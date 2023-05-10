Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Mark Jankovich, chief executive of UK ecological cleaning products manufacturer Delphis Eco and Made in Britain’s Sustainable Leader of the Year, explains why localised supply chains are a sustainability imperative. Delphis Eco is a B Corp and holds two Royal Warrants.

As companies make environmental pledges, one key strategy gaining traction is the development of localised supply chains.

They are supported and welcomed by consumers due to their environmental and social benefits.

Although it can be a challenging task, with careful planning and execution, companies can successfully transition to localised supply chains.

Localised supply chains are a sustainability imperative that is supported and welcomed by consumers for three key reasons: reducing transportation emissions and packaging waste; local social value and footprint investing in local jobs and communities; and UK ownership of our carbon emissions – we should not make them the responsibility of a third party country.

Developing a localised supply chain

As companies pledge their commitment to net zero and seek to reduce their environmental footprint, one key strategy gaining traction is the development of localised supply chains. By sourcing materials, labour, and products closer to home, companies can reduce their carbon emissions, supply local economies and improve the overall sustainability of their operations.

Firstly, reducing transportation is a major factor in cutting emissions. The global shipping industry spews out 3% of worldwide greenhouse gases, 700 million tons of CO2 in 2021.

What is perhaps less known is that packaging is also a major source of emissions. Local sourcing reduces the overall amount of packaging required for products as goods don’t need to withstand long-distance transport. Not only can local sourcing reduce packaging, but it can reduce plastic waste and of course, reduce lead times.

The work of associations such as Made in Britain, whose members display the Made in Britain collective mark on their goods and packaging, helps businesses and consumers instantly recognise a British product.

Benefits to the community

And taking this a step further, to smaller communities, another benefit of localised supply chains is the ability to support the local economy as companies can help stimulate economic growth in their communities. This can be especially important in rural areas or regions that have been hard hit by economic downturns.

By supporting local businesses, companies can help create jobs, promote entrepreneurship, and help their communities thrive. Increasingly, we see the juxtaposition of businesses who set up their stall in a community that they have researched and know there is a need and a ready market for their goods.

There is also a resilience factor. By sourcing materials and goods from nearby suppliers, companies can reduce their exposure to supply chain disruptions that can arise from natural disasters, political instability, or global pandemics. It can help the continuity of business operations in the face of unexpected challenges.

Research recently conducted by Made in Britain finds that 43% of UK businesses faced delays on goods imported from other countries in the 12 months to mid-January 2023, and that 66% of those affected switched to British suppliers as a result.

Increasingly, we see businesses adopting the local provenance angle in their marketing backstories. Consumers welcome local provenance and are increasingly demanding it too! People like to support their local economy whether that be in the purchase of local groceries or hardware – even when eating out, local products grown in the community are a powerful draw.

How local is local?

One thing I am often asked is “How local is local?” Here, companies can prioritise suppliers within certain geographic areas, or they can work with suppliers who use sustainable practices such as organic farming or renewable energy.

It is important to note that localising supply chains is not always a straightforward process. Companies may need to invest in new infrastructure, develop new relationships with suppliers, and navigate complex regulatory environments. All this can require a significant amount of time, effort and resources.

Despite the challenges, localising supply chains is often a key strategy for achieving sustainability goals. By reducing transportation emissions, packaging, supporting local economies and improving resilience, companies can manage their environmental impact and create more sustainable business eco-systems that benefits everyone involved and aligns to consumer demands.

With careful planning and execution, companies can successfully transition to localised supply chains and reap the benefits of environmental, commercial, and social value.