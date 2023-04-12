CEOs fear economic crises will stall sustainability progress

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has released the results of its second annual Global Sustainability Survey, showing that leaders are struggling to address ESG issues and sustainability.

Sustainability is falling down the priority list as companies struggle with multiple economic and structural crises.

Greenwashing remains a major concern for many businesses as customers remain more likely to engage with those seen to be taking effective action.

There is a significant lack of skills, experience and understanding which is undermining efforts at accurate representation of performance.

Sustainability is a critical corporate issue, touching everything from climate change and clean air to regulatory compliance and brand integrity. Yet many leaders are reporting increasing challenges in terms of their ability to implement change.

The second annual sustainability survey, conducted by The Harris Poll and sponsored by Google Cloud, surveyed 1,476 top-level executives in 16 countries. The results highlight a growing inability to act on sustainability driven by a combination of fewer resources, which threatens to compound previous risks unless executives take the appropriate steps. These include greater accountability, better measurement and management, and well-defined leadership.

Executives struggle to prioritise ESG amid economic conditions

The research shows that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts have fallen from the number one organisational priority in 2022 to number three in 2023. Many executives point to the macroeconomic environment and pressure from external parties to cut corners in their sustainability initiatives, prioritising better client relationships and driving revenue.

But looking at sustainability as a short-term cost instead of a long-term investment is a missed opportunity. The vast majority (85%) of executives acknowledge customers are more likely to engage and do business with sustainable brands, but 78% are now forced to achieve sustainability results with less money than before.

The motivation is there, with 72% of respondents saying, “Everyone says they want to advance sustainability efforts, but no one knows how to actually do it” – an increase of seven percentage points from last year. With better measurement, clear decision-making and some creativity, companies can better position themselves to progress on their sustainability and business goals.

Overcoming accidental greenwashing with measurement

Corporate greenwashing and green hypocrisy remained pervasive concerns among this year’s respondents, with nearly six out of 10 executives (59%) admitting to overstating – or inaccurately representing – their sustainability activities.

Many believe greenwashing is accidental and underscores the need for accurate measurement, identifying a lack of tools as one of the biggest barriers to true progress. Executives are eager for better systems to track their progress, with 87% of respondents looking to incorporate better measurement into their organizations to help make more accurate targets.

Measurement is critical but, according to Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability at Google Cloud, coupling accurate measurement tools with more ambitious targets is “where we believe there is untapped opportunity”.

Driving change in internal structure

In addition to accurate data, achieving an organisation’s sustainability goals requires strong internal teams and structure. The research shows that many executives are also grappling with complex behind-the-scenes logistics of who makes sustainability-related decisions within their company. Most (84%) believe their sustainability initiatives would be more effective if they had a better structure with clear accountability. But what does “better” look like?

Executives believe having a dedicated leader who would govern sustainability initiatives is the number one action to help advance sustainability efforts. Coupled with strong leadership, 83% believe agile team structures will help them achieve their goals.

Continuing to build a sustainable future

Despite headwinds, there’s reason to be optimistic that organisations will continue to operationalise and prioritise sustainability. Nearly all companies (96%) have at least one programme in place to advance their sustainability initiatives, and participation remains mostly unchanged from 2022. Interest in organisational sustainability also remains strong, with 84% of respondents saying they care more about sustainability than before.

Tools and strategies will set leaders apart

Of course, Google Cloud is not the only party surveying the business space to understand what is happening with ESG. The latest NASDAQ climate survey showed that, while all companies are at different stages of their journeys, 9% have been addressing ESG issues for more than five years. Even though recent events may have pushed ESG down the priority list, those who have spent the time developing strategies and getting tools in place to implement the necessary transition are going to be best placed to thrive in an ever more volatile future.

Leveraging the right technologies is seen by the majority of respondents as the best way to achieve this – despite challenges to overcome that range from lack of stakeholder buy-in, lack of solutions and the challenge of integrating such solutions with legacy systems. Indeed, the corporate world needs the right tools for managing sustainability internally, with many options emerging to help businesses. As the industry providing them is still in its infancy, however, we need continued improvement and investment to provide increasingly accurate tools that will allow for meaningful sustainability action.