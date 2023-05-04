Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

B Lab will work with the We Mean Business Coalition (WMBC) to develop a range of different resources that could help companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The two organisations will develop various tools and guidelines that will help businesses of any size to accelerate their decarbonisation.

Most smaller businesses are keen to reduce their emissions but feel that they do not have the necessary skills, knowledge or resources.

Accessible support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be vital in achieving the net zero transition.

The WMBC comprises seven non-profit organisations with a shared goal of driving corporate action towards the net zero transition. Given that this ambition is closely aligned with that of B Lab, known for its certification of sustainable ‘B Corporations’, the two organisations have joined forces to further their efforts. Together, they will develop a range of tools and guidelines that will help businesses to accelerate their emissions reductions.

“This is our last chance to limit warming to 1.5°C and decisive action is needed today to cut emissions and transition to a net zero economy powered by a global clean energy system,” said Maria Mendiluce, chief executive of the WMBC.

“By partnering with B Lab, we ensure that a greater number of companies big and small can access the guidance they need to achieve net zero, while fostering business accountability and leadership.”

Supporting businesses of any size

The partners’ work will be aligned with global scientific consensus on the need to reach net zero by 2050, with an intermediary target of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. United by their belief that businesses will play a critical role in achieving these goals, they intend to provide their support.

Recognising the importance of shared knowledge, the collaborators will develop a selection of tools and guidelines for the promotion of climate leadership based on technical expertise. Their work will also include dedicated efforts to strengthen business advocacy and promote the introduction of global policy measures that could accelerate corporate decarbonisation.

Although the scope of the partnership is yet to be outlined, B Lab has confirmed that it will be working closely with the Coalition’s SME Climate Hub. With its support, the Hub will expand the availability of targeted support for SMEs.

Smaller businesses are keen to participate in climate action

The partnership is likely to be welcomed by SMEs, many of which have expressed their willingness to reduce their carbon emissions. They may be motivated by various factors, such as the ability to accommodate the demands of conscious consumers, meet the expectations of sustainable investors and comply with forthcoming regulations. Decarbonisation may also allow them to lower their energy consumption, with the associated cost savings being particularly relevant in today’s economic situation.

Although there are several benefits to be gained through emissions reduction, research suggests that smaller businesses are struggling to develop effective solutions.

Indeed, a recent survey by the SME Climate Hub revealed that 58% of the participating companies did not have the necessary skills to implement climate action despite 80% of them believing that it was the ‘right thing to do’. With finance being another major barrier, 61% of the survey’s respondents said that more accessible tools and resources could help them to advance their efforts.

These findings have been echoed by the Net Zero Barometer Report, published by the British Standards Institute (BSI) in May 2023. Having consulted 1,000 senior decision makers representing UK SMEs, the BSI concluded that rising costs and lack of clarity were the main constraints of achieving net zero. Although 82% of the survey’s respondents recognised the importance of decarbonisation, only a third were extremely confident of their plans to move forwards.

Support for SMEs is a crucial enabler of the transition to net zero

Given that SMEs employ around 70% of the global workforce while generating more than half of the world’s GDP, their influence over global supply chains cannot be overstated. Although it is important that larger firms have the resources and support to reduce their emissions, the impact of their smaller suppliers must not be ignored.

As the significance of SMEs’ emissions has become more apparent, a range of guides, calculators and digital platforms have begun to emerge. As such, the collaboration between B Lab and the WMBC can be seen as part of a growing movement to provide accessible support for the decarbonisation of smaller businesses.

Such solutions are clearly being demanded by the businesses targeted, but they will also enable larger companies to meet their own climate commitments while satisfying their stakeholders’ requirements. Ultimately, the support of SMEs will help to reduce industrial emissions across the board, paving the way for a sustainable future.