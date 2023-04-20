More than 3,500 stores receive Starbucks sustainability certification

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has expanded its ‘Greener Stores’ certification programme to cover more than 3,500 branches in 20 different markets.

To date, Starbucks has certified 3,508 of its branches under its ‘Greener Stores’ initiative.

Stores are granted certification when they demonstrate their alignment with a series of independently developed sustainability targets.

Although the programme itself appears to be credible, Starbucks must significantly expand its coverage if it is to truly make a difference.

More than 3,500 branches of Starbucks have been certified as ‘Greener Stores’, as the company has expanded its framework to cover its global reach. The latest round of certifications brings the programme’s coverage to 20 different markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Asia Pacific.

“I’m so proud to see our Greener Stores framework continue to scale for good globally,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ chief sustainability officer. “The program we have created will continue to move us closer towards our resource positive goals.”

What does it mean to be certified as a ‘Greener Store’?

Branches of Starbucks may be certified as ‘Greener Stores’ when they are able to demonstrate their alignment with 25 sustainability performance standards. The standards, which were developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and SCS Global Services, cover eight different impact areas including energy efficiency, water stewardship and waste diversion.

As a global leader in standards development and third-party certification, SCS is also responsible for the independent audits used to verify each certification. Essentially, it analyses the various efforts of each individual store and determines whether they are progressive enough to achieve the desired standards.

This methodology allows each store to determine its own unique approach to the achievement of shared goals. For example, some may choose to install solar panels or water recycling tanks while others invest in more efficient appliances or more sustainable paints and sealants. Although these specific solutions have little in common, they could each be credited for enabling the store to meet its sustainability performance standards.

The credibility of company-specific certifications

Voluntary certification standards are used to define the specific operational practices that can drive sustainable improvements. They can help companies to demonstrate their progress, enhancing their communication with investors and consumers.

Certifications can also encourage competing businesses to adopt similar practices. When carefully designed and effectively deployed, they can support the development of regulatory frameworks both by demonstrating the processes, measurements and reporting that should be expected or by holding businesses accountable in areas where government legislation is lacking.

When companies choose to implement their own unique certification programme, however, it is always worth questioning whether their intentions are as positive as they seem. Self-developed certification can be used to justify the avoidance of external intervention, or to send a ‘green’ message that cannot be comparatively interpreted.

By partnering with external parties on the development of its performance-based standards, Starbucks has effectively mitigated these concerns. Each store’s certification is independently verified in accordance with pre-defined expectations. As such, it is safe to assume that the same standards are being met by each individual store, having already secured the approval of expert bodies.

At the same time, the development of its own certification programme has allowed Starbucks to extend its store certification beyond its previous engagement with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme for retail. Although LEED is perhaps the most prolific and recognisable certifications available for greener buildings, it does not cover the many additional factors of sustainable business operation.

Recognising these limitations, Starbucks developed its Greener Stores certification as a more holistic approach that would allow it to certify both its physical premises and the ways in which they are managed. By including the reassurance of performance-based targets, it has sufficiently differentiated itself from those that design unique programmes for more nefarious purposes.

A drop in the Starbucks ocean

Although Starbucks’ standards may ensure the credibility of each store’s approach, the scale of the programme’s delivery leaves plenty of room for improvement.

With 36,170 stores in operation as of January 2023, less than 10% of Starbucks’ locations have been certified. Even if the company reaches its target of approving 10,000 locations by 2025, around 72% of its stores would remain as they are.

Of course, this calculation assumes that Starbucks’ store count will remain static, which seems unlikely given its continued annual expansion. With this in mind, it seems likely that the percentage of uncertified stores will be even higher.

Given the brand’s global reach, this ought to be cause for concern. While many coffee companies accumulate most of their emissions through the activities of their value chain, Starbucks’ sheer volume means that its retail operations account for a greater share of its footprint.

Although the firm has been gradually but consistently reducing its overall emissions since 2018, the footprint of its buildings and retail locations has continued its upward trend. Overall, it seems that Starbucks’ announcement ought to be taken with a pinch of salt. Its credible improvements to certain stores should not be overly celebrated while many others remain neglected.