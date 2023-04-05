WWF launches digital resource hub to inspire sustainable business

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The WWF has launched a digital information hub, containing various resources that will help businesses to become more sustainable.

The Future of Business platform is expected to help companies across Central and Eastern Europe to adopt more sustainable business practices.

Its resources will cover a wide range of topics, ensuring that companies are thinking beyond net zero to also consider their relationship with nature.

With its freely available resources, the platform could be a valuable enabler of sustainable business practices.

The Future of Business platform is freely available to companies across Central and Eastern Europe. It will host a library of resources in designed to encourage corporate adoption of best practices in sustainability.

“We have created ‘The Future of Business’ with the purpose to examine what the future of our region could look like and how to shape it in favour of people and nature. Our goal is to ignite the vital conversation on the business case behind sustainability”, said Peter Baráth, regional director of Marketing and Partnerships at WWF-CEE.

Introducing the Future of Business platform

The platform comes as a sub-activity of the WWF’s long-term partnership with the VELUX Group. Currently, it offers resources in three different formats including audio, video and written content.

As it develops, the WWF intends to launch a series of sector-specific events to encourage the sharing of knowledge and experience. It will also develop a virtual library containing the latest scientific reports and practical guidance.

Initially, the platform will explore five different themes of sustainable corporate action. These include climate leadership, finance, food systems, water and forest management. With such varied coverage, it is expected to help participating companies think beyond net zero, considering their relationship with nature as well as their carbon footprint.

By making the platform freely available, the WWF has ensured that any willing business may access its support. Particularly for smaller companies and startups that may be lacking in funding, resources or expertise, the digital information hub could serve as a valuable enabler of sustainable practices.