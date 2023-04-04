‘Net zero’ pensions have not yet committed to ending deforestation

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Pension providers are yet to establish clear policies against deforestation, despite their commitments to global net zero initiatives.

For as long as deforestation continues, investments will be exposed to a number of financially material risks and there will be no credible pathway towards achieving net zero.

Pension providers have a unique opportunity to align financial flows with forest-friendly solutions.

Since its launch in June 2020, the Race to Zero campaign has gained more than 11,000 members representing a diverse range of non-state actors. Each of these global members has agreed to further its objective of halving global emissions by 2030.

In April 2021, the Race to Zero campaign partnered with the COP26 presidency to establish the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). The Alliance was intended to coordinate efforts across the financial system to accelerate the transition towards a net zero economy.

Together, GFANZ and Race to Net Zero count 77 pension funds and providers within their ranks. Despite their commitments to the net zero cause, research by Global Canopy and the Make My Money Matter Campaign has found that only 19% of these members have established a comprehensive policy or commitment towards the ending of deforestation.

“Time is running out. Report after report has told us that if we’re serious about meeting our Paris climate goals our window of opportunity is closing fast. And forests are a key part of the solution. Destroying them both adds to climate change and makes it more difficult to tackle it,” said Niki Mardas, executive director of Global Canopy.

“Finance is key to driving change, and pension funds – as the largest group of asset owners in the world – have real power to take a lead. Currently our data shows too many are ignoring the deforestation their investments cause.”

Lack of commitments contradicts alliance goals

When joining the Race to Zero campaign, new members make a number of pledges that bring them into alignment with the overall target of halving global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Among the promises they must make is an agreement to “halt deforestation and protect biodiversity” and to “make finance consistent with climate resilient development including ending deforestation and conversion of other natural ecosystems”.

Echoing the campaign’s stance on deforestation, GFANZ has publicly stated: “Financial institutions should establish policies and conditions on deforestation consistent with the achievement of net zero global emissions 2050. In our view, transition plans that lack objectives and clear targets to eliminate and reverse deforestation are incomplete.”

These resounding statements leave little room for doubt. In order to participate in the Race to Zero campaign or serve as a credible member of GFANZ, deforestation must be clearly addressed.

Nonetheless, research by Global Canopy and the Make my Money Matter campaign has revealed that less than one in five of the pension providers involved in these initiatives has established a comprehensive policy or commitment that specifically targets this crucial issue.

The risks of ignoring deforestation

Without ending deforestation, there can be no hope of achieving net zero. The vast amount of carbon stored within the world’s forests will continue to be released, accounting for an estimated 15% of global emissions.

Conversely, the protection and restoration of forests could deliver around 18% of the emissions reductions needed by 2030. With this in mind, the Race to Zero campaign has concluded that “zero deforestation is not an option but a strategic necessity”.

Evidently, inaction on deforestation comes as a threat to net zero goals, but there are several additional consequences that must be considered. Given that pension funds are the largest collective group of investors capable of influencing global financial flows, there is a significant volume of capital at stake.

In the UK alone, pension funds were responsible for managing approximately £2.7 trillion in 2022. According to the Make My Money Matter campaign, more than £300 billion of this capital was invested in companies and financial institutions with a high risk of contributing to deforestation.

Such investments are not only at risk of destroying some of the world’s most valuable ecosystems. The assets, companies and supply chains they support are also exposed to physical risks such as wildfires, heat stress or desertification, as well as the transitional risks of emerging legislation and reputational damage.

The EU, for example, has recently introduced mandatory due diligence requirements for operators and traders involved in forest commodities. The UK is considering similar measures, while 2022’s agreement of the global biodiversity framework is expected to see others following suit.

Pension funds are somewhat unique, in that their investors typically do not have any choice over where their money is spent. Working citizens continue to build up their savings in the hope of accessing them at a later date before enjoying a healthy and prosperous retirement.

For as long as pension providers continue to allow deforestation within their portfolios, such a future is far from being guaranteed. Instead, workers’ savings may be lost to the many risks associated with deforestation or squandered towards the destruction of their future environment.

Transforming risk into opportunity

Alternatively, pension providers could play a vital role in ending deforestation, the preservation of the planet and the profits of its people. With their hefty financial and political influence, pension providers could end their support of deforestation, increase their investment in nature-based solutions and use their global platform to drive change on an international level. As shareholders in thousands of companies across the world, they could also use their voting capacity to encourage more sustainable corporate activity and hold companies to account.

Given the long-term nature of pension investments, providers also have an unusual opportunity to support solutions that may take a while to deliver their intended outcomes. Forest preservation and restoration initiatives may not yield immediate returns, but with nature-related markets valued at almost $10 trillion per year, the eventual results are likely to be worthwhile.

Ultimately, the revelation that pension providers are yet to commit fully to ending deforestation ought to be seen as a major concern. On a more positive note, it can also be seen as an important opportunity that is simply waiting to be taken advantage of.

As summarised by Mardas: “Inaction on deforestation is a risk to the planet, a risk to life and a risk to business. We know that net zero policies without action on deforestation will not work and regulations and global demand for action will intensify. The best time for pension funds to take deforestation seriously was yesterday, the second best time is now.”