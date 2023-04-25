Timber: a sustainable solution to the construction crisis?

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

SG Voice spoke to Antto Kauhanen, manager of Stora Enso’s Katajanokan Laituri project, to explore the opportunities for timber construction.

The built environment accounts for almost 50% of the world’s emissions, with a fifth of its footprint being linked to the materials used.

With carefully monitored sourcing and replenishment, timber could provide a sustainable alternative to traditional resources.

The market for timber construction is rapidly expanding, driven by regulatory developments and investors’ demands.

With its current model of resource extraction, material production, construction, demolition and wastage, the built environment accounts for almost 50% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. This means that, under a business-as-usual scenario, the construction sector could singlehandedly prevent net zero from being reached by 2050.

Around a fifth of the industry’s footprint comes from the construction process itself and the materials involved, suggesting that the adoption of sustainable alternatives could deliver significant results.

Stora Enso (NASDAQ:SEOAY) is among those providing such alternatives. With the development of its new office building, the company will demonstrate the advantages of its timber materials and their use in the construction process. SG Voice spoke to Antto Kauhanen, manager of the Katajanokan Laituri project to build the company’s new headquarters in Helsinki.

The advantages of timber construction

“Wood grows back so it’s a completely renewable, raw material,” says Kauhanen, explaining the main advantage of timber construction. “The trees we use can absorb carbon when they grow in the forest, and they store that carbon throughout the lifecycle of the building. When we use these products in buildings, they create a significant carbon storage.”

Timber construction may offer several additional benefits. “We also know that biophilic design principles, imitating the human desire to be connected with nature, can be fulfilled by using wood in buildings,” adds Kauhanen.

“There has been extensive research over the past few decades, showing the positive health and wellbeing impacts of working or living in buildings that are made from natural materials. In the workplace, productivity can increase up to 13% compared to offices made from conventional materials. General wellbeing is also improved, you can even lower your stress levels and heartbeat when you are surrounded with natural materials.”

“A third point I would raise is regarding the economics,” he continues. “Building with wood can save costs because we can reach a high degree of prefabrication. So, the timeline of construction can be shorter and less space is required for the construction site. As we know, buildings tend to be in busy city centres where you cannot actually store too much material. This opens possibilities for wood, as we deliver the elements on time… The customers have the products they need, but only when they need them.”

Kauhanen notes that the forthcoming office will be built from a new range of products that are designed to maximise the benefits of prefabrication.

“The Sylva kits, which we launched last fall, provide a set of pre-manufactured custom-made applications that are delivered just in time to building sites. They give a lot of freedom, so engineers and architects could design buildings with rounded corners or unusual shapes, for example.”

“We also have various tools, including a design software platform and various applications that help with onsite installation. These tools can actually contribute to sustainability, as we deliver only the material that is needed. We don’t deliver any waste. It’s fast, it’s safe, it creates less dust and it reduces the neighbourhood’s exposure to unnecessary noise.”

“In this project, will be mixed uses within the same building. It’s not just an office, it’s also a hotel and a public space that can be accessed by tourists and citizens. So, the prefabricated structures for this building have been designed to allow full flexibility throughout the lifecycle, ensuring that the building’s function can easily be changed. What we have now realised is that this flexibility delivers remarkable benefits in terms of the building’s durability.”

Is timber construction truly sustainable?

Despite timber’s potential as a sustainable construction material, there are several prevailing concerns. Timber has been linked to deforestation, which accounts for almost 15% of global carbon emissions and is one of the main barriers to effective climate action.

Much of the timber’s contribution to deforestation comes down to the complexity and opacity of its supply chain, which makes it difficult to ensure that forests are sustainably managed. With several intermediaries involved, stakeholders may struggle to ensure that their activities are not contributing to environmental destruction rather than the supply of what could otherwise serve as a valuable, renewable resource.

In response to these concerns, Kauhanen is quick to emphasise the transparency and traceability Stora Enso’s efforts. “We know the origin of all the wood we use. 100% of our board comes from sustainable sources, and we use various tools to make sure this really happens. We get certification from third-party traceability systems, such as FSC and PEFC, and we use our ISO environmental standard to make sure we manage these things correctly.”

Of course, even the most compliant logging practices involve the harvesting of trees. Some might argue that this practice is inherently unsustainable, as it disrupts the forest carbon cycle and impacts the surrounding ecosystem.

“We always want to ensure that the forests we harvest, including those harvested by our customers or suppliers, are duly regenerated,” Kauhanen says. “So, we plant new seedlings whenever the forests are cut down. All of these aspects are at the core of our business.”

