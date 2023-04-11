New methodology paves way for seagrass carbon credits in France

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A public-private partnership has developed a methodology to calculate the carbon sequestration potential of the Posidonia meadow, located off the coast of France.

The implementation of the low-carbon labelling methodology is estimated to sequester 24,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year on average.

Seagrass beds regulate the climate and preserve marine biodiversity, but are threatened by human activity.

Blue carbon presents a significant source of abatement potential and still needs to be developed at scale.

EcoAct, an Eviden business, Digital Realty France, Schneider Electric France and the Calanques National Park have announced what they deem the first carbon accounting methodology in Europe dedicated to the protection of seagrass beds. It is intended to pave the way for the effective preservation of a major natural habitat of the Mediterranean – the Posidonia meadows – and has been approved by the Directorate General for Energy and Climate of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition in France.

An important ecosystem at risk

Seagrass beds play a major role in regulating the climate and preserving marine biodiversity. They exist in 159 countries on six continents across 300,000 square kilometres, making them one of the most widespread coastal habitats on Earth.

They are highly diverse and productive and provide important ecological functions for other species: they are also called nursery habitats as their underwater canopy protects crustaceans, small fish and juveniles of larger fish species. Algae, microalgae, bacteria and invertebrates can grow on the seagrass leaves, but this ecosystem also helps non-marine species too: during their autumn migration, some geese and ducks graze on seagrasses in coastal sediments, while birds forage for invertebrates in the often shallow waters that surround the plants.

Moreover, they are responsible for 10% of the ocean’s total carbon absorption, even if they cover just 0.1% of the ocean floor, and buffer ocean acidification. They protect the coastline from erosion, supporting coastal fisheries, and acting as a filter in the water column. As such, they can represent a powerful nature-based solution for mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Their number, however, has been on a steady decline due to climate change, seabed artificialisation, pollution, poor fishing practices and anchoring by ships that pull up the plants with their anchors. This is not only threatening the environment, but the millions of people that depend on healthy oceans for their livelihoods.

It is estimated they have been disappearing at a rate of 7% per year – equivalent to a football field of seagrass lost every 30 minutes. Only 26% of recorded seagrass meadows, however, fall within marine protected areas (MPAs) compared with 40% of coral reefs and 43% of mangroves.

What is the scope of the methodology?

Endemic to the Mediterranean, the Posidonia meadow (Posidonia oceanica) can store up to 700 tonnes of carbon per hectare, which is three to five times more than tropical forests, and up to seven times more than a French hardwood forest. It is deemed a protected species and, since 2019, French public authorities have strengthened the regulatory measures taken by the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture.

In 2021, EcoAct, Digital Realty France, Schneider Electric France and the Calanques National Park partnered to carry out the Prométhée-Med research project, which led to the establishment of the low-carbon labelling methodology. They expect that its implementation can sequester 24,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year on average.

The methodology will allow project promoters to attract funding by quantifying the area’s carbon sequestration potential if the Posidonia meadow is protected. It comes alongside France’s ambitions in terms of creating marine protected areas and strong protection zones.

The partners said that it aligns with the Core Carbon Principles launched by The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market in March 2023. The idea is that, by ensuring rigorous standards, the carbon markets will attract the levels of investments required to accelerate the net zero transition.

This methodology could ultimately enable project leaders to address socio-economic dimensions, such as setting up anchorage areas and light equipment, job creation (in particular to ensure the surveillance of the water body and compliance with anchorage rules) and training at a local level, as well as raising the population’s awareness of the importance of the meadows.

“With the methodology now approved, the National Park is currently working, in conjunction with the territory’s local authorities, on a project to be submitted to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, which we hope will enable us to integrate the carbon market as a beneficiary. The aim is to mobilise funding to set up, manage and monitor the anchorage and light equipment zones defined as part of our overall anchorage organization plan”, said Gaëlle Berthaud, director of the Calanques National Park.

How can seagrass beds be included in the carbon market?

Other projects in the world are harnessing the potential of seagrass for the carbon market. The Bahamas, for example, contains the largest bed in the world, storing hundreds of millions of tons of CO2. Its government is working on the establishment of a blue carbon market in order to attract much-needed investment to adapt to climate change.

Effective policies and methodologies are important for the conservation and expansion of blue carbon sinks, including seagrass, and experts believe that one of the most effective methods is carbon offset credit schemes. Most of these schemes, however, focus on mangroves and salt marshes rather than seagrass.

According to McKinsey, nature-based solutions implemented on seagrass are relatively mature and can both increase carbon storage and avoid emissions through loss of carbon sinks. Together with conserving and restoring mangroves and salt marshes, seagrass could account for 40% of the total blue carbon potential.

To unlock it, however, stakeholders need to tackle bottlenecks within financial institutions, companies and governments through collaboration. Governments have a role to play in scaling up funding, especially for early-stage research and development. The French Government has shown support for the Prométhée-Med research project, which could be a confidence sign for investors interested in the credits.

As summarised by McKinsey: “Blue carbon presents a significant latent source of abatement potential. Although investments in blue-carbon solutions through the carbon markets are challenged by subscale supply, scientific uncertainties, and high costs, the scale of the solution is too large to ignore. Concerted action is required, and stakeholders should collaborate to build momentum through demand signals and investments in technology and science.”