top management role to accelerate sustainability efforts

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France-KLM (EPA:AF), has appointed Zita Schellekens to the new position of senior vice president (SVP) for sustainability & strategy.
By Giulia Bottaro
2 February 2023, 07:35 Updated: 2 February 2023, 10:38
Post Thumbnail

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France-KLM (EPA:AF), has appointed Zita Schellekens to the new position of senior vice president (SVP) for sustainability & strategy.

  • KLM has created the role of SVP for sustainability & strategy.
  • Zita Schellekens was appointed to the job and will join the company in March 2023.
  • She will lead the transformation and sustainability teams, established to further accelerate the company’s sustainability efforts. 

Zita Schellekens will start on 1 March 2023. In her new role, which is part of the airline’s executive committee, she will be responsible for the transformation and sustainability teams, founded to further accelerate the company’s sustainability efforts. She will report directly to KLM chief executive Marjan Rintel.

Rintel said: “The Dutch want to carry on flying and we see travel increasing globally. KLM wants to make this possible in a responsible manner, because this is the only way we can take KLM safely into the future. That means investing in a good product for customers, making smart use of technology, and setting ambitious sustainability goals. Zita’s drive and decisiveness and her wealth of experience in tackling complex sustainability issues at major companies all make her the ideal candidate to lead the way in improving KLM’s sustainability.”

Schellekens is joining after two and a half years as sustainability director at DSM (AMS:DSM), a Dutch company applying bioscience to health and nutrition. During that time, she joined forces with former DSM chief executive Feike Sijbesma to invest in innovative, sustainable startups. She is also a member of the sustainability advisory board of the Royal Schiphol Group, the owner and operator of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. 

Prior to her position at DSM, she was director of corporate affairs at Heineken (AMS:HEIO), where her responsibilities included sustainability, public affairs and communications at various locations in Asia, Africa and the Netherlands.

Schellekens commented: “I am committing myself to a tremendous mission: the sustainable transformation of KLM. It’s a huge and challenging mission, and one that is absolutely necessary. In my new position, strategy, transformation and sustainability converge. That means focusing on accelerating the transition to sustainability, exploiting every innovative solution available, and setting up smart public-private partnerships.”

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts