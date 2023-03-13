Two thirds of UK homeowners want greener homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strategy » Research

Two thirds of UK homeowners want greener homes

Concerns about climate, as well as the cost of energy bills and house prices, are expected to trigger significant investment in greener homes.
By Felicia Jackson
13 March 2023, 11:55
  • Two thirds (66%) of homeowners want to make energy-efficient improvements to their homes.
  • 54% say that environmental concerns are encouraging them to make changes.
  • 46% say the energy crisis has accelerated their plans – rising to 65% among 18- to 34-year-olds

Prime mortgage provider Butterfield Mortgages commissioned an independent survey among 1,468 UK homeowners to find out how much of a priority sustainability is to them.

For more than half (54%) of homeowners, environmental concerns were a key motivation to make these changes, while for 46% spiralling energy prices have accelerated their plans. A further 36% want to improve their home’s EPC rating to improve its resale value.

The research also uncovered that just 40% of homeowners know their property’s current EPC rating while a quarter (25%) said planning restrictions are preventing them from making identified energy efficient improvements.

The vast majority (78%) believe more government support is needed to help homeowners make their homes greener.

Challenges for greening the residential sector

The survey highlighted a desire among homeowners for the government to play a bigger role, with the vast majority (78%) calling for more government support to help homeowners make their homes greener.

One of the ways in which home owners can green their homes is to address energy consumption through energy efficiency, or through low carbon energy. Solar panels, signing up to a green electricity provider, replacing a boiler with a ground source heat pump, can all have an impact.

While investment is necessary when changing out power sources, return over time is continually improving. One area where the UK is underperforming is in supporting the widespread deployment of green energy.

Both the US and the EU have implemented programmes to ensure the development of climate tech, and renewable energy in particular.

What actions can home owners take?

The most common upgrades already made by homeowners include installing LED lightbulbs (66%), investing in double or triple glazing (57%), adding loft or wall insulation (55%), and using a smart meter (46%).

Looking ahead, 41% plan to install energy-efficient kitchen compliances, 40% intend to invest in professional draught proofing and 35% plan to replace boilers with a carbon neutral heat pump. Almost a fifth (17%) of homeowners are considering remortgaging to fund energy-efficient upgrades.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said“Homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to improve the energy efficiency of their properties, whether to reduce costs, improve future sale values, or contribute to a greener future. We can expect millions of owners to invest in home improvements in the months and years to come – and some may be looking to re-finance their property in order to do so.

“Our research also uncovered a significant knowledge gap among homeowners that needs addressing. Less than half are aware of what the EPC rating of their property is.

“As sustainability considerations rise, homeowners and buyers alike will be turning to their brokers and lenders for guidance on EPC-related issues, particularly if legislation around residential properties is introduced in the future. Those who are aware of this growing trend now have an opportunity to become well-versed in the issues ahead of time and can help advise clients appropriately.”

