Why lawyers are invaluable for corporate responsibility

Chyna Fairclough, LPC Student and debt adviser, and student Xean Chew outline the responsibility of lawyers to help their clients navigate this landscape in an ambitious and positive way.

Corporate responsibility to act on climate change permeates all areas and is no longer optional: the primary task of a lawyer today is to steer clients along this learning curve.

Communication with the public is pervaded by technical language, opening the door to greenwashing: lawyers have a responsibility to ensure that businesses do not hide behind this complexity.

Large corporations stand to gain commercially by investing in the transition to net zero, and lawyers can foster the ambition of their clients by reminding them of the extraordinary impact they can have.

In its knowledge session on corporate responsibility and climate change, Legal Voices for the Future discussed the opportunities for companies facing increasing regulatory pressure to conduct climate-friendly business. Legal Voices for the Future is a collaborative learning forum established by junior practitioners from different fields of law, in order to foster discussion across a new generation of lawyers.

Corporate responsibility as a necessary learning curve for all

Founding member Elnaz Amiri highlighted the channels by which corporations are facing inescapable pressure to act responsibly. Not only is the regulatory framework increasing rapidly in both volume and intensity, particularly for the largest corporations, but shareholder activism and consumer spending habits are forcing businesses to think carefully about their part in a sustainable future.

The sheer immensity of this challenge can be overwhelming and we are all having to get to grips with new concepts and ideas. However, as Amiri rightly pointed out, this is not the first time companies have had to undertake such a major shift. When anti-money laundering regulations burst onto the scene, companies had to quickly implement the right controls and processes and it was their lawyers that advised them to do so in a robust and proactive manner.

Today, the responsibility of lawyers is to steer clients along the climate responsibility learning curve by interpreting the regulations in a way that is forward-thinking and avoids greenwashing.

Spell it out to the ordinary person

Session speaker Jack Longden, sustainability manager at QBE European Operations, was asked how a good lawyer would approach advising insurance companies on the compatibility of their products with climate legislation. He stressed the responsibility of lawyers to step into the shoes of the ordinary person and ask themselves three fundamental questions: “How are you advertising this product? What is the context? And how would the ordinary person interpret it?”.

This strikes to the heart of a key issue pervading climate change discourse in all spheres – it’s complicated, clunky, and confusing. In an episode of the Outrage + Optimism podcast titled Do The Work, one of the principal discussion points was the power of talking like a ‘real person’ in fostering climate change awareness and enabling people to participate in the discussion. Catherine Mckenna highlighted how even her job title – Chair of the UN High Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Commitments of Non-State-Entities – in real-world talk is simply helping business and local government reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Ultimately, lawyers have a duty to ensure that their clients do not hide behind this complexity and make statements which mislead members of the public. To do so is to act within the best interests of your client as ensuring true compliance with climate legislation will inevitably be better in the long run.

Responding to the perfection vs momentum dichotomy

An important discussion point is how to strike the balance between perfection and momentum through climate regulation and its enforcement. “Get it done” was a phrase which cropped up both in the podcast and the knowledge session, with palatable frustration at the lack of progress beyond setting targets since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015. However, this was counterbalanced by concern that businesses will hold back on meaningful action if they fear slipping up.

Two responses to this problem were brought to the table.

Firstly, as discussed in the podcast by McKenna, businesses have other incentives for being sustainable beyond combatting climate change, therefore it is not unreasonable to suggest they do their homework. The largest corporations stand to gain the most and can therefore play a crucial role in helping smaller businesses with fewer resources bring themselves up to scratch.

Secondly, lawyers are best placed to assist businesses in navigating complex regulations and pushing them to be ambitious. As Longden emphasised, lawyers are (at their core) risk managers and should be proactive in “embracing the mess”.

The pressure on corporations to take responsibility for their impact on the climate will be unrelenting in the years ahead. Lawyers have the skillset to help them meet this challenge and should be daring in their approach.

Regulations can be interpreted lightly or robustly and lawyers should remind the clients of the long-term benefits associated with the latter. Ultimately, this is an immense undertaking but, by holding each other to account, perfection is not so impossible.