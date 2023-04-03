Climate costs force livestock leaders to operational loss from 2030

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The latest report by the FAIRR Initiative warns that the rising costs of climate change could see 20 leading livestock producers falling into net operational loss by 2030.

The report highlights the rising costs of climate-related risks as being detrimental to investors’ returns, with a margin hit of 7-10%.

Livestock producers must align their practices with investors’ priorities to ensure that the sector survives the sustainable transition. Some are already taking action.

Climate-related risks to livestock production have broader implications for global wellbeing but addressing the problem may have wider benefits.

Using its newly improved modelling tool for the assessment of climate-related risks, the FAIRR Initiative reports some alarming conclusions for investors in livestock companies. According to its analysis of 40 leading producers, the continuation of a business-as-usual scenario would result in significant profit reductions over the next few decades.

“As investors start to factor climate risk into their long-term valuations of livestock companies, the allure of investing in meat and dairy could be approaching an expiration date unless companies take action to address climate risk,” said Jeremy Coller, chair of the Initiative.

“These figures highlight the urgent need for meat companies to adapt swiftly, or pay the financial price with investors increasingly not willing to bear the financial risk of investing in these companies.”

Material risks to the livestock sector

Since its foundation in 2015, the FAIRR Initiative has worked closely with investors to minimise the risks of intensive animal agriculture. With its network now representing over $70 trillion in assets under management, its activities hold a significant influence over the sector’s financial future.

With the launch of its latest report, the Initiative has issued a stark warning. Its analysis of 40 leading livestock producers suggests that, under a business-as-usual scenario, 20 sectoral giants could be incurring net operational losses by as soon as 2030.

According to its recently improved modelling tool, the analysed companies would see their profit margins declining by an average of 7% when compared to 2020’s levels. By 2050, this figure could rise as high as 10%, representing combined losses of around $38 billion.

The projected losses are driven largely by an increase in climate-related costs, which are expected to rise by an average of just over 9%. Changes in productivity levels will raise the prices of livestock feed, accounting for 5% of this overall cost rise, with the remaining 4% coming as a result of upcoming carbon taxes on the emissions of livestock farming.

These costs will vary depending on each company’s chosen protein and their regional exposure to different carbon tax systems. Feed prices are also likely to increase at a faster rate in areas that are particularly vulnerable to environmental changes such as severe weather events or land desertification.

Overall, the report estimates that companies could face cost increases of nearly 40% by 2030, rising to 60% by 2050 if global temperatures rise over two degrees higher than pre-industrial levels. Although African and Asian firms are likely to face the greatest exposure to physical climate risks, it is the profits of North and Latin American producers that will be most affected by changes in regulation and market demand.

Of the companies analysed, the FAIRR Initiative has named North America’s Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Cal-Maine (NYSE:CALM), Brazil’s JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) and China’s WH Group (HKSE:0288) as being particularly vulnerable. With likely cost increases ranging between 13 and 15%, each of these firms would see losses exceeding the profits they reported in 2020.

Other producers, such as Marfrig Global Foods (BVMF:MRFG3) may be successful in minimising their losses by actively mitigating their exposure to climate-related risks. Marfrig has already set science-based targets for its reduction of carbon emissions and deforestation. FAIRR’s modelling has attempted to account for such measures, but only 11 of the 40 analysed companies have publicly disclosed their mitigation strategies.

Implications for global wellbeing

It is important to note that the FAIRR Initiative’s findings are not confined to its 40 analysed companies, nor their respective stakeholders. The rising costs associated with climate change could lead sectoral giants to end their contracts with upstream producers, particularly those that are unable or unwilling to implement more sustainable practices. Costs will also be passed onto downstream retailers, manufacturers and consumers.

Ultimately, climate-related risks to animal agriculture will have a major impact on global wellbeing. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, livestock accounts for around 34% of global protein supplies, meaning that the sector’s disruption would be a significant driver of food insecurity. Livestock also supports the incomes of at least 1.3 billion people around the world, each of whom could be plunged into poverty by the industry’s demise.

Despite its role in the global food supply and the livelihoods of farming communities, livestock’s relationship with the planet cannot be ignored.

On the one hand, animal agriculture is extremely vulnerable to rising temperatures, severe weather conditions and changing patterns of pestilence and disease. On the other, its intensive industrial expansion is contributing to the greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity loss, pollution, wastage and land-use conversion that continue to worsen these issues.

The future of livestock farming

As such, the livestock industry has reached an important crossroads. How can it accommodate the needs of a growing population while reducing its contribution to the very factors that are compromising its resilience? With investors growing increasingly aware of the risks to the sector’s profits, this dilemma is becoming more deeply entrenched.

Indeed, the World Bank has estimated that at least $80 billion per year must be invested into food and agriculture if the world is to produce enough sustenance for 2050’s projected population. The findings of FAIRR’s report, however, highlight the numerous reasons why investors may be unwilling to offer their support.

Although there are several risks involved in livestock investments, there could also be opportunities. The demand for animal protein will continue to rise, and the financial community has an important role to play in ensuring that it is sustainably met.

By improving efficiency and productivity, for example, the livestock industry could reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by around 30% while boosting yields and increasing farmers’ incomes. Similarly, by creating incentives for the adoption of more sustainable land management practices and grazing techniques could vastly increase the global capacity for carbon sequestration while improving the health of ruminant animals.

As such, the future of the livestock industry will be highly dependent on the willingness of investors to take certain risks while addressing the potential consequences through dedicated frameworks and mechanisms that tie their support to the promise of transformational action. With safeguards in place to ensure that such mechanisms are not exploited, the financial community could drive the sustainable transition of the global food and agricultural system.

“Transparency and accountability are critical components of any investment mechanism tied to the delivery of a just transition. Climate-related scenario analysis can be a useful tool in this regard, as it can help investors understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with their investments under different climate scenarios,” explained Erika Susanto, the FAIRR Initiative’s director of ESG Research and Data.

“Investors can take several steps based on our analysis of the climate risk tool model. Only 6 out of 40 companies have any form of climate scenario analysis, which is crucial for a transition given the impact that carbon prices, feed, and heat stress have on the sector. In order for a transition to be “Just” and equitable, the rising costs and impacts affecting companies in the sector must not result in workers being “left behind”.”

“Dialogues with workers and their communities is crucial for companies. Investors can play a role in supporting this kind of dialogue by proactively engaging with companies for better planning for climate-related risks in the sector and openly communicating this with workers.”

The FAIRR Initiative’s report concludes with a series of recommendations. It suggests that investors and financial institutions should carefully consider the material risks to livestock producers, encourage more transparent disclosure and explore opportunities to finance more sustainable approaches.

If such opportunities are unavailable, investors could instead fall into the open arms of the alternative protein industry. Although there are benefits to be gained through a broader shift towards alternative proteins, which are generally more sustainable to produce, their premium costs and taste differential continue to limit their uptake. Furthermore, alternative proteins cannot support the livelihoods of the farming communities that have come to depend on animal agriculture.

As such, companies involved in the livestock sector would be well-advised to engage with investors’ priorities by providing transparent information regarding their current situation, their future goals and their ongoing progress. Failure to do so could drive investors away from the industry, leaving businesses to fail under the increasing costs of mitigating their climate-related issues.