Impact Investing Institute appoints new chief executive

Kieron Boyle will join the Impact Investing Institute in May 2023 as the non-profit organisation’s new chief executive. He is replacing Sarah Gordon, who left the Institute at the end of 2022 following her three-year tenure as the founding chief executive. Boyle is expected to champion impact investing at a time when the market is moving from the fringes to the mainstream, and with social inequality and climate change at the forefront of the minds of investors and policymakers.

He previously held the same role for seven years at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation, one of the world’s oldest foundations, and itself a pioneer in incorporating impact investment into the investment strategy of its £1 billion endowment. At Guy’s & St Thomas’, Boyle led alliances to reduce health inequalities.

Prior to that, he worked at the Cabinet Office, where he was the director of impact investment and the key architect, starting in 2012, of the UK Government’s strategy to make the country a global hub for impact investing. This work included the creation of Big Society Capital, a wholesale social investor, and putting impact investing on the agenda of the G8 during the UK’s presidency, in particular through the creation of the Social Impact Investment Taskforce.

Before joining the Cabinet Office, Boyle served in No.10 Downing Street, the Department for Business, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit. He started his career as a strategy consultant at The Boston Consulting Group in New York.

He is also a governor of the Southbank Centre, a trustee of the Design Council, and the chair of the Long-term Investors in People’s Health programme, a $7 trillion global alliance of institutional investors. He is also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.

Dame Elizabeth Corley, chair of the Institute, said: “Kieron brings a long and exemplary record of advocacy, innovation and achievement in the area of impact investing. He is ideally skilled to realise the Institute’s aspirations and take its accomplishments to the next level building on Sarah Gordon’s exceptional legacy as founding CEO.”

Boyle commented: “Having spent over a decade in the field of impact investing, I am incredibly excited to lead the Institute at such an important time. The world faces intense economic, social and environmental challenges, and I have seen first-hand how capital markets can be one of our most effective levers of change.”