Sound of the underground: audio recording reveals soil biodiversity

Scientists have measured the effectiveness of forest restoration by ‘listening’ to the surrounding soils.

Scientists can monitor the biodiversity of soil by recording the sounds of the organisms present.

Soil biodiversity plays a crucial role in the delivery of natural services such as carbon sequestration, water filtration and nutrient uptake.

Improvements in biodiversity monitoring will help stakeholders to prioritise the most effective solutions.

A team of British and Australian ecologists have been exploring a novel approach to the assessment of soil biodiversity. By using specialised microphones and acoustic monitoring devices, they have been able to record the sounds of the sub-surface ecosystem and identify the organisms present.

The sound of the underground

Scientists have been listening to nature for over 100 years through a method known as eco-acoustics, which relies on acoustic devices to capture sounds from the surrounding environment. As technology has advanced, this approach has gained recognition for its low costs, its simplicity and the scope of its application.

Now, researchers from Flinders University and the University of Sheffield have used eco-acoustics to assess the biodiversity of ecosystems that exist below the ground. Specialised microphones were used to collect nearly 200 sound samples from different plots of land across England’s Yorkshire countryside.

By comparing the samples from plots that had been degraded within the past 10 years to those from recently restored forests, the team revealed that the restored areas were higher in biodiversity. This was not immediately evident from above-ground samples, suggesting that the sub-surface eco-acoustics had provided greater insights than may otherwise be available.

“Eco-acoustics can measure the health of landscapes affected by farming, mining and deforestation but can also monitor their recovery following revegetation,” explained Dr Jake Robinson, one the study’s three authors. “From earthworms and plant roots to shifting soils and other underground activity, these subtle sounds were stronger and more diverse in healthy soils.”

The method is relatively cheap and simple to deploy, with minimal intrusion delivering rapid results. According to the researchers, it comes as a major step forward in the assessment of ecological restoration.

“This is the first known study to assess the sounds of soil biodiversity in a forest restoration context, paving the way for more comprehensive studies and practical applications to support global ecosystem recovery,” they conclude. “Eco-acoustics can contribute toward overcoming the profound challenge of quantifying the effectiveness (i.e., success) of forest restoration interventions in reinstating target species, functions and so-called ‘services’ and reducing disturbance”.

Soil biodiversity: An invisible indicator of ecological health

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines soil biodiversity as the variety of life below ground, including both individual organisms and the communities they form, as well as the ecological systems to which they contribute. This subsurface community plays a critical role in the global ecosystem, providing natural services that are essential for agricultural production, plant growth, animal habitation, carbon sequestration and building resilience towards extreme weather events.

Soil biodiversity is under threat, however, with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification warning that approximately 40% of the total global land area has already been degraded. This trend is being driven by climatic changes, including rising temperatures and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, as well as human activities such as industrial farming, deforestation and land-use conversion.

Through ecological restoration, such as the planting of trees or remediation of soils, the loss of soil biodiversity could potentially be reversed. Although such projects are thought to offer a wide range of benefits, their success is far from being guaranteed.

Indeed, the effectiveness of ecological restoration may be compromised by various factors – ranging from the dramatically obvious destruction caused by wildfires or floods to more subtle details concerning the characteristics of a specific site.

Among the most common limitations is a failure to consider the local biodiversity. This can be particularly worrying, as projects that appear to be thriving may not be delivering their expected outcomes. Trees may be growing above the ground, while the condition and functionality of the soil remain poor.

Maximising the potential of nature-based solutions

With nature-based solutions expected to provide at least a third of the climate change mitigation needed by 2030, various stakeholders have been keen to promote their adoption. Governments from around the world have agreed to ambitious biodiversity goals, while investors are actively searching for nature-positive opportunities.

Their plight has prompted the development of various disclosure frameworks, standards and risk management platforms, through which companies may be assessed on their relationship with nature. Businesses are responding by attempting to calculate and mitigate their negative impacts, often by investing in internal or external projects that promise to restore their respective ecosystem.

If nature-based solutions are to be effective, then each of these stakeholder groups must be able to access clear and transparent data.

Without quantifiable information on the effectiveness of different techniques, policymakers will struggle to promote best practices while discouraging more fallible methods. Investors will be unable to make accurate comparisons between different opportunities, while corporate strategies and targets may as well be considered guesswork.

Recognising the need for more extensive data on nature-based solutions, a number of new technologies and methodologies are being developed. From satellite imagery and remote sensing to environmental DNA, a host of new insights are rapidly becoming available.

Nonetheless, the monitoring and analysis of soil biodiversity have been largely neglected. The focus has typically been on life above ground or on isolated metrics such as soil carbon content. Although these insights are certainly useful, there remains a key gap in our understanding of how natural ecosystems can best be restored.

Now, it appears that we have a simple solution. By listening to the sounds of the underground community, we may well be able to tailor our solutions in accordance with its needs.