Crocs’ delay of CO2 goals highlights the limits of transition planning

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), a major global footwear brand, has delayed its decarbonisation goals by a full decade. The announcement raises several questions regarding the credibility of corporate climate commitments.

Crocs will now attempt to achieve net zero by 2040, rather than 2030.

Like many others, the company did not have a credible plan for how it would align its operations with its net zero targets.

It suggests the need for new frameworks to ensure that transition plans can account for continued economic prosperity.

Crocs has amended its target of achieving net zero by 2030, pushing the deadline back until 2040. Although the company has acknowledged that even its initial goal was “neither vast nor fast enough”, it claims that the ambition has been pushed out of reach by its acquisition of HEYDUDE and the completed review of its baseline emissions.

“Our new enterprise goal is to be Net Zero by 2040,” the firm declared in its latest Comfort Report. “This is still an ambitious goal when accounting for the realities of our business and recognition of both brands, but it’s a more realistic and credible goal given that our total emissions are significant, our growth projections are aggressive, and our footprint looks quite different today than when we set our initial goal.”

Why has Crocs revised its climate commitments?

In September 2021, Crocs announced its original goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. At the time, the company had not yet completed a thorough assessment of the emissions across its value chain. Nor had it confirmed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a fellow footwear company that has since been incorporated as a standalone division.

Over the following year, Crocs began to collect more detailed information on its carbon emissions. It calculated its footprint following the standards of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and learned that its starting point was far higher than its previous estimates had suggested.

Furthermore, the acquisition of HEYDUDE had contributed to a significant increase in the company’s emissions between 2021 and 2022. Year-on-year, its total emissions increased by 45.5%, or 244,737 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. Of the 782,774 tonnes released in 2022, at least 193,000 could be directly attributed to the addition of HEYDUDE.

These revelations have resulted in the company’s decision to extend the timeline of its net zero transition.

“As our business context continues to change and as the severity of the climate crisis progresses, we have to continue to evaluate pathways and the feasibility of our carbon reduction journey,” it explained. “We have adjusted course to create the timeline needed to deliver on our sustainability ambitions, while continuing to support our growth.”

Companies are failing to implement credible plans for decarbonisation

The amendment of Crocs’ climate commitments demonstrates its broader failing to develop a credible plan for the transition to net zero. Such plans play a vital role in tackling the climate crisis, as they outline how individual companies will pivot their operations to align with global ambitions.

Climate transition plans, when developed in line with best practice, provide a useful framework through which businesses and their stakeholders can translate their net zero goals into tangible actions. They require thorough consideration and expertise, else companies could set themselves the most ambitious and admirable targets with just a vague idea of how they may be achieved.

Indeed, research suggests that over a third of the world’s largest firms have now established their net zero targets. While this may seem like major progress, almost all of the companies assessed would fail to meet their goals without doubling their pace of emissions reduction in the near term. These findings confirm the need for credible planning that will enable companies to make demonstrable progress while being held accountable by relevant stakeholders.

Several organisations, including the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT), the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and the International Sustainability Standards Board, are developing frameworks that can be used to determine the credibility of transition plans. Eventually, their criteria will be incorporated under mandatory requirements for the disclosure of climate-related risks.

Although this work is not yet completed, it appears that Crocs has fallen at the earliest hurdle. The TPT has identified the first crucial stage of transition planning as being the calculation of baseline emissions. Such baselines are important as they help companies to quantify the reductions that must be made to successfully achieve their goals. They also provide a useful reference value that can be used as a comparative measure of progress.

Given that Crocs had not completed this key step at the time of its initial target announcement, it is unsurprising that its timeline was grossly inaccurate. Without an accurate baseline, its 2030 deadline could best be described as an optimistic stab in the dark.

How can company’s account for continued expansion?

Crocs’ first hiccup may seem slightly obvious, but its second is perhaps a little more challenging to overcome.

Under any traditional measure, such as company profits or shareholder dividends, Crocs’ acquisition of HEYDUDE would be seen as a step in the right direction. In a capitalist economy, such expansion is a necessary condition of business survival. From established companies such as Crocs to early-stage startups at the very beginning of their journey, we tend to expect that businesses will continue to grow for as long as their market allows.

This raises questions when it comes to the development of credible transition plans. How can companies be expected to reduce their emissions while expanding their economic activity?

Mergers and acquisitions are just one example of an instance that might increase a company’s total emissions. Others could include smaller shifts such as the hiring of new employees, the move to a larger office or the addition of extra suppliers.

As yet, there is little guidance available on how companies can approach this issue. The TPT has advised that senior executives ought to take responsibility for aligning performance objectives, investments and acquisitions with net zero targets, but it does not offer any insights into what they should actually do.

It could be argued that corporate progress should be measured on the basis of relative emissions rather than their total footprint. Such a framework would accommodate increases in overall emissions, driven by a company’s growth, so long as the firm can maintain or reduce its emissions intensity. Essentially, emissions would be measured in proportion to the company’s size, rather than as a single numerical figure.

Until there is established consensus on how transition planning can be aligned with corporate growth, companies will struggle to achieve their net zero goals. Although Crocs has made some clear errors along the way, it should not be held entirely to blame for its lack of progress. Rather, its announcement should serve as a warning sign of systemic limitations to the realisation of a sustainable future.