Economic growth is best achieved through social enterprise

If the majority of the economy was powered by social enterprise, we could rapidly turn around many of the challenges that we face as a nation and a planet, argues Patrick Nash, author and founder of 12 social enterprises.

For the economy to pivot in a way that faces the inequality and the climate crises, business has a major role to play.

Companies are changing the world for the better with a vision for an equitable, inclusive and regenerative economic system for all people and for the planet.

If financial institutions and government prioritised social enterprise, we could rapidly turn around many, if not all, of the challenges that we face as a nation and a planet.

We live in a time when business has a bad name. Many of our largest businesses are driving inequality, greed and the climate emergency. The public’s faith in these businesses is declining rapidly.

While we have seen significant growth in businesses that are seeking solutions to the climate emergency, the majority of investment goes to companies that can demonstrate fast returns that are all too often at the expense of low wages, excessive profits and damage to the environment. Even good corporate intentions can quickly become greenwashing.

Is there an alternative?

Social enterprise has been around for a while, but ask anyone in the street about it and they will typically ask: what is a social enterprise? Despite studying economics at university in the 1970s, I had no understanding that business could be such a force for good. I started up my first social enterprise, a worker-owned business, when I was 22 years old, but didn’t hear the term ‘social enterprise’ until I was well into my 40s.

The best definition of social enterprise that I have found comes from Social Enterprise UK. Social enterprises are businesses that are changing the world for the better.

This is a pretty loose definition and that’s a good thing. It means that there are all sorts and types of social enterprises, from worker cooperatives to community interest companies (CICs) and B-Corps. Some of these pay everyone the same salary, some of them can’t ever be sold and others have shareholders. What they all share is a vision for an equitable, inclusive and regenerative economic system for all people and for the planet.

Business as a force for good

Social enterprises have been around for a while. The vegetarian food industry in the 1970s and 1908s was full of worker cooperatives. Some of these are significant businesses today, such as Suma Wholefoods and Essential Trading, each employing well over 100 people who have a stake in the business (I was a founder of Essential Trading in 1980).

There are over 26,000 CICs in the UK. Most are startups, but the biggest tend to be the spin-outs, especially from the NHS but also from local authorities. Many CICs are providing social services either under contract or in their own right. Larger CICs include Charity Bank, an ethical bank that uses its savers’ money to lend to charities and social enterprises and Bethnal Green Ventures, Europe’s leading early-stage tech for good VC.

More recently the growth of the B-Corp movement has galvanised a form of social enterprise in the private sector of the economy. Existing companies can become B-Corps following a rigorous assessment process that ensures they meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Successful B-Corps include ethical toilet paper company Who Gives a Crap, drinks company Innocent, clothing company Patagonia and London law firm Bates Wells.

Scaling up social enterprise

I have spent a lifetime starting up, growing and leading a number of social enterprises and projects based on social and environmental values, not just profit. I am not against profit. It fuels growth, helps pay people better salaries to live better lives and allows an enterprise to invest and take risks. Social enterprises have the desire to change the world for the better and support people’s lives while creating jobs and growing the economy.

There are over 100,000 social enterprises in the UK employing two million people and generating £60 billion in GDP. What if the majority of the economy was powered by social enterprises? If financial institutions and government prioritised social enterprise, we could rapidly turn around many if not all of the challenges that we face as a nation and a planet.

What the world needs now is a new generation of socially motivated entrepreneurs who are prepared to change the status quo and take on the big challenges.

Patrick Nash has recently published his new book, Creating Social Enterprise: my story and what I learned.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.