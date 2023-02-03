Advanced recycling technologies fail under environmental scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strategy » Research

Advanced recycling technologies fail under environmental scrutiny

New research suggests that the most advanced technologies in plastics recycling may result in environmental trade-offs.
By Heather Dinwoodie
3 February 2023, 09:30 Updated: 3 February 2023, 15:31
© ShutterstockPlastic bottles lying on an otherwise pristine beach.
  • A comparative analysis of plastics recycling technologies has concluded that the most advanced available methods are the least environmentally sound. 
  • This controversy is likely to influence upcoming legislation that will determine the global approach to resolving the plastics crisis. 
  • For recycling to provide an effective solution, we need rapid advances in technology that are backed by continuous research to avoid further environmental consequences. 

Researchers from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have conducted a comparative analysis of the technical, economic and environmental variables associated with different technologies used in plastics recycling. Their work has revealed the various limitations of each available option, with the conclusion being that there is still some way to go in the development of effective solutions. 

“To really enable a circular system where we keep as much material in the economy as possible, that’s when we really need to improve our [material] retention through things like better sorting and better yields of your recycling processes,” said lead author Taylor Uekert.  

“It’s not just that you can recycle plastic. It’s how effectively can you recycle that plastic?”. 

Plastics recycling technologies: The results are in 

When conducting their analysis, the researchers assessed each technology’s use on four of the most common types of plastic waste. These included the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) typically used to make bottles, trays or carpets, as well as three polyolefins that are widely used by the packaging and toy industries. 

For each polyolefin, there are two recycling technologies currently available. Mechanical recycling involves grinding down the plastic before melting it into something new, while solvent-based dissolution enables impurities to be removed to improve the material’s quality. Both of these methods can also be used to recycle PET, in addition to three chemical approaches known as enzymatic hydrolysis, glycolysis and methanolysis. 

Chemical technologies, which are considered to be more advanced than their mechanical counterpart, have been widely championed for their ability to be used with a larger selection of waste streams. They have also been shown to maintain the quality and characteristics of the materials they recycle, whereas mechanical methods typically result in a downgraded product.

The new study provides further support for these conclusions, showing that the quality of mechanically recycled plastics remains poor. This method took the upper hand, however, when it came to environmental and economic concerns. According to the researchers, mechanical plastics recycling offers the smallest ecological footprint at the lowest available cost.  

Advanced chemical approaches, meanwhile, were found to result in environmental trade-offs including pollutant emissions and excessive energy consumption. With these trade-offs in mind, the researchers warned that chemical recycling technologies should not be labelled as sustainable, circular solutions. 

A critical period for plastics recycling 

The NREL researchers are not the first to question the effectiveness of chemical recycling technologies. Environmental organisations, including the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives and the Basel Action Network, have previously highlighted the risks of relying on these methods, referring to them as “a fantasy beast that has yet to establish its efficacy and economic viability, while already exhibiting serious environmental threats.” 

On the other side of the debate, the plastics industry and the corporations that rely on it have broadly supported the expansion of chemical recycling as a solution to plastic waste. Trade associations such as the British Plastics Foundation and the Plastics Industry Association stand in strong support of these technologies, while a number of fast-moving consumer goods companies have called on suppliers, regulators and investors to expand the supply of chemically recycled materials. 

For these stakeholders, plastics recycling can serve as an alternative to the elimination of plastic usage altogether. If they are able to recover and recycle the same amount of plastic as they use, the argument goes, then they will essentially be able to continue their business as usual while offsetting the impacts of its production and wastage. 

With world leaders having recently entered into the two-year process of establishing global legislation to address the plastics crisis, the ongoing debate over recycling technologies is likely to have a significant influence on future regulatory measures. Given that the treaty under development could be the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris Accord, it is of the utmost importance that extreme caution is taken to ensure that it delivers its intended results. 

If recycling is to be the solution, then technological improvement is necessary 

By comparing the trade-offs and benefits of different recycling technologies, the NREL researchers have shed some light on the complexity of developing effective solutions to plastic waste. Their findings suggest that, if recycling is to resolve the plastics crisis, then the available technologies must rapidly advance.  

According to the study, the industry’s next focus should include the decarbonisation of chemical recycling facilities and the development sorting and pretreatment infrastructure to improve the quality and quantity of materials that can be recycled mechanically. With these improvements, there remains some hope that recycling technologies could prove effective. 

As these technologies are developed, it will be important to conduct full assessments of their technical, environmental and economic impacts. The NREL’s findings highlight the issues that may arise if these factors are not properly accounted for, with the concern being that ineffective technologies may be given the support of upcoming legislation. 