Although there are certain benefits to planting new trees, such solutions must be adopted with care. New plantations can take several decades before they begin to capture carbon at the rate of their predecessors, and there is no guarantee that they will not be destroyed in the meantime. Developers must also consider the specific types of trees to be planted, as their failure to do so may result in the long-term reduction of biodiversity.

“When the trees are harvested, they stop sequestering CO2,” Kauhanen acknowledges. “But, when we use those big logs in long-lasting products, then the carbon is stored throughout the products’ lifecycle. In our head office, for example, the materials will last for at least 100 years. The carbon will be stored throughout that lifecycle. At the same time, the seedlings we plant will start to grow and will begin to absorb CO2.”

For its products, Stora Enso mostly uses spruce and pine. The majority of its plantations are similarly devoted to these two species, ensuring a like-for-like replacement. The company also operates several biodiversity programmes to ensure that the stability of harvested areas is maintained, evaluated and monitored in the long-term.

From Kauhanen’s description, it appears that Stora Enso has made several provisions to ensure the sustainability of its construction materials. But how do its results compare to conventional alternatives?

“At the beginning of the head office project, we did a lifecycle assessment through which we analysed various alternatives,” he says. “These kinds of comparisons are quite often done by our customers, such as real estate developers, when they want to evaluate the impacts of the products they choose.”

“What we have seen in those studies is that, by using wood, we can significantly cut the carbon footprint of the building. The emissions involved in producing the mass timber product is a lot lower than for mineral-based materials such as concrete and steel. And of course, it’s not only about the carbon footprint. We can also increase the handprint of the building due to its carbon storage.”

“Typically, we find that we can reduce the carbon footprint by between 50 and 70%. In the case of our new Head Office, we know exactly the amount of wood that will be used. Altogether, this wood will have sequestered almost 6,000 tonnes of CO2 and that will remain stored in the building for up to 100 years and beyond. To give a little context, this 6,000 tonnes is the equivalent of the annual emissions of three and a half thousand passenger cars.”

Although these comparative studies offer some reassurance of timber’s environmental credentials, there may also be concerns regarding its functionality. Those that are unfamiliar with timber products could be forgiven for presuming that wood is naturally susceptible to fire safety issues, pest infestation or rot. According to Kauhanen, these perceptions could not be further from the truth.

“We know that our products fulfil the fire regulations of several different countries, as they have a natural resistance thanks to the unique properties of timber materials,” he explains. “When wood burns, it starts to char from the surface, giving a protective layer for the rest of the structure. So it’s actually extremely fire-safe.”

“We’re also asked about insects or termites that may be seen as the enemies of wood. Well, yes, they can be in certain countries, but it’s not something we experience in Finland. In countries where we deliver, we treat our products at the mill to protect them against termites.”

A growing market for timber construction

According to Kauhanen, Central Europe remains the largest market for mass timber products. In recent years, however, timber construction has emerged as a growing trend across the continent.

“We’re seeing significant growth in Western Europe, which is now almost as big as the Central European market, and in the North. Demand is being driven by the construction sector’s shift from more labour intensive methods to prefabricated approaches that are less energy intensive and have a lower carbon footprint.”

Given that the built environment accounts for 40% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the rising demand for more sustainable materials is not particularly surprising. What matters now is how this demand can be continuously supported.

Enabling conditions to meet demand

“Governments are pushing towards net zero emissions and targets,” says Kauhanen. “This has an impact on building regulations, which we are already seeing in several European countries. Some of them are more advanced than others, but already this phenomenon is happening on some level in every Member State.”

“When thinking of investors and developers, private investors and real estate developers have set ambitious commitments to decarbonise their portfolios, and this is pushing them to find new solutions,” he continues.

Kauhanen explains that Stora Enso intends to secure platinum-level LEED certification for its upcoming office building, as such schemes can be useful in meeting investors’ demands.

“We have an investor and developer lined up, and they are really striving to build a sustainable portfolio. This kind of certificate gives them the proof and justification that our buildings can actually deliver against sustainable criteria. In my opinion, this requirement does not significantly increase our costs, because the decisions we make are already in line with LEED’s requirements. So, I’m not saying we get it for free, but we get a decent return on the additional work.”

With increasingly supportive policy conditions and the rising demand for sustainable investment opportunities, it seems likely that the market for timber construction will continue to expand. Once completed, Stora Enso’s office development could serve as an example of expertise.