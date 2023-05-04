Small businesses are key in tackling the climate crisis

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

With the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report concluding that humanity had the tools to curb climate change, in what was a “rapidly closing window”, head of marketing and insight at Novuna Business Finance, Joanna Morris, discusses how translating small businesses’ desire to tackle the climate emergency into action is key.

It is crucial that small businesses advocate and contribute to the UK’s move to net zero, as they are the engine room of the economy.

Despite the clear challenges that small businesses have faced, research suggests that business leaders want to do the ‘right thing’.

Corporate action needs to be supported governments and local bodies setting out grants and targets with a long-term, apolitical view.

In discussing the findings of the Synthesis Report, the IPCC chair Hoesung Lee said that achieving the 1.5°C limit “will take a quantum leap in climate action”. Nothing short of “everything, everywhere, all at once” is required.

Small businesses are taking sustainability challenge

Tackling the climate crisis is an absolute priority for 2023, with the need for action ever-increasing. For small businesses – the engine room of the economy – the importance of their buy-in, advocacy and contribution to the UK’s move to net zero cannot be understated.

We recently released The Small Business Sustainability Report 2023 looking at attitudes to sustainability, the action small businesses are taking, expectations from their supply chains, and the wider support they are receiving.

The initial findings suggested that the majority of leaders of small businesses are engaged on the matter. The vast majority (85%) are also taking practical steps today to address the sustainability challenge. 78% are “greening” their supply chain, with a desire to raise green standards for their suppliers as a way of reducing the impact on the environment.

However, while a third of businesses have an ‘active plan’ to be net zero, almost one in two (45%) don’t have a formal plan in place to date. Many have struggled to maintain a focus on net zero whilst grappling with the economic ravages of Covid and then a seismic cost of living crisis.

Costs of being green becoming more acceptable

While the fundamental parts of keeping a business running must be at the centre, sustainability has remained in the mix throughout. Despite the clear challenges that small businesses have faced, not only has our research suggested that sustainability has remained front of mind, we have – as a business – seen an increase in the number of green deals we have funded.

The critical issue is affordability. If two options can be presented to a decision maker – one green, one not – that are both within the ‘affordable’ bracket, we are regularly seeing business leaders opting for the green option, even if it is slightly more costly. Businesses will opt to do the ‘right thing’, but only if they can.

Two things are occurring which are making the decision for business leaders a no-brainer. Firstly, costs are coming down. Taking electric vehicles as an example, the rate of technology, combined with the flood of new and electric vehicles into the market has driven down the cost of battery cars.

According to Recurrent’s Q1 2023 Used Electric Car Buying Report, the prices of resold electric vehicles fell by 17% when compared to July 2022. Secondly, the market for sustainable finance is increasing. According to TheCityUK, the global green finance market has grown by more than a hundredfold over the last decade.

Need to address lack of guidance and information

Our research also revealed that, while the majority of small businesses (54%) think the responsibility for reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality lies firmly with themselves, either as individuals or as a business, the vast majority said a combination of lack of knowledge and support from the government are barriers preventing them from doing more on sustainability.

At a global level, the recent UN report is a document that gives a stark and clear outline of the landscape, but not the detail small businesses need to enact change. At a domestic level, we need governments and local bodies to interpret this guidance for the small business community, setting out grants and targets with a long-term, apolitical view. Day-to-day actions of a business need to be connected with large-scale global objectives. The quicker this happens, the better.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.