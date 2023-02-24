Reed Smith appoints its first sustainability partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reed Smith appoints its first sustainability partners

US law firm Reed Smith has appointed three partners to help drive progress toward its sustainability goals. 
By Giulia Bottaro
24 February 2023, 07:35 Updated: 24 February 2023, 08:58
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoPost Thumbnail

  • Todd Maiden, Jennifer Smokelin and Elle Todd will serve as the firm’s first sustainability partners.
  • It follows the launch of Reed Smith’s Global Environmental Sustainability Plan 2024 devising new measures focused on sustainability.
  • The firm also launched its Environmental, Social and Governance practice in July 2022, which advises clients actively transforming their businesses.

Todd Maiden will focus on West US, Jennifer Smokelin on East US and Elle Todd on Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Maiden is based in San Francisco and is a member of Reed Smith’s Environmental & Natural Resources Group. He helps clients maximise business opportunities and manage risks associated with environmental, energy, climate change and ESG and sustainability issues. His geographic role will cover the firm’s five offices in California, and three offices in Texas and Chicago.

Smokelin is also part of the Environmental & Natural Resources Group, Smokelin and is a leader of the ESG practice. She is based in Pittsburgh and represents clients on environmental and emerging energy issues, greenhouse gas legislation, and related environmental issues. Her geographic role will cover the firm’s nine offices in the Eastern time zone.

Todd is based in the London office, in the UK, and is a member of the firm’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group. She has extensive experience contributing to award-winning green initiatives in both the UK and Asia. Her new geographic role will cover the firm’s 13 offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

These appointments follow the launch of Reed Smith’s Global Environmental Sustainability Plan 2024, which underpins the firm’s commitment to driving lasting environmental sustainability within the firm, its communities and the legal industry. 

The plan saw the establishment of a sustainability billable-hours policy, which Reed Smith said was the first in the legal industry. The policy, which took effect in June 2022, allows timekeepers to count 25 hours of sustainability-related leadership, advocacy, training and development toward the firm’s 140 hours of billable credit available each year for non-billable work.

In July 2022, Reed Smith formally launched its ESG practice, which advises clients to transform their businesses to address climate change, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and other issues of societal consequence.

“Having three experienced and committed partners leading our global sustainability efforts is a key part of our plan,” said Nick Bagiatis, Reed Smith’s chief operating officer. “Together with our sustainability champions and local green team members, Todd, Jennifer and Elle will be champions for our initial focus on reducing carbon emissions, increasing recycling and fostering internal engagement.”

