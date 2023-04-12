Aviation: the polluter is barely paying in the EU

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

European long-haul carriers pay much less for their pollution than short-haul airlines, according to NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).

T&E has analysed how the EU carbon market impacts various airlines.

It also found that some flight carriers increased their emissions compared to 2019, in contrast with pledges to build back better after the pandemic.

With global air travel expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year, enforcing the ‘polluter pays’ principle is important to incentivise the sector to decarbonise.

The analysis includes emissions of all flights departing from EU Member States, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and the UK, as well as the carbon market in the EU, Switzerland and the UK.

Carbon markets are “riddled with exemptions” for airlines

Under the rules of the EU Emission Trading System, short-haul carriers must pay much more for their emissions. Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), for example, paid an average of €44 per tonne of carbon, while Air France (EPA:AF) paid an average of only €7 per tonne in 2022 for its flights worldwide.

This is because airlines only have to pay for emissions for flights within the EEA, the UK and Switzerland, so long-haul journeys are exempt from carbon pricing. Companies also receive free allowances for their European flights, further reducing the price of CO2. As a result, the carbon price, which is currently set at around €100 per tonne, can drop to less than €10 for some long-haul carriers.

Indeed, airlines paid €4 per passenger for the CO2 emissions on a flight from Paris to Berlin in 2022 but, on a flight from Paris to New York, they did not pay a cent. If the carbon market was extended to all departing flights, T&E calculated that Air France would pay an added €26 per passenger for its carbon footprint.

Emissions are on the rise

The NGO also found that Ryanair and Wizzair’s (LSE:WIZZ) emissions in 2022 surpassed those of 2019, despite pledges of building back better after the pandemic. Ryanair was again Europe’s top polluting airline, with 13.3 million tonnes of CO2, while Wizz Air came eighth with 3.7 million tonnes of CO2.

Long-haul airlines, conversely, are not yet back to pre-COVID levels of flying, partly because of greater Covid restrictions on routes outside Europe. Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) and Air France generated 8.7 and 8.1 million tonnes respectively; Lufthansa is back to 67% of its 2019 emissions and Air France to 84%.

Roman Mauroschat, aviation policy officer at T&E, commented: “The sector has clearly not been building back better. This talk of a green recovery during the pandemic was misleading.”

Is the polluter paying?

According to T&E, the existing measures are insufficient to address the growing problem of aviation emissions in line with global climate goals, in a view similar to the non-profit Carbon Market Watch, which called for the end of free allowances to airlines. Moreover, the policies are not aligned with the polluter pays principle, whereby those responsible for environmental damage should pay to cover the costs.

In the bloc, the aviation sector accounts for nearly 4% of the EU’s total CO2 emissions, and is the second biggest contributor to transport emissions, after road transport. As the EU works to achieve a 55% reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050, policies need to incentivise airlines to decarbonise.

Fuel efficiency has increased dramatically over the years, with the amount of fuel burned per passenger dropping by 24% between 2005 and 2017. This progress, however, has been outpaced by sustained growth in air traffic, with passengers in 2017 flying on average 60% further than in 2005.

Even though pandemic restrictions brought air travel to a halt, it is expected to rebound as soon as this year. According to Avolon, one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, global traffic will reach pre-pandemic levels by June. With this backdrop, the EU and other jurisdictions need to enforce strict policies that will push companies in the sector to act more urgently.

“Airlines should get their act together and pour more money for green fuels and clean aircraft,” Mauroschat concluded. “Airlines are emitting large quantities of CO2 without paying the appropriate price for their pollution. The EU is making a mockery of the polluter pays principle. Although new rules will get rid of free allowances by 2026, the carbon market is still not up to the challenge and fails to address the biggest bulk of emissions.”