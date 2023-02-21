Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reporting » Companies

Climate risk startup Risilience hires former New Zealand government advisor

Climate analytics startup Risilience has hired Dr Scott Kelly, a former senior advisor to the government of New Zealand.
By Giulia Bottaro
21 February 2023, 07:30 Updated: 21 February 2023, 09:27
  • Dr Scott Kelly is joining Risilience as SVP of model development and analytics. 
  • The startup spun out of the Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge, where Dr Kelly was part of the research team in 2015. 
  • He will use his expertise to help the company develop a new generation of products.

Dr Kelly is joining Risilience as SVP of model development and analytics. He previously served as the chief economic advisor to the Parliamentary Commissioner of the Environment in New Zealand, after working as an associate professor at the University of Technology Sydney.  

The startup said he was “instrumental” in raising early awareness of the importance of sustainable finance, working to establish the Climate Measurement Standards Initiative to standardise climate reporting across the financial sector in Australia. During this time, he consulted with various government agencies in Australia and New Zealand, the Bank of England and the Central Bank of Netherlands to advise on physical and transition climate risks

Risilience was spun out of the Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge, where Dr Kelly was part of the research team in 2015. He was the principal author of a paper discussing the potential for disruption in financial markets due to the near-and-present danger of climate change-related transition risk, at a time when it was only thought to be a problem many decades in the future. 

Dr Andrew Coburn, co-founder and chief executive of Risilience, said: “Companies rely on Risilience’s strong science and high-quality analytical tools to underpin their transformation to a low-carbon economy. Scott’s experience in the economics of climate change and leadership in quantification and research will be instrumental in building the next generation of our products. We see this as the return of a longstanding colleague who will bring considerable expertise to the team.”

