How has the conflict in Ukraine impacted the net zero transition?

The war in Ukraine is expected to delay the net zero transition by several years, but it could also be driving more ambitious commitments.

The war in Ukraine has had a contradictory impact on the delivery of net zero goals.

Short-term policy responses may have delayed the transition, but rising energy costs have led businesses to increase the adoption of renewable alternatives.

Policymakers and business leaders must improve their collaboration if they are to resolve any setbacks and achieve their strengthened ambitions.

In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that the world must achieve its transition to net zero by 2050 if we are to have any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. According to its latest synthesis report, published in March 2023, the situation is only growing more urgent. Net zero is still within reach, but only just.

The pathway to its achievement will not be straightforward. The world is a large and complex place, with unforeseeable events resulting in a ripple of unpredictable reactions.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a prime example of such an event. Prior to Vladimir Putin’s advance in February 2022, this potential conflict had not been considered by governments or businesses as they planned their net zero transitions. The scale of its impact on the global energy market, however, has made it impossible to separate the two.

Exploring this dynamic, renewable energy group BayWa r.e has published a report on how the Ukrainian conflict has affected global goals achieving net zero. Its results, based on a survey of over 3,000 policymakers and business executives from the UK, the US and Europe, are both surprising and contradictory.

“The war in Ukraine has simultaneously been a catalyst to speeding up the renewable transition, while also increasing short-term reliance on fossil fuels,” explained Matthias Taft, chief executive of BayWa r.e.. “While the direction of travel is clear, pace is crucial and any delay risks seeing the climate crisis exacerbated. While the transition has now sped up, fast is not yet fast enough.”

Conflict in Ukraine could delay net zero by several years…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a major energy crisis. Oil and gas supplies were severely limited, and the prices of those available began to climb.

Many of the European countries that depended on Russia’s supply were forced to seek out alternative options. Among the most immediate effects of this dilemma was the resurgence of coal-fired power stations that were previously being phased out of use.

Although the EU began to develop a multi-year plan that would prioritise the shift to renewable energy, the return to fossil fuels was seen as a short-term solution. Of course, there is a significant risk that this short-term approach could become an ongoing crutch, resulting in a critical slowing of the net zero transition.

This trend was not confined to the EU alone. All over the world, governments began to introduce various measures designed to protect their citizens from rising prices. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), most of these measures were poorly designed, with their rushed implementation allowing fossil fuels to remain competitive against cleaner alternatives.

Making the most of this situation, the fossil fuels industry has been quick to take advantage. Oil and gas companies have been making enormous profits, appealing to investors and promoting misinformative narratives that capitalise on public anxiety.

With each of these factors considered, it comes as little surprise that policymakers and business leaders broadly agreed on the idea that the invasion will delay the transition by several years. According to Baywa r.e, almost half of its survey respondents said that the timeframe would now be extended by two to three years.

…while strengthening global ambition

On a more positive note, the Ukrainian conflict appears to be strengthening corporate commitments to the achievement of net zero goals. BayWa r.e. posed the question of whether rising energy prices had affected corporate sustainability strategies positively or negatively.

Of its executive respondents, 53% said that their plans had been positively influenced. Their efforts included increasing their use of renewable energy and improving their energy efficiency. Just under half of the executives were already sourcing 100% of their energy from renewable resources, while 23% planned to do so in future.

Although there could be a number of factors behind these strengthened commitments, such as the changing demands of consumers and investors, the Ukrainian conflict’s impact on non-renewable energy prices is not to be ignored.

Indeed, inflated fossil fuel costs accounted for around 90% of the increase in electricity prices during 2022. In comparison, renewable resources have come to be seen as a more reliable, stable and affordable alternative.

Of course, the shift to renewable energy is also being driven by policy, which itself has been impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. On the demand side, around 80 new renewable energy policies were announced in 2022, mostly in the form of fiscal incentives.

“Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster growth as countries seek to capitalise on their energy security benefits,” observed Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA. “The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next 5 years as it did in the previous 20 years.”

Outcomes will depend on stakeholder alignment

For these strengthened ambitions to be effectively achieved, businesses and policymakers must act in alignment. Governments will struggle to reach their goals without engaging their private sector, but companies will be equally dependent on state support.

The crises of conflict, climate and energy are inherently intertwined, with the evolution of each impacting that of the others. Such interconnected issues require an equally interconnected response, enacted by numerous stakeholders working together.

Currently, however, there appears to be some confusion as to where we are at. Having surveyed both business leaders and policymakers, BayWa r.e. has revealed a notable divergence of opinion. Policymakers were far more optimistic that net zero would be achieved on schedule, while business executives were extremely sceptical.

The two groups of respondents also cited a different variety of obstacles. Policymakers thought that public perception and the speed of business adaptation were the two main barriers to the net zero transition, while the business executives pointed to a lack of government support and policy constraints. Executives from companies within the EU were particularly critical of energy policies introduced in response to the conflict in Ukraine, with a “fragmented response” and “lack of agreement from EU nations” being ranked ahead of resource constraints as major business challenges.

When European policymakers were asked a similar question regarding the conflict’s impact, they said that businesses were impeded by supply chain disruptions and tension between developers and their local communities. Political factors came far down the list, suggesting that policymakers are either unaware or disbelieving of companies’ frustrations.

These are perhaps the most concerning of the survey’s findings, as they imply that two of the most influential stakeholder groups are not yet working together. Although it may be tempting to dwell on the contradicting delay of net zero in light of strengthened ambitions, it is more important to ensure that a collaborative approach is being taken to deliver the intended results.