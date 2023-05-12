BHP case study to inform the future of natural capital accounting

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

BHP (ASX:BHP), Australia’s largest mining company, has published a pilot case study of the method it will use when assessing its impacts on nature.

BHP has developed a sector-specific framework for assessing its relationship with the natural environment.

More than half of the world’s GDP is either moderately or highly dependent on nature, but natural assets are often unpriced or undervalued.

Investors’ expectations and regulatory developments will drive the development of natural capital accounting.

The Beenup Mineral Sands mine was closed by BHP back in 1999, leaving the site to be rehabilitated over the following years. By 2015, the land was deemed to be fully restored.

Now, BHP has conducted a more thorough analysis of how Beenup’s operation and restoration has affected the surrounding environment. By applying the principles of natural capital accounting (NCA), it claims to have accurately measured its impact. With the publication of an in-depth case study, the company will share its experience with others in the industry.

“We know that objectively measuring our progress and understanding the impacts of our efforts will only be possible using tools such as natural capital accounts,” said Caroline Cox, BHP’s chief officer of Legal, Governance and External Affairs.

“Our Beenup Case Study provides important insights, so we’re pleased to share it and engage with others on the development of natural capital accounting within the industry.”

Natural capital accounting

NCA provides a systematic framework for the measurement of natural assets and services within a specific location or ecosystem. In recent years, it has been adopted as a standard methodology that helps governments and corporations to examine the complex relationship between the economy and the environment.

The principles of NCA have been recognised by the UN, with the release of its System for Economic Environmental Accounting (SEEA) in 2021. Its approach has had a notable influence on national policymaking, leading to the development of NCA frameworks by global powerhouses including the US, the EU and the UK.

Essentially, NCA is a means of incorporating nature-related risks and opportunities into financial considerations. It enables nature-related impacts and dependencies to be reflected on monetary balance sheets and statements of profit and loss.

These accounts can be used to inform financial decision-makers who are more accustomed to working in economic terms. When the value of nature is presented in a familiar format, they may be more likely to acknowledge the need for its protection.

NCA’s use in the mining industry

The mining industry is typically associated with a swathe of environmental issues, ranging from biodiversity loss and deforestation to the polluting effects of discharged waste. These issues are not kept separate from one another, nor are they free of cascading consequences such as the disruption of natural services, including carbon sequestration and the management of natural water cycles.

Unfortunately for mining companies, their continued operation is highly dependent on the very ecosystems they tend to destroy. Minerals are a form of natural capital in that they are created, maintained and protected by the Earth itself.

Recognising the need to value these assets just as it would any other, BHP set out to develop a framework that would allow it to incorporate natural capital into its strategic planning, risk management and capital allocation. For its assessment of the Beenup site, the company drew from three existing approaches before adjusting for the requirements of the mining industry.

The SEEA framework was used to guide the classification of environmental and ecosystem natural capital assets, to catalogue physical accounts and to account for the ecosystem’s condition and services. The Natural Capital Protocol, another internationally recognised approach to the measurement of corporate impacts and dependencies on nature, helped in defining certain parameters and assessing their materiality. Finally, BHP consulted the UK’s Corporate Natural Capital Accounting framework to inform its development of environmental profit and loss statements.

This carefully developed framework was used to analyse the Beenup site, providing valuable insights that could be applied to future operations. According to Anne Dekker, BHP’s vice president of Environment, such tools will be vital in informing the decisions of mining companies as they work to reverse the current trend of nature’s destruction.

She explained: “When we look at the case study’s findings we see some expected outcomes from mine rehabilitation activities, such as increases in species and habitat, but also a couple of outcomes that were not part of the original rehabilitation design, such as a net gain in carbon storage and significant improvement in quality of water that flows through the site.”

“The case study has really given us a foundation for considering how we can evolve natural capital accounting concepts for mine sites and sets us up to take the next steps, such as applying them at our operational sites and working with others to apply them within the industry more broadly.”

NCA rises up the agenda

With the latest research concluding that more than half of the world’s GDP, approximately $58 trillion in total, is either moderately or highly dependent on nature, businesses are beginning to acknowledge the issue as a financially material risk. Natural assets and services that have previously been left unpriced or undervalued are now being seen as liabilities or opportunities that could have a dramatic impact on corporate profits and stakeholders’ returns.

This emerging recognition has led to the development of various disclosure frameworks and regulatory measures to ensure that the global economy is aligned with biodiversity goals. Soon, investors will be able to request that companies report on their relationship with nature through the forthcoming framework of the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures. Similarly, the agreement of the Global Biodiversity Framework will see biodiversity reporting being incorporated into national policies.

With these developments, companies will no longer be able to ignore their relationship with nature. Doing so would expose them not only to operational risks, but also to the legal and reputational damage of failing to live up to new expectations.

Nonetheless, the calculation of nature-related impacts and dependencies comes with a number of major challenges. Essential variables such as species populations, community compositions or ecosystem functionality can change rapidly and are rarely confined to bounded locations, making it difficult for companies to account for the specific scope of their operations.

With many industries yet to determine how different ways of operating can either worsen or improve their biodiversity impact, there is a clear need for further development of accounting methodologies. While it is unlikely that BHP has single-handedly created the perfect approach, its efforts may serve as a useful step in the refinement of an industry-specific framework.