EFRAG appoints Chiara Del Prete as chair of advisory group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Standards

EFRAG appoints Chiara Del Prete as chair of advisory group

The European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) has appointed  Chiara Del Prete as EFRAG Sustainability Reporting TEG (EFRAG SR TEG) chair. 
By Giulia Bottaro
6 February 2023, 07:25 Updated: 6 February 2023, 09:31
© laura rizziPost Thumbnail

The European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) has appointed  Chiara Del Prete as EFRAG Sustainability Reporting TEG (EFRAG SR TEG) chair. 

  • Chiara Del Prete’s role is to lead and manage all EFRAG’s sustainability reporting technical activities. 
  • EFRAG provides technical advice to the European Commission on accounting matters and is responsible for the development of sustainability reporting standards.
  • It has taken a different approach from the US body in charge of outlining sustainability reporting standards, which poses challenges in ensuring there is consistency across jurisdictions.

Del Prete was already serving this role since May 2022 as acting chair. Her job is to lead and manage all EFRAG’s sustainability reporting technical activities. 

The EFRAG SR TEG advises and makes recommendations to the EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board. The Board decides on EFRAG’s technical positions, primarily on the technical advice submitted to the European Commission in the form of draft EU Sustainability Reporting Standards.

Del Prete continues to chair the International Forum of Accounting Standard Setters, which covers both financial reporting and sustainability reporting.

What does Del Prete plan to do in her post?

Del Prete said that the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) dictates the EFRAG SR TEG timeline and work plan. The group has around 40 sector standards to cover, which are key to complementing the standards issued in 2022. 

Small and medium enterprises are also a priority, she said, with two different focuses: a mandatory standard for the listed and a voluntary standard to support the inclusion of the smallest entities in the sustainability journey. 

She added: “We also expect to support interpretation and implementation of our standards, an essential element for their correct functioning and success.”

What does EFRAG do?

EFRAG was established in 2001 by the EU and the private sector to provide technical advice to the Commission on accounting matters. It was also charged with providing input into the development of IFRS sustainability standards.

In April 2021, the Commission adopted a legislative proposal for a CSRD that requires companies within its scope to report using a double materiality perspective in compliance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Under the proposed CSRD, EFRAG was appointed technical adviser to the European Commission developing draft ESRS. Its role was later extended to provide technical advice to the Commission in the form of fully prepared draft sustainability reporting standards and/or draft amendments.

Differences in approach to the US

In developing these standards, EFRAG has taken the approach of including the impact of corporate activity beyond the enterprise. In the US, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which was launched by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, has been focused more on enterprise value.

As such, the IFRS’ approach is around the financial impact of climate, biodiversity and other risks on business operations, rather than looking at wider systemic risk. While there was a shift in October 2022 when the ISSB said that it include Scope 3 emissions in its reporting standard, there is still quite a difference between the two approaches.

Del Prete commented: “We are committed to avoid double reporting to the extent possible and to support companies internationally. We are in regular contacts with the US. We are monitoring their developments and as soon as there will be clarity on their content, we will start working on interoperability, similarly to what we are doing with the ISSB.”

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts