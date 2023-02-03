Shell accused of greenwash over renewables spend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reporting » Companies

Shell accused of greenwash over renewables spend

Global Witness has issued a complaint to the US financial regulator, accusing Shell (LON: SHEL) of inflating its overall investment in renewable sources of energy.
By Giulia Bottaro
3 February 2023, 07:25 Updated: 3 February 2023, 11:35
  • Shell has been accused of greenwash over its investments in renewables, as the majority of expenditure is going into gas.
  • Gas is highly polluting and not a renewable source of energy.
  • The complaint is another example of the tighter scrutiny companies are facing. 

Global Witness has filed a greenwash complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the agency charged with protecting investors, asking for an investigation into apparent greenwash by Shell.

What is Global Witness alleging?  

Accoridng to the NGO, Shell has lumped together some of its gas-related investments with its spending on renewables, thereby inflating its overall investment in renewable sources of energy. The fossil fuel giant claimed to have invested 12% of its annual expenditure on what it labels as ‘Renewables and Energy Solutions’, but Global Witness said only 1.5% went into actual clean energy, with the rest being directed to gas-related activities.

Indeed, in 2021, Shell designated $2.4 billion of its total $19.7 billion expenditure towards ‘Renewables and Energy Solutions’. According to Global Witness estimates, only $288 million was directed towards wind and solar power generation.

It said that Shell does not disclose how much it spends on fossil gas activities that it tells investors are “renewable” or “energy solutions”, though gas plays a role in the majority of the investments included under the label. 

The company budgeted $20 billion for energy transition activities in 2022, representing one-third of its total $60 billion expenditure. This includes investments in low-carbon fuels, renewable power, wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and sequestration and research and development.

A spokesperson for Shell said: “We’re confident Shell’s financial disclosures are fully compliant with all SEC and other reporting requirements.”

What is the issue with investments in gas?

Fossil gas is not renewable and, according to the International Panel on Climate Change, is the third most carbon-intensive method of generating electricity. The UN Environment Programme said that methane, the primary component of fossil gas, is responsible for more than a quarter of the global warming the world is today experiencing.

This is one of the key reasons why including natural gas as a sustainable investment in the EU Taxonomy was so controversial – and perhaps a justification that energy companies may use to defend their continued efforts in the fossil fuel. The International Energy Agency, however, has said clearly that new oil and gas projects are not compatible with a net zero by 2050 scenario. 

While there may be a limited role for gas in the energy transition, investments should largely focus on advancing renewable technology and infrastructure to ensure connectivity and security of supply.

Rise of climate scrutiny

The Global Witness complaint is yet another example of the increasing scrutiny that highly polluting companies are facing worldwide. This is coming not only from third parties, such as Global Witness, or stakeholders but also from new regulations requiring more transparent disclosures. For example, in the US, where the complaint was filed, the SEC is due to finalise an ESG disclosure plan in 2023.

“We cannot afford fossil fuel companies like Shell to carry on with these greenwashing and delaying tactics,” Global Witness said. “We need an equitable and just transition to renewable energy, that’s why Global Witness calls on the SEC to investigate Shell’s greenwashing of its fossil gas investments to determine if Shell violated relevant US securities laws, and if appropriate, to impose fines and to prohibit Shell from further violations.”

