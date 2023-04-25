TikTok clamps down on climate change misinformation

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

TikTok has introduced a new climate misinformation policy as it seeks to replace harmful narratives with authoritative discussion.

The new policy places an outright ban on content that contradicts or undermines scientific consensus on climate change.

Misinformation has been shown to deepen public polarisation, reduce support for climate policies and limit the impact of verifiable information.

Social media users ought to continue exercising caution until more thorough regulations are put in place.

As part of its Earth Day campaign, social media platform TikTok has ramped up its efforts to reduce the spread of climate misinformation while elevating more authoritative sources. “Trust and authenticity fuel the creativity of TikTok — and we believe we have an important role to play in empowering informed climate discussions on our platform,” it explained.

Banning harmful content while celebrating authoritative sources

Perhaps the most significant of TikTok’s new initiatives is the strengthened enforcement of its misinformation policy. Although the company acknowledges that different individuals may hold different opinions, its policy establishes a layer of protection for a shared reality.

Under the policy, any content that is considered inaccurate, misleading, false or harmful is explicitly banned – regardless of its creator’s intentions. The ban covers a wide range of content, from hateful conspiracy theories to inaccurate medical advice, as well as any information that contradicts or undermines the current scientific consensus on climate change.

Content accuracy will be assessed by independent fact-checkers and through comparisons against previously approved content. Content found to be harmful will be removed from the platform’s personalised content recommendation system, while suspect posts that do not warrant penalties may be tagged with warning labels.

In addition to its removal of misinformative content, TikTok intends to make it easier for users to find more useful information. In partnership with the UN, it has identified several authoritative sources that will be made more accessible through a newly developed search feature.

The emergent threat of climate misinformation

While it may seem old fashioned to view social media as a genuine threat to human wellbeing, it is worth considering the scale on which it influences our daily lives. These platforms have become a dominant source of news for around 50% of adults across the UK, the US, and numerous other countries across the globe.

This ecosystem of social media is at risk of becoming a cesspit of misinformation. As repeatedly found by Indiana University’s Observatory on Social Media, platforms including TikTok, Facebook (NASDAQ:META) and Twitter enable our natural human biases to interact on an unprecedented scale.

Our own systematic thinking errors are converging with our tendency to trust the information shared by people we know, while our preferences are continuously fed into algorithmic programmes that determine what we see next. As these cognitive, social and algorithmic biases begin to intertwine, we are repeatedly exposed to the same ideological content that we are already predisposed to believe.

When this content contradicts the concerns of over 99.9% of global climate scientists, we begin to see the true impacts of misinformation. Indeed, research suggests that misinformation can result in public polarisation and reduced support for climate policies. Attacks on the integrity of climate scientists can impact the ways in which valuable findings and warnings are communicated, while the positive impact of valid information can be cancelled out by its misleading or inaccurate counterpart.

The issue has already been recognised by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned in 2022 that scientifically misleading information is fuelling polarisation and deterring the development of new and ambitious policy. The World Economic Forum, meanwhile, has identified misinformation and disinformation as the 11th biggest long-term risk to society. In its most recent Global Risks Report, it said that disinformation is increasing the risk of uncontrollable global warming and ecological breakdown.

What can be done to address the spread of climate misinformation?

In order to address the spread of climate misinformation, there are several actors that must be considered. There are those that create misinformative content, those that enable its distribution and those that are supposed to be in charge of regulating the system.

First, we must acknowledge that climate misinformation does not come from nowhere. Typically, it is the product of vested interests such as the capitalist agenda of fossil fuels companies with millions of dollars to spend on promoting their extractive activities.

In 2021, for example, five of the world’s largest oil majors spent a whopping $750 million on climate-related messaging through social media, press releases, speeches, and secondary websites. The true figure may be far higher, as this analysis did not include the cost of external advertising or information distributed by contracted agencies. Even as global leaders gathered for the UN’s climate summit of 2022, fossil fuel-related entities spent approximately $4 million on misinformative social media campaigns.

This brings us to the second point in the chain: the platforms through which this misinformation is spread. With their ad-based revenue models, global reach and personalised feeds, social media platforms and search engines make for an obvious choice.

Several of these platforms have introduced measures to prevent the spread of climate misinformation. Facebook, for example, has launched a ‘Climate Science Centre’, while Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has banned the monetisation of content that refutes scientific consensus.

To date, these efforts appear to have been prompted by external pressure, with a growing number of organisations and individuals calling for technology companies to crack down on the spread of misinformation. The same could perhaps be said of TikTok, which was questioned by US congress in March 2023 after allegations of politically misinformative advertising.

Of course, the motivation behind misinformation policies is not necessarily important, so long as they are proving effective. Currently, however, their success is somewhat difficult to assess.

This is because most social media companies are yet to provide transparent details regarding their definitions and approach to climate misinformation. Although several of them have introduced their respective measures, they have not been clear on how violations are identified, recorded or penalised.

Evidently, this self-regulated approach leaves significant margins for error. Without transparent data, there is simply no way of knowing whether progress is being made. TikTok and its peers may well be attempting to address the issue, but we are in desperate need of frameworks to ensure that they deliver as promised.

Thankfully, recent years have seen the gradual emergence of a regulatory response. The EU has recently adopted its Digital Services Act, demanding greater transparency from online platforms. From its full implementation in February 2024, all online platforms will be expected to meet its requirements. A similar bill has been introduced in the US, though it has yet to make further progress.

As the situation evolves, we can hope to see these different actors working effectively together to adopt a holistic yet targeted approach that can truly address the issue at hand. Until then, social media users and content consumers ought to exercise caution no matter the positive messaging of their preferred platform.