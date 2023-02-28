Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Stripe co-founded alliance targets permanent CO2 removal

A group of companies including payment processor Stripe and CO2 removal company Climeworks have co-founded the Carbon Removal Alliance (CRA) to raise awareness of the potential of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions.
By Jawahar Hingorani
28 February 2023, 10:29 Updated: 28 February 2023, 10:31
© Shutterstock / Sambulov YevgeniyPost Thumbnail

A group of companies including payment processor Stripe and CO2 removal company Climeworks have co-founded the Carbon Removal Alliance (CRA) to raise awareness of the potential of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions.

  • The CRA is intended to bring high-quality CDR solutions to the notice of policymakers.
  • The alliance said that policy is critical to fund innovations and support the CDR market.
  • Carbon removal is seen as a more permanent solution to decarbonisation compared to carbon credits and has the potential to be a multi-trillion-dollar economic opportunity. 

According to the first State of Carbon Dioxide Removal report, almost all current CDR comes from conventional removal methods on land, mostly via planting trees and managing soils. Researchers said that countries need to maintain and expand the current capacity, which will require dedicated policies and management. More than 120 national governments have a net-zero emissions target, which implies using CDR, but few of them have actionable plans for developing it, presenting a major gap in planning.

Who is leading the CRA and what are its aims?

The CRA will be led by executive director Giana Amador, who in 2015 co-founded Carbon180, what is deemed to be the first dedicated carbon removal company. As its policy director, she promoted carbon removal to policymakers, which led to the $3.5 billion funding and inclusion of direct air capture (DAC) hubs in the US Infrastructure Law and the first-ever dedicated carbon removal research programme in the Energy Act of 2020.

The alliance will focus on driving policies, primarily in the US, that will be technology neutral and prioritise funding for CDR. It plans to highlight an array of high-integrity permanent methodologies that address the entire spectrum of carbon removal. 

Permanent removal refers to a timeline of 1,000 years or more, which as a timeframe is comparable to the atmospheric lifetime of carbon emissions. The alliance said it also supports CDR solutions that are net negative, additional and verifiable.

Companies represented on the board of the CRA include Stripe, Climeworks, plant-based carbon removal group Charm Industrial, limestone-based DAC developer Heirloom and Seachange, which provides the sustainability strategy for Seafood company Thai Union.

What is Climeworks’ interest in co-founding the CRA?

Climeworks is a pioneer in DAC technology, which it said needs to scale drastically over the coming decades. Industry-wide standards are needed to build the trust and integrity that is required for this to happen. Climeworks said it hopes to lead by example, providing incentives to peers, customers and policymakers alike to act on climate change.

Climeworks’ chief climate policy officer Christoph Beuttler joined the CRA’s board. He said: “A portfolio of CDR solutions is needed on gigaton level by 2050 and we need to make sure that the highest-integrity solutions are incentivized. As a board member, I hope to share the learnings we gained at Climeworks to accelerate this scale-up – in particular our experience with permanence and third-party certification.”

Where is the CDR market headed and how big can it get?

New CDR technologies, such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), biochar, enhanced rock weathering and DAC, are required by virtually all pathways to net zero. Currently, they make up only a tiny fraction of current capacity and closing this gap will require rapid growth in their development.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, if the world is to hit its climate targets, billion-tonne scale CDR is now “unavoidable”. This will require trillions of dollars in investment to scale CDR solutions at speed, spanning both nature-based solutions such as afforestation and engineered solutions such as DAC.

The majority of investment in these solutions is driven by the voluntary carbon markets (VCM), but the lack of transparency and quality metrics within the VCM creates a high-risk environment for CDR investments, which may be a deterrent to financing at scale. 

The scandal regarding the effectiveness of some of Verra’s REDD+ credits is an example of this. Insurance is a potential solution to the credibility gap as, by reducing risk and increasing transparency, it can act as an essential enabler of the VCM.

The Energy Transitions Committee has warned that, in order to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of net zero by 2050 or keeping temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, will require an investment of $15 trillion in CDRs over the next three decades.

For the CRA, raising the profile of CDRs with policymakers seems to be the path that could provide the biggest returns, given the scale of public funding that is being committed by major economies to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts