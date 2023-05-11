How to avoid greenwash: a guide for businesses

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Consumers increasingly report disinterest in brands engaging in greenwash, while corporate buyers are concerned about the impact on reputation. Yet, while everyone seems to agree that avoiding greenwash is important, there is less information about how to do it.

Education is a critical step in the sustainability progress, with a lack of skills and knowledge being a key concern.

Sustainability should be seen as a work in progress: companies need to shift away from the idea of being perfect to being on a journey – instead of focusing on an end goal, focus on improving.

Do not be afraid of backlash – use it as a means towards simple and direct communications.

In 2021 the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network found that over 40% of companies engaged in greenwash in some way or another. It’s not just buyer and reputational concern though – the pressure is on as the regulatory framework to address greenwashing is now catching up to widespread market concern.

Initiatives such as the UK’s Green Claims Code and the EU Green Claims Directive set out clearly what should be considered by all businesses if they wish to make any product claims relating to environmental impact or benefits. Even though the EU’s rules are not yet in force, they are likely to be a model for other jurisdictions, and set high standards which businesses must get to grips with sooner rather than later.

An accusation of greenwash can come up at any time, whether its misrepresentation of product versus company impact, effective ESG disclosure or consumer communications. As Daniel Usifoh at Axiom Sustainability Software notes: “Whether done intentionally or accidentally, greenwashing can be hugely damaging to businesses. It implies that an organisation is operating unscrupulously, or that they are unaware of pertinent environmental and social issues which can damage a business’s reputation by suggesting a level of incompetency.”

Either way, that’s a bad impression for any company to be making. So how do you go about ensuring that your business is not at risk?

Knowledge and skills lie at the heart of avoiding greenwash

There are definitions of the different types of greenwash, often known as the seven sins, but the lack of understanding of basic sustainability, net zero and ESG terms heightens the risk of engaging in it. Environmental legislation is now driving transparency in corporate reporting, but companies are held back by low skills and knowledge on sustainability.

According to Kantar, these shortcomings are challenging for marketing, while another survey shows that business leaders doubt rivals ESG and sustainability claims, while believing their own to be valid. At the same time, research from the World Economic Forum shows the need for massively scaling up green skills as there is a lack of the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to navigate the complexities of a net zero future.

Lucy Klinkenberg-Matthews, head of ESG at Paragon, says: “To avoid accusations of greenwashing, businesses need to ensure they have the right resources to back up their sustainability plans and substantiate their claims. That means addressing the gaps in knowledge within their organisation.”

Sheryl Moore, head of sustainability at Stone Group, believes that the three core elements of avoiding greenwash involve collaboration, commitment and investment, and, of course, measurement and reporting. None of these can happen without knowledge however and, while sustainability needs to be led strategically by the board, it needs to be embedded in the mindset of every employee – and that needs training and awareness initiatives.

Setting targets that make sense

Many ambitious targets have been set by management eager to engage in the net zero transition, without sometimes including the teams responsible for implementation. Key steps in setting ‘green’ targets are having a clear understanding of what can be done, how it could be achieved and a clear pathway to implementation.

Hugo Kimber, chief executive of Carbon Responsible, says that businesses must not overpromise and should instead set achievable, provable targets. A big part of this is getting comfortable with smaller wins while building out a wider net zero strategy. While achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 may be the eventual goal, setting and reaching targets in the near term is equally important.

He says: “When deciding on these targets, businesses must create a baseline based on existing data, be transparent about it, and get in front of any risk areas. Then, once a baseline has been established, targets should re-evaluated and amended as necessary to reflect reality.”

Transparency is fundamental to the net zero journey

As Usifoh puts it: “Being transparent and staying up to date with regulatory information and standards is an effective way to minimise the chances of greenwashing. Businesses that are honest, clear and transparent about their environmental performance immediately reduce this risk as they have nothing to hide.”

This means being upfront about their environmental performance, even if this information isn’t something they necessarily want to share. For example, although poor sustainability performance isn’t ideal, it offers an opportunity for businesses to be open and honest about how they can do better. It can also inform the creation of a strategy designed to improve their green credentials.

Kimber adds: “If you find yourself committed to what you now realise are unachievable targets, be transparent about it. Reassess your baseline and identify what’s possible, but make sure that consumers, investors and employees all understand why you’ve changed tack. Explain how this new strategy is a sounder approach to a problem you’re still wholly committed to solving. If you equivocate here, you risk appearing to backtrack or renege on your environmental pledges.”

Being able to provide a transparent picture of where a business stands in terms of sustainability and carbon footprint is invaluable – it shows that you’re invested in the process, and committed to making improvements.

Beyond silos and aligning across the business

“A lot of the discourse around these issues relates to advertising, however, the solutions lie in more closely integrating multiple teams so they understand not only the risks of greenwashing but also how to spot and avoid it,” says Katy Barney, head of ESG and sustainability communications at AMBITIOUS.

“With our clients, we’ve advised and worked on projects such as the creation of company glossaries on terms such as net zero or carbon neutral; ensuring that all team members understand the nuances of the terminology in their sector and feel comfortable using the correct terminology in their day to day work.”

Truly avoiding greenwash requires an integrated approach across the company, but that can take some time. Prior to that, Barney argues, it’s essential that communications professionals are involved at a strategic level, able to pre-empt how initiatives might be translated into PR or marketing content and identify where miscommunication might occur.

She adds: “Etihad Airways’ case shows the importance of this, where adverts suggested that the business was on a path to net zero emissions by 2050, while this did not align with the company’s current trajectory, which campaigners argued are unmodeled.”

While there are data-based solutions that can help share information from different departments, there needs to be understanding and buy-in at every level of the company. This is particularly important when engaging with, and trying to recruit, in the younger generation.

Mathias Lelievre, chief executive at ENGIE Impact, believes that the only way forward is a company-wide approach that integrates the impact points within decision-making. He says: “For the organisations openly wanting to change behaviours, I suggest to focus on building the best version of reporting, compliance, procurement, compensation and more in a way that speaks to your organisation’s true vision and goals.”

Certification is a key step but be clear about your goals

Gaining the right, trusted sustainability accreditations can reduce the risk of greenwashing, as they substantiate green claims with evidence or certification. Usifoh notes: “Securing accreditation from trusted organisations shows that a business is willing to be held accountable by unbiased, third-party organisations – and showing that a business is serious about engaging with sustainability initiatives.”

One of the most common early forms of greenwash was what Futerra called ‘imaginary friends’, which is getting an endorsement from a third party that was either made up, or from an industry-related body. Companies need to find credible independent bodies to ensure there the market trusts the certification.

It’s not simple to find a certification or framework, adopt it, set targets and implement a transition plan, but it’s far more complicated to find the right one for your business. With over 4,000 companies using it, the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is one of the most widely used and rigorous frameworks for achieving emissions reductions in line with the Paris climate goals. That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s the right framework for everyone.

The SBTi expects its adherents to set absolute emissions reduction targets, get them validated and disclose performance – it even requires offsets to constitute no more that 10% of overall emissions reduction. So far so good: but are absolute emissions reductions the best approach for all businesses?

Many companies looking to disrupt the status quo in different markets, using new business models, new technologies or new products, are likely to be on a growth trajectory. As such, even if they cut their relative emissions on an ongoing basis, their footprint is likely to increases as their business replaces higher carbon intensity products in the market. So SBTi might not be the best framework for showcasing their own net zero journey.

Data can help to demonstrate sustainability

Having up to date, accurate data is another important aspect of evidencing sustainability claims. Gathering and reporting on key emissions (such as Scope 1, 2 and 3) is a good example, as it equips businesses with tangible, clear and up-to-date information regarding not only their own sustainability performance – but also that of their suppliers.

One of the challenges here is the complexity of collecting such data: empirical evidence suggests that less than 50% of suppliers at Tier 2 or below are able to provide raw data. In order to overcome such complexities, many organisations use external analysis or public ratings. Such ratings, however, are often based on secondary sources – ranging from sustainability reports to policy documents or other publicly available documents—so it risks being outdated or even misinformed.

By collecting, monitoring and tracking emissions data, businesses can see which areas of their business are unsustainable and implement necessary changes and improvements throughout the supply chain. In practice, this could involve switching to new suppliers or investing in new machinery or operations that are more environmentally friendly.

At the same time, collating data is incredibly valuable from a strategy perspective, as this data can be utilised by organisations to engage with environmental initiatives such as ESG and SECR reporting, which in turn, can help to achieve specific environmental goals such as net zero.

Levent Ergin, global chief ESG sustainability strategist at Informatica, says: “Organisations must look to technology to help measure and control fragmented data sets so they can show how data was sourced and analysed. Only then can businesses prevent unintentional greenwashing and maintain full control of their data.”

Usifoh agrees, adding: “It …arms businesses with some tangible insights data they can use to defend policies and evidence progress – which can be extremely valuable when it comes to fending off accusations of greenwashing. The challenge here is that manually collecting accurate key emissions data can be a huge undertaking – so investing in the right technology is key. There is a wide range of specialist sustainability software out there, but not all are made equal, so it’s worth identifying and articulating your businesses needs to prospective providers as part of the process.”

Questions to ask to avoid greenwash

There are ways in which your company can avoid greenwash and, perhaps even more importantly, related allegations. These have been widely discussed and they involve sensible targets, alignment across strategy, procurement, design, policy, marketing and more, as well as finding the right kind of certification for your business plus measurement, management and reporting of impact.

When planning a programme, communicating a new project or reporting on performance, there are a number of elements that you should consider and questions you should ask. They might seem simple but they cut to the heart of the matter.

Is what you’re talking about a significant achievement or shift, is it material to your business and is it the result of a significant investment, whether in terms of time, people or money? Was that investment more than the amount of money planned behind its launch and promotion? Was the action taken because of regulatory drivers or because it’s part of a strategic change?

Did a new product or service, new targets or approach require significant collaboration across functions? Is it consistent with wider business operations? And do you have the data to back up any claims you plan on making? If you remember to ask these questions every time, you should be able to avoid greenwash.

Despite there being some simple questions to answer, sustainability and being green is not about a series of tick boxes. In order to avoid greenwash, you need to identify sustainability, net zero goals or ‘green’ growth as a mindset and approach your strategic development in terms of the ways in which the business can evolve to face the challenges on the horizon, overcome them and set the stage for success.