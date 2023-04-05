WWF launches digital resource hub to inspire sustainable business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WWF launches digital resource hub to inspire sustainable business

The WWF has launched a digital information hub, containing various resources that will help businesses to become more sustainable.
By Heather Dinwoodie
5 April 2023, 07:40 Updated: 5 April 2023, 12:32
  • The Future of Business platform is expected to help companies across Central and Eastern Europe to adopt more sustainable business practices. 
  • Its resources will cover a wide range of topics, ensuring that companies are thinking beyond net zero to also consider their relationship with nature. 
  • With its freely available resources, the platform could be a valuable enabler of sustainable business practices. 

The Future of Business platform is freely available to companies across Central and Eastern Europe. It will host a library of resources in designed to encourage corporate adoption of best practices in sustainability. 

“We have created ‘The Future of Business’ with the purpose to examine what the future of our region could look like and how to shape it in favour of people and nature. Our goal is to ignite the vital conversation on the business case behind sustainability”, said Peter Baráth, regional director of Marketing and Partnerships at WWF-CEE. 

Introducing the Future of Business platform 

The platform comes as a sub-activity of the WWF’s long-term partnership with the VELUX Group. Currently, it offers resources in three different formats including audio, video and written content.

As it develops, the WWF intends to launch a series of sector-specific events to encourage the sharing of knowledge and experience. It will also develop a virtual library containing the latest scientific reports and practical guidance. 

Initially, the platform will explore five different themes of sustainable corporate action. These include climate leadership, finance, food systems, water and forest management. With such varied coverage, it is expected to help participating companies think beyond net zero, considering their relationship with nature as well as their carbon footprint. 

By making the platform freely available, the WWF has ensured that any willing business may access its support. Particularly for smaller companies and startups that may be lacking in funding, resources or expertise, the digital information hub could serve as a valuable enabler of sustainable practices. 

