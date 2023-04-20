Over half of global GDP is exposed to nature risk

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

More than half of global GDP is exposed to material nature risk without immediate action, finds the latest analysis from PwC, which is opening a new centre to upskill its 328,000-strong workforce.

New PwC research reveals a stark threat to economies from nature’s decline with $58 trillion at risk.

Nearly half of the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange are highly or moderately dependent on nature, compared with 40% on the NYSE.

PwC is launching a new global Centre for Nature Positive Business, expanding capabilities and expertise across the world in areas such as biodiversity, water, regenerative agriculture and forestry.

The findings of new PwC research support a growing body of analysis that warns of the extent to which economic activities and natural ecosystems are linked, with 55% of global GDP—equivalent to about $58 trillion— moderately or highly dependent on nature – up almost one-third, or $14 trillion, since 2020.

As companies will face increased scrutiny from investors and consumers of whether they are managing their impacts and dependencies on nature, PwC’s analysis highlights how the decline of the natural world poses significant risks to the global economy and society at large if organisations do not transform their practices now. All 163 economic sectors analysed by PwC have a portion of their direct operations or supply chain that is highly dependent on nature.

Businesses’ reliance on nature covers everything, from crops grown for the food and drink industries or the use of timber in construction, to rubber in the automotive industries, and plants that are critical for the pharmaceutical industry.

Well-managed ecosystems also provide safe operating conditions for business activities, for example, by reducing the likelihood of flooding, landslides and heat stress, and natural ecosystems like forests and wetlands help remove pollutants from the air and water.

Nature risk is rising up the agenda

The report from PwC is the latest in a growing body of research identifying the risks arising from the growing climate, nature and biodiversity crises. The focus of COP15, agreeing on global protections for nature and biodiversity, will have an impact on operations both in terms of awareness of risk and of growing regulation to address the problem.

A World Economic Forum report published in 2020, in conjunction with PwC, warned that half of the world’s GDP is highly dependent on nature, making biodiversity loss a growing concern for global business leaders. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Risks Report, biodiversity loss is the fourth most severe global risk over the next ten years behind climate action failure, climate change adaptation, and extreme weather.

Awareness of risk will have a knock-on effect on corporate behaviour

The Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosure (TNFD) recently released its final draft of its disclosure framework for nature. While the final framework details are expected to be published in September 2023, the speed with which the previous Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) guidelines have been incorporated into stock exchange requirements and regional reporting guidelines such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), so companies need to brace for rapid changes in reporting expectations.

Lynne Baber, sustainability leader at PwC UK, said: “Nature’s rapid decline means that executives can no longer ignore either the risks stemming from ecosystem failures and biodiversity losses, or the emerging regulatory requirements and stakeholder demands which relate to nature.”

She added: “Our advice to executives is to put nature on a par with climate change when it comes to strategy and risk management. Start by measuring your nature baseline, use data to improve decision making and transparency, and set ambitions to manage risk and make the most of the opportunities that come with this.”

Financial markets are exposed to significant nature risk

While central banks have been demonstrating concern about the potentially destabilising impact of climate change on the economy, there is growing awareness that investments are at significant risk as climate change begins to affect supply chains and the supply of natural resources.

The health of natural ecosystems and biodiversity is expected to have far-reaching implications, with PwC’s research showing that more than half (50.6%) of the market value of listed companies on 19 major stock exchanges exposed to material nature risk – nearly $45 trillion.

Of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, nearly half (47%) of the company value traded is highly or moderately dependent on nature, which is in line with the global average. Much of that comes from companies in the food, beverages, and tobacco industry (10% of the value of listings) and the mining and metals industry (10%).

The New York Stock Exchange, in comparison, has a below-average 40% of company value highly or moderately dependent on nature, though its scale means this represents 20% of the total across all 19 Exchanges analysed. The Euronext is above average, with 60% of value highly or moderately dependent on nature, with a concentration of retail and consumer goods; food and drink; and tobacco companies.

Will Evison, co-author of the report Managing Nature Risks: From understanding to action and sustainability director at PwC UK, said: “A number of factors have led to the increase in nature risk that we are seeing – from global economic growth since 2020 to a better understanding of how industries rely on nature to generate and protect value. As economies grow, they tend to consume more natural resources, but we have reached a point where it is clear that business leaders need to move to nature-positive business models if they are to mitigate growing risks and continue to strengthen financial returns.”

Upskilling the workforce on nature

As it released the report, PwC also announced its commitment to scaling up support for action on this issue, including plans to launch a new Centre for Nature Positive Business, PwC said it plans to upskill all 328,000 employees to better understand nature impacts and to work with clients on nature-positive outcomes.

The consultant will also double the size of its team of nature specialists over the next 12 months, from 500 to 1,000. PwC’s nature specialists work on a variety of topics including nature positive strategy and transformation, nature risk management and reporting, nature technology, data and measurement, and nature finance and fund management.

“The launch of PwC’s new global Centre for Nature Positive Business represents an exciting opportunity for businesses to better understand and assess their nature impacts and contribute to the development of sustainable ecological futures,” said Emma Cox, PwC’s global climate leader at PwC UK.” By boosting our capabilities to help clients develop and implement nature positive strategies as part of their broader sustainability strategies, we will help a growing number of businesses transform their operating models, and in doing so, help to build a net zero, nature positive world.”