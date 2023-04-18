Goldman Sachs: EU Taxonomy additions ‘helpful’ for high emitters

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The EU has published a series of EU Taxonomy additions open for consultation, which Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) deems “helpful” for the transition of high emitters.

The amended EU Taxonomy criteria cover economic activities contributing to four objectives around mitigation and adaptation.

According to Goldman Sachs, they could boost investor recognition of transition stories of high emitters and their access to green financing.

NGO Transport & Environment, however, said the new updates create a series of loopholes to continue with business as usual.

In April 2023, the European Union released a draft set of amended EU Taxonomy criteria for economic activities making a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation. It is open for feedback until 3 May.

What is the latest draft?

The criteria cover economic activities contributing to at least one of the following objectives: sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, transition to a circular economy, pollution prevention and control and protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.

The Commission is also consulting on proposed amendments to the Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act, covering the environmental objectives of climate change mitigation and adaptation, and on the Taxonomy Disclosures Delegated Act. The criteria are informed by the recommendations of the Platform on Sustainable Finance, published in March and November 2022.

New mitigation activities proposed include leasing aircraft, passenger and freight air transportation, air transport ground handling operations, manufacturing of automotive and mobility components, rail constituents, electrical equipment, and aircraft.

New adaptation activities include desalination, civil engineering software and consulting related to climate risk management, consultancy for climate risk management, disaster risk management, and flood risk prevention and protection infrastructure.

What does it say?

Auto parts are now explicitly referenced under a new activity, which sets up manufacturers for a green boost in 2024, according to Goldman Sachs. Auto components, which were not previously covered, will be given explicit Taxonomy coverage where parts are made for low-carbon transportation. This appears to be more inclusive of any components going into low-carbon transportation and not just critical components enabling low-carbon outcomes, analysts said.

Aircraft manufacturing and airlines could get a green boost under the next phase of the Taxonomy in 2024, as the draft includes them as new additions to the Climate Change Mitigation Taxonomy. New aircraft could be considered aligned if they are zero exhaust CO2 emission aircraft powered by electricity or green hydrogen, or aircraft that perform better on carbon efficiency than the New Type limit of the International Civil Aviation Organisation criteria.

This is only where the aircraft is replacing older fleets until 2028, and must be certified to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel from 2028 to 2032. Airlines may receive green revenue or capex credit for purchasing and operating new efficient aircraft that replace older less efficient fleets.

Amendments to pollution prevention do-no-significant-harm (DNSH) criteria for mitigation activities should aid alignment recognition for chemical manufacturers. ‘Pollution Prevention and Control’ DNSH criteria for CCM activities include proposed amendments to allow for flexibility in defining where underlying components and chemicals are essential for society and where no suitable alternative exists. According to Goldman Sachs, this should provide more flexibility for chemical manufacturers to receive green credit where underlying products enable low-carbon technologies.

Additions of civil engineering, software and consulting and risk management activities for the adaptation objective could boost green activities that can receive revenue alignment recognition, the analysts said. Traditionally, insurance was one of the only sectors able to receive revenue recognition under the adaptation objective, given most adaptation activities are only associated with capex investment, such as climate resilience investments for electricity distribution. New additions include a number of new activities that can receive revenue recognition for climate change adaptation.

Helping high-emitting sectors in their transition

According to Goldman Sachs, the update contained “helpful” additions for high-emitting sectors that need to decarbonise, such as aerospace, airlines and chemicals. This could boost investor recognition of transition stories and their access to green financing, analysts noted.

For NGO Transport & Environment (T&E), however, the new updates create a series of loopholes. Investments in more ‘efficient’ planes and ships would now be considered green, regardless of whether they still run on fossil fuels, meaning that millions of euros could be channelled towards major polluters such as Airbus (EPA:AIR), Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and MSC. T&E pointed out that more than 90% of Airbus’ order book could be considered green, while nearly a third of low-cost carrier Ryanair’s future fleet would pass the threshold.

Similarly, LNG-powered ships were included in the Taxonomy because they emit less CO2 than traditional shipping fuels. The criteria, however, do not take into account methane slips and downstream emissions from LNG, which can have a larger environmental impact than the traditional fuels they replace. This provides no incentive for shipping giants such as MSC and Carnival Cruises (LSE:CCL) to invest in green shipping fuels, the NGO said, as they will continue to benefit from green financing for ships fully powered by fossil fuels.

Faig Abbasov, shipping director at T&E, commented: “The inclusion of polluting planes and ships is the nail in the coffin of the EU’s Taxonomy. If planes running on oil and ships running on gas are now considered sustainable, there is little hope for the Taxonomy. Europe’s lawmakers must vote down this measure and save what’s left of it.”