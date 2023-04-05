New framework to quantify actual costs of biodiversity projects

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new framework is addressing the challenge of generating accurate cost estimates for biodiversity protection initiatives.

A team of researchers in Australia has published a new framework to help cost out strategies to contain biodiversity threats.

Budgeting for conservation requires realistic estimates of threat abatement costs, but relevant data is often lacking.

This can be insightful not only for biodiversity organisations but also for companies that are dependent on nature.

The new approach, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, was led by PhD candidate Chuanji Yong, from The University of Western Australia’s School of Agriculture and Environment, and supported by the Australian Government’s National Environmental Science Program through the Threatened Species Recovery Hub at the University of Queensland.

Although it is intended to help regional, state and national conservation organisations in Australia in devising their plans, it gives an idea of how much it costs to protect and restore ecosystems – and how challenging it can be to generate accurate estimates. Ultimately, this can be insightful for companies that are dependent on nature for their activities.

Calculating the costs of biodiversity threats

As explained by the researchers, budgeting for biodiversity conservation requires realistic estimates of threat abatement costs. Data, however, is often unavailable or cannot be extrapolated across relevant locations and scales.

Conservation expenditure mostly lacks prior cost estimates of management activities and is not recorded in ways that can inform future budgets or cost-effective management decisions. Indeed, actual benefits could be 35% lower than expected because of sub-optimal planning.

Local and regional scale conservation budgeting tools can allow for more accurate cost predictions, improved reporting processes and better estimates of the project’s efficiency. These tools, however, have not been used extensively enough to generate cost estimates for larger scale projects.

What does the framework devise?

The new framework provides transparent, broadly applicable cost models for 18 threat abatement strategies, such as invasive predator management, habitat restoration, native herbivore management, hydrology management and grazing management. The models cost out each action, considering the spatial distribution of the threats, the vegetation type and terrain, and the costs of travelling to the location.

Estimated annualised costs for the threat abatement strategies varied considerably between strategies and across Australia, ranging from $24 to $879,985 per square kilometre. On average, labour was the largest cost component (49%), followed by consumables (37%), travel (13%) and equipment (2%).

Based on national scale variables and assumptions, cost estimates for each threat abatement strategy ranged from +44% and −33% of the most common cost estimate. Understanding the actual costs can aid revenue-raising and target-setting by setting out plans.

“Australia is a mega-biodiverse nation whose biodiversity faces significant threatening processes over vast landscapes, tenures and ecosystem types,” Yong said. “Costs have, and always will be, at the centre of environmental decision-making, but until now, there hasn’t been a consistent way to estimate the resources needed to manage key biodiversity threats.”

Understanding the consequences of biodiversity risk

The study found that managing some threats to biodiversity is more expensive than previously thought, with the restoration of habitat being the most costly. As such, it concluded that Australia needs to be strategic about conservation investments and reconsider how to best avoid impacts on biodiversity in the first place.

This is equally valid for companies facing biodiversity risk, many of which are slow at acting on it. Following the finalisation of the Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15, businesses are increasingly aware of the threats posed by biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

The corporate world depends on nature to produce its goods and services, and can be affected in a range of ways – from not being able to carry on with production to financial losses and reputation damages. These risks can spread across supply chains and sectors, impacting companies which are not directly dependent on those ecosystems.

Ultimately, biodiversity threat abatement strategies may be needed to benefit not only the planet and its inhabitants but also businesses, which may have to incur significant costs to implement them. Going back to the conclusion of the researchers, preventing damage is always the best strategy.

“Being able cost out conservation actions across tenures and scales is a critical step since biodiversity management cuts across economic, social and political decision-making,” said Dr Josie Carwardine, co-leader of the project.