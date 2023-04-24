Carbon pricing has little impact on corporate performance: study

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Climate policies resulting in higher carbon costs have negligible impacts on corporate performance globally, a new study has found.

Governments around the world are putting a price on carbon emissions to incentivise companies to reduce their footprint.

There are concerns, however, that these costs might potentially harm economic activity and competitiveness, as well as push businesses to relocate.

New analysis of over three million firms in 32 countries found little evidence to support these concerns.

In the Carbon costs and industrial firm performance: Evidence from international microdata paper, researchers from independent government agency CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis and the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management analysed the joint performance effects of carbon policies on companies globally. They evaluated the impact of carbon costs on various performance outcomes, considering up to 3.1 million firms from 32 countries and 15 competitiveness-prone industrial sectors between 2000 and 2019.

What climate policies did the paper analyse?

The analysis refers to measures that increase the costs of emitting carbon to meet national and international emission reduction targets. These include explicit carbon prices, such as a carbon tax or emissions trading system (ETS), or instruments that create an implicit price, such as fossil excise taxes, subsidies, standards and restrictions.

The European Union, for example, has an ETS system whose main currency exceeded €100 per tonne of CO2 in February 2023. This was due to a mix of factors, including higher demand by power companies turning to coal amid the energy crisis.

Overall, explicit carbon prices have been persistently low and include a wide range of exceptions and compensation measures – for example, long-haul airlines in the EU are exempt from carbon pricing, while many companies receive free allowances for their European flights. To date, about four-fifths of global carbon emissions are not explicitly priced and the global average carbon price was below $2.40 per tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2020.

Implicit carbon prices, such as taxes levied on fossil energy, have been the main determinant of carbon costs so far.

What are the concerns with these policies?

The researchers noted that policymakers are worried that increases in carbon costs would hit economic activity and the competitiveness of domestic companies. This mainly applies to industrial businesses, as they tend to be energy- and trade-intensive and have limited abilities to pass carbon costs onto customers.

Another concern is carbon leakage: when carbon costs are raised unilaterally, firms might relocate to less-regulated jurisdictions. This would decrease the effectiveness of domestic climate measures, as well as eroding the tax base and leading to production losses.

According to the paper, whether or not these concerns are warranted “remains an open question”.

How were the companies affected?

The research found “little evidence” for negative effects on performance, such as profit, productivity and sales growth of an average industrial company, except for a 2% reduction in employment for a $50 per tonne of CO2 increase in carbon costs. The effects, however, varied based on subgroups of companies, as the hit on performance was most pronounced in sectors sensitive to carbon leakage and in EU countries.

Indeed, the small employment reductions were observed in capital-intensive companies and small companies in carbon leakage-prone sectors, mainly in mining, cement and base metals. In leakage-prone sectors, capital-intensive businesses ramped up their investments and small ones improved their productivity. In all subgroups, profitability and the probability of exit were “hardly influenced” by carbon costs, the researchers said.

“These results suggest that firms primarily respond to rising carbon costs by adapting rather than relocating their production process,” they commented. “Still, relocation and carbon leakage could become more important for countries that implement more ambitious climate policies than other countries. This also depends on a large number of factors other than direct carbon prices, including agglomeration benefits, the tax system, policy design, and institutional factors, among others.”

Getting ready for change

The researchers added that forward-looking companies anticipate upcoming changes in climate policy and possible changes in consumption behaviours around the world. Indeed, sustainability experts from all sectors are suggesting to act now to avoid being unprepared when certain measures will be enshrined in law, such as climate and nature disclosures, adoption of low-carbon technologies, and so on.

Arguably, a climate policy that does not harm companies financially is one that works. Policymakers do not act in a vacuum, but are advised by various stakeholders around them, including business leaders. Indeed, governments are often criticised for not being ambitious enough and for leaving too much leeway to do business as usual. The possibility that a government enforces a climate policy knowing that it will harm local industries seems quite rare.

Facing the transition often requires significant efforts and, more importantly, a change in mindset. The paper’s authors themselves say that it is not clear yet whether the concerns being addressed are warranted – by proving that carbon pricing is barely doing financial harm to companies, it is hoped that they will be quelled.

According to a separate study published in August 2022, public acceptance of carbon taxes can be increased by providing information, considering how they are being distributed and channelling part of the revenues into environmental projects, such as renewable energy.

In all of this, it is important to note that some experts believe that carbon pricing is not significantly contributing to emissions reduction, and cannot be hailed as a primary policy to reach climate goals. When used as a complementary tool, the new data can be used to respond to pushback from concerned business groups.