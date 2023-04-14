Sustainability Atlas: how are global stock markets ranking for ESG?

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Morningstar has analysed the sustainability profiles of its 48 country-specific equity indexes to look at corporate behaviour across the world.

The stock exchanges performing best in terms of sustainability were found in continental Europe and Hong Kong.

Other Asian markets and the US, instead, presented high ESG risk.

Morningstar has also launched Low Carbon Transition Ratings to help investors understand the transition risks of listed companies worldwide.

The latest Sustainability Atlas looks at the sustainability profiles of Morningstar’s 48 country-specific equity indexes, which span developed and emerging markets and represent 97% of global market capitalisation, but vary significantly across ESG risk criteria.

Which stock markets are leaders?

Continental Europe emerged as the most advanced region for corporate-level sustainability. For the fourth consecutive year, the Netherlands was the world’s most sustainable stock market.

This was thanks to payment processing company Adyen and the consumer-internet group Prosus (AEX:PRX) and, above all, ASML Holding (AEX:ASML), the biggest constituent of the benchmark. ASML is an ESG leader, especially in the corporate governance and human capital fields, among semiconductor equipment producers. The second market was Finland, thanks to big companies such as Nokia (HEL:NOKIA), a leader within the global technology hardware industry, and Sampo (HEL:SAMPO), another important name in the insurance services sector.

Hong Kong overtook France for third place and confirmed itself as the highest-scoring non-European market for sustainability, primarily due to big names holding low exposure to ESG risks, such as insurance company AIA Group (HKG:1299). The company has established an ESG committee, which includes several senior executives, and it has a strong human capital development initiative, such as an employee-share purchase plan and annual employee engagement surveys.

The Hong Kong market, however, has a high Carbon Intensity score mainly because of the carbon emitters in their indexes, such as utility companies CLP Holdings (HKG:0002), Power Assets Holdings (HKG:0006) and CK Infrastructure Holdings (HKG:1038). By contrast, Peru and Kuwait post low Carbon Intensity scores but look riskier on a forward-looking basis.

France, which lost two positions in the last two years, ranked fourth, as the market holds ESG leaders such as luxury giant LVMH (EPA:MC), electrical equipment supplier Schneider Electric (PAR:SU) and personal care company L’Oréal (PAR:OR).

Which stock markets are laggards?

The UK lost three places compared to 2022, moving from 17th to 20th place, as big names such as Shell (LSE:SHEL) and BP (LSE:BP) face high ESG risks. Similarly, the US came 16th due to high risks for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), even though Apple (NASDAQ:APPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Visa (NYSE:V) are considered leaders from a sustainability point of view.

Another important name of the US benchmark, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), shows a medium ESG risk and a “significant” level of controversy, according to Morningstar. Even though it has low exposure to carbon, its reliance on its factory workforce to meet its ambitious production targets exposes the company to risks concerning labour relations and its ability to recruit and retain employees, particularly as it plans to build two new Gigafactories in Texas and Germany. The group’s management of human capital and product governance risks reveals significant shortcomings, Sustainalytics said, while tweets from chief executive Elon Musk remain a corporate governance concern as they reportedly impact the share price.

Big Asian markets, such as China, India, South Korea and Japan, also scored poorly on sustainability. China Construction Bank (SHA:601939), Toyota (JAP:7203.T), Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Wilmar International (SGX:F34) are classified as “highly risky” from an ESG point of view.

Indeed, profit growth in China’s banking industry is under pressure, due to an interest-rate liberalisation reform, increasing competition from digital platforms and slowing economic growth. Financial challenges could make it more difficult for banks to manage product governance issues. Additionally, China’s ongoing anticorruption campaign exposes companies to business ethics risks, particularly as the financial system is a key focus of government scrutiny.

Most companies not on track to meet net zero targets

Separately, Morningstar launched its Low Carbon Transition Ratings, which are intended to provide investors with a forward-looking assessment of a company’s current alignment to a net zero pathway. The current coverage spans around 4,000 public companies with plans to expand to 12,500 by 2024.

Its research found that only 25% have strong emissions reduction targets, while only 8% of companies have strong greenhouse gas (GHG) performance incentive plans, with the utilities and real estate industries leading in this area. Based on Sustainalytics’ assessment of how these companies currently manage their reduction of GHG emissions, the world is expected to warm by 2.9°C, which is well above the limit imposed by the Paris Agreement.

“Transition-related risks for companies can result in increased costs due to shifting technologies, financial risks due to policy changes, and reduced access to capital,” said Julian Poulter, head of investor relations at the Inevitable Policy Response, whose scenario analysis is being used by Morningstar. “With these risks becoming more imperative to understand, investors require a science-based assessment to determine the impact on their portfolios.”