A new report by Zero Waste Europe (ZWE) demonstrates how Material Recovery and Biological Treatment (MRBT) systems are a cost-effective approach to treating leftover mixed waste.

MRBT combines the use of advanced sorting systems applied to mixed waste with biological treatment of the remaining residual waste.

A new study found that it is cheaper than sending the leftover mixed waste to incineration.

The ZWE called for the EU to spread the use of this system more widely to boost the circular economy and cut the bloc’s carbon emissions.

The study, Nothing left behind: modelling Material Recovery and Biological Treatment’s contribution to resource recovery and fighting climate change, was carried out by Equanimator.

What are MRBT systems?

This technology combines the use of advanced sorting systems applied to mixed waste with biological treatment of the remaining residual waste. The biological treatment stabilises fermentable materials found in residual waste, while the sorting equipment recovers materials that were not targeted – such as non-packaging plastics – or captured by separate collection.

This allows the extraction of additional material for recycling, diverting it from landfills and incinerators, in line with the principles of the circular economy. Among its benefits, MRBT minimises the generation of greenhouse gases from the management of leftover mixed waste, secures compliance with the obligation to pretreat waste before landfilling, and at the same time avoids any lock-in and keeps operational flexibility in the system, to continue working on reduction, reuse and recycling.

According to ZWE, has the potential to manage mixed waste in a responsible manner and at an acceptable cost. It offers a flexible system to extract additional materials for recycling while eliminating methane from landfills and avoiding CO2 from the incineration of fossil-based materials, such as plastics and synthetic textiles.

What did the study find?

ZWE modelled MRBT systems at two scales, 100,000 tonnes and 200,000 tonnes, which were further modelled in two scenarios: lower and higher cost EU Member States.

The study found that MRBT costs are lower than costs for incineration, with MRBT becoming even more compelling once incinerators are included in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). In fact, the costs for the MRBT facilities are in the range of €97-123 per tonne for the 100,000 tonnes system, and €76-96 per tonne for the 200,000 tonnes system.

The technology requires relatively little capital commitment, which varies between €296-377 per tonne per year for the smaller facility and €242-304 for the larger one. These are below half what would be expected for an incineration facility.

Moreover, the study demonstrated the benefits of MRBT for extracting plastics for recycling from mixed waste. When comparing the costs of extracting plastics from mixed waste with those paid under extended producer responsibility schemes (EPR), the former is very competitive at the 100,000 tonnes scale, at €226-550 per tonne, and becomes one of the lower-cost means of accessing plastics for recycling at 200,000 tonnes scale at €32-210 per tonne.

Why do we need them?

Leftover mixed waste defines the remaining material after source separation has sought to segregate materials for recycling. There are a number of jurisdictions across the EU where the existing EU landfill restrictions push Member States to consider alternative ways of dealing with, rather than resorting to incineration.

One of the important gaps in respect of understanding such technologies is the possible cost that might be implied by resorting to them, which is addressed by the ZWE report.

The researchers said that the use of MRBT could be encouraged by policies such as landfill and incineration taxes, landfill restrictions and a review of what materials are allowed. Indeed, certain treatments could allow for the use of glass and construction applications.

Janek Vähk, ZWE’s climate, energy, and air pollution programme coordinator, concluded: “We have a climate crisis and EU funds should be used to implement MRBT across Europe. These systems must be considered by all EU countries to comply with their circular economy commitments. This report shows that MRBT works, it’s cost-effective, and it brings us closer to our zero emissions target – it’s effectively a proof of concept, so let’s make sure we use it everywhere to address the climate emergency.”