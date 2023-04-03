One company’s journey to making Nature a company director

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Protecting nature should be a key part of every company’s decision-making process. Simeon Rose, creative director at Faith In Nature and co-creator of Nature On The Board, explains how to enforce this by making Nature a director.

In August 2022, beauty company Faith In Nature made Nature a director, so it could give it a voice and a vote on all decisions that impact it.

It has created a framework in which Nature as a non-human entity is a director of the company, given a voice by human proxies external to the business.

Faith In Nature has open-sourced the entire process so that other companies can draw inspiration and do the same.

As an aromatherapist and herbalist, Rivka Rose has always believed that Nature holds the answers. That’s why, when she started her company in 1974, she called it Faith In Nature. If you break that name right down it literally means ‘absolute trust and confidence in Nature’. So this idea that Nature is the boss has always been in the air for us.

But as all environmentally responsible companies will know, reimagining what being green today means is an incredibly complicated business. We must acknowledge that every decision we make has some sort of impact on the natural world.

The lightbulb moment came for us in realising there was always one voice missing from this decision-making process: Nature’s. That’s when in early 2021, our creative director, Anne Hopkins, asked: “Well what if Nature really was the boss?” And that was the breakthrough we needed.

Making nature a director

In August 2022, Faith In Nature became the first company in the world to make Nature a director – giving Nature a voice and a vote on all decisions that impact it.

But there was a huge amount of work and learning that needed to happen between those two events. We were aware of the emerging Rights of Nature movement and the idea of environmental personhood – in which Nature is granted the powers to act in its own interest – but obviously needed a lot of expert help. So we contacted two of the environmental organisations we’d seen associated with a lot of the news stories we admired: Earth Law Center in the US and Lawyers For Nature in the UK.

With their brilliant minds, we were able to create a framework in which Nature as a non-human entity is a director of the company, given a voice by human proxies legally bound to speak not just for humanity, but Nature as a whole. Those proxies are Brontie Ansell of Lawyers For Nature and Alexandra Pimor of Earth Law Center – and they both have the freedom to draw on as wide a network of environmental experts as necessary in order to bring to the table the most well-informed opinions possible.

How it’s working

Having Nature on the Board is an incredible thing to witness. The dynamic of conversation has changed, the level of insight has improved and the move has helped focus all of our minds on the task at hand: reimagining what a Nature positive company really looks like and how one should behave.

It’s also an incredibly exciting thing to be part of. We’re having different, more inspiring types of conversation. New and unexpected opportunities are presenting themselves. And, crucially, we’ve overcome the problem we set out to solve: Nature is now an active member of our decision-making process.

Nature has voted. Nature has a say on the decisions that impact it (which, let’s face it, are nearly all decisions!) and Nature helps the rest of us better understand the impact of our own decisions.

But it’s not just about working at the board level. There is a more everyday level in which we try to bring Nature into the conversation by simply asking ‘What would Nature say?’ We now hear this asked throughout the company, by people across all departments. And, what we begin to realise, is that this question gives us space and permission to really step into that role ourselves. In many cases, we already know the answers.

Taking it further

We have open-sourced the entire process so that any other company wishing to appoint Nature to their board can do too. It’s a wonderful thing to see happen at one company. But it becomes powerful when it happens at many, many companies.

Nature on the Board is not a product, it’s a process – and it’s developing all the time. It’s already transforming our business. We look forward to seeing how it transforms the business world as a whole as it’s adopted more widely.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.