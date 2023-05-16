Re:NewCell taps TextileGenesis to offer digital traceability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Re:NewCell taps TextileGenesis to offer digital traceability

Re:NewCell (STO:RENEW) will partner with TextileGenesis to ensure the traceability of its sustainable Circulose material. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
16 May 2023, 08:45 Updated: 16 May 2023, 08:45
© Shutterstock / vovidzhaPost Thumbnail

Re:NewCell (STO:RENEW) will partner with TextileGenesis to ensure the traceability of its sustainable Circulose material. 

  • Re:NewCell will use TextileGenesis’ technology to verify the sustainable lifecycle of its patented circular material. 
  • As the market environment continues to shift towards transparency, traceability is rapidly becoming less optional. 
  • Traceability solutions will be critical to the sustainable transformation of the fashion industry. 

Founded in 2012, Re:NewCell has developed a patented process for the recycling of textile waste. Discarded clothing and factory scraps are shredded, de-coloured and decontaminated, leaving an organic cellulose polymer that can be spun into regenerated fibres such as viscose, lyocell, modal or acetate. 

With the Circulose polymer, brands and designers can create new collections while eliminating the need to make new materials. They can reduce the social, ecological and economic burden of textile waste, while avoiding the continuous extraction of virgin resources. 

The environmental benefits of Re:NewCell’s product may appear obvious, but they cannot be guaranteed without traceable records of the material’s lifecycle. Thanks to a forthcoming agreement with TextileGenesis, however, this final challenge may soon be resolved. 

“Since Re:Newcell was founded in 2012, we have been on a mission to create circularity in the fashion industry,” said Patrik Lundstrom, the company’s chief executive. “But we also need a trusted and transparent supply chain to ensure the authenticity of products made from CIRCULOSE from our facilities all the way to the retail consumer. That is what TextileGenesis brings to the table.” 

Digital technology used to verify product journey 

“Our partnership with Re:Newcell will create unprecedented supply chain traceability for CIRCULOSE pulp towards retail brands,” added Amit Gautum, founder and chief executive of TextileGenesis. “TextileGenesis helps Re:Newcell verify every step of the supply chain and carry that authentic and transparent message.” 

TextileGenesis’ platform uses digital tokens to track textile products from the origin of their fibres until their final point of sale. The tokens create a tamper-proof representation of the physical flow of goods, with real-time updates on all transactions. 

Throughout the product’s journey, TextileGenesis uses artificial intelligence (AI) to model the textile value chain. This helps to verify transactions between different partners while also accounting for wastage loss factors. 

The flexible platform is designed to comply with a number of recognised industry standards. It can be used with multiple tracer technologies, and its data can be shared with third-party auditors. To date, the technology has been adopted by notable fibre producers including Lenzing (VSE:LNZ), Eastman (NYSE:EMN) and Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group. 

Traceability is rapidly becoming less optional 

By prioritising traceability, businesses and their stakeholders are able to verify the origins and journey of individual units. They can determine how each item has been sourced, transported, manufactured and delivered, with digital records leaving little room for error.  

Such data could be extremely attractive to many of today’s consumers, who are beginning to prioritise the values of the brands they buy from. Indeed, recent research suggests that 78% of consumers would pay a premium price for products that are made from recycled, sustainable or eco-friendly materials, but that half of these potential customers have little faith in corporate claims. 

Traceability initiatives can also be useful in reducing a company’s exposure to legal and reputational risks. From investigations into potential greenwashing to lawsuits and fines for the mislabelling of ‘sustainable’ textiles, the fashion industry is rapidly losing its right to self-regulate. 

All over the world, new regulations are placing the sector under an unprecedented level of scrutiny. In France, for example, the French Decree 2022-748 AGEC (Anti-Waste for a Circular Economy Law) requires retailers to provide consumers with detailed information about the environmental qualities and origins of the products they purchase.  

Similar measures are to be introduced across Europe, with the Commission having adopted a proposal for a Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence. When the Directive comes into force, companies will have to identify, prevent and report any negative impacts of their operations. The bloc has also proposed that clothing brands should be held accountable for extended producer responsibility, with potential measures including the introduction of digital product passports designed to track the contents and origin of consumer products. 

In the US, several States have begun to propose similar legislation with a specific focus on the fashion industry. Examples such as California’s Senate Bill 62 or the New York Fashion Act suggest that clothing retailers will soon be forced to comply with standardised due diligence policies.  

Traceability as an enabler of sustainable transformation 

Under mounting pressure, several major fashion brands have announced their commitments to the use of sustainable materials and have engaged in a range of collaborative initiatives. 

In 2022, for example, companies including H&M (STO:HM B), Inditex (BME:ITX), Stella McCartney and Kering (PAR:KER) were among the first to participate in a collective agreement for the purchase of sustainable fibres. The UN’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, meanwhile, which includes a commitment to the sourcing of environmentally friendly materials, had 99 signatories as of February 2023. 

Traceability will be critical to the delivery of these commitments, with digital technologies providing the platforms through which companies can monitor and report on their efforts. Through these platforms, they will be able to communicate their progress, showcase their alignment with consumers’ values and demonstrate their compliance with new regulations. 

Ultimately, traceability is likely to dominate as a critical enabler of sustainable transformation. Although the fashion industry’s transition will depend on the engagement of various stakeholders, each actor will rely on the information made available by digital solutions.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts