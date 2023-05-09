Greenwashing: the seven deadly sins

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Businesses from across the world are operating in perpetual fear of greenwashing accusations. By understanding the different forms that greenwash can take, they may be more prepared to tell their story while avoiding potential mistakes.

The concept of greenwashing has evolved over several decades, with companies now being accused of various tactics that are seen as misleading or unsubstantiated.

The seven sins of greenwashing are commonly acknowledged as the mistakes that are most often made.

A clear understanding of how greenwashing can appear may be useful to companies that wish to improve their communications.

The first accusation of corporate greenwashing came in 1986, levelled by an environmental activist who felt that hotel companies were exaggerating the benefits of reusing towels. Guests were being fooled into believing that their actions would significantly reduce the hotel’s water consumption, while the hotels were able to lower the expense of their laundry and continue their business as usual.

Over the years, this initial concept has been fleshed out to include a wide range of messages, images, actions and omissions that may be labelled as greenwash. As the term has gained recognition, scholars and organisations have attempted to define the different types of practice to which it applies.

What can be gained from the categorisation of greenwash?

Although the categorisation of greenwash is subject to continuous discussion and regular revision, it can still be a useful exercise. For example, businesses that are aware of the specific forms in which greenwashing occurs may be more likely to avoid such practices. This then helps them to avoid the reputational damage, legal penalties and financial costs that may result from poorly informed decisions.

A clear understanding of the different types of greenwash could also help companies to improve their communication of genuine progress. It could encourage them to invest in third-party audits, certifications, monitoring and verification that would enable them to back up their claims and foster the trust of their stakeholders. This data would also support them in identifying potential problems or opportunities for further improvement.

The seven sins of greenwashing

Perhaps the most frequently cited categorisation of greenwash is the list of ‘Seven Sins’, developed by TerraChoice, an environmental marketing company which has since been acquired by UL Solutions. Created in 2007, the framework’s seven types of greenwash remain relevant today.

The sin of the hidden trade-off

TerraChoice’s first sin of greenwashing is that of the ‘hidden trade-off’, when companies choose to focus on one aspect of their product’s environmental impact while failing to mention other considerations.

In 2018, for example, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) boasted that its strawless lids were preventing plastic straws from reaching the ocean. It later conceded, however, that the new lids contained a greater volume of plastic than the original lid-and-straw combination.

The sin of no proof

The sin of no proof occurs when environmental claims are made without any sufficient evidence. This can be observed when companies say that they have increased their use of recycled materials but are unable to quantify the exact composition of their latest products. Similarly, a business may market its product as being ‘all-natural’ or ‘organic’ despite being unable to trace the origins of its ingredients.

The sin of vagueness

The third sin of greenwashing is the use of vague language and undefined terms. Companies including H&M (STO:HMB) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) are among those that have been penalised for referring to products as being “conscious” or “kinder” with little explanation as to what this actually means.

The sin of irrelevance

Businesses may also be accused of greenwashing for making claims that are technically true, but are utterly irrelevant when applied to the product or service being promoted. A common example of this is when companies proudly announce that their product does not contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), despite the fact that CFCs have been widely banned for several decades.

The lesser of two evils

The fifth sin of greenwashing can be seen when products or services are advertised as being environmentally friendly, purely on the basis that they are less harmful than competing alternatives.

Examples could include the comparison of organic cigarettes to regular alternatives or the claim that palm oil is sustainable because it requires less land than other vegetable oils. In either case, the product remains inherently harmful despite being the tiniest bit better than other options.

The sin of fibbing

Of the sins already discussed, it is plausible to imagine that greenwashing may occur accidentally. The sixth sin, however, refers to the outright lies that companies may tell as they attempt to enhance their credentials.

Classic examples of greenwashing fibbery include the falsification of vehicle emissions data or the fossil fuel industry’s attempts to keep the impacts of its extraction from becoming public knowledge.

The sin of worshipping false labels

TerraChoice’s final sin is that of worshipping false labels. This practice occurs when companies emblazen their products with meaningless labels that have not been recognised by a legitimate certification body.

Although some companies may be able to develop credible certification schemes, with the help of independent organisations and appropriate performance standards, but these should not be mistaken for those that are not accompanied by clear and specific criteria.

A prime example is the seemingly random award of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ badge, which has been applied to questionable items including individually packaged teeth whitening strips, disposable face wipes and products containing palm oil or factory-farmed meat. Perhaps most embarrassingly of all, the badge was initially given to some novelty toilet paper depicting the face of Donald Trump. Amazon eventually removed this accreditation, claiming that a mistake had been made.

Lessons to be taken from the seven sins of greenwashing

It should be noted that the seven sins of greenwashing are not an exhaustive list of the ways in which greenwashing can occur.

For one thing, the sins are generally applicable to individual offerings rather than corporations themselves. There may also be additional types of greenwashing that are specific to certain industries, such as the fearmongering, injustice and hazardous consequences of the oil and gas industry.

Nonetheless, TerraChoice’s framework provides valuable distinctions that can help companies to improve their communications. With this guidance in hand, they can focus on telling the story they wish to tell while reducing their risk of receiving damaging accusations.