Sustainability knowledge gap drives greenwash: report

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Research released by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and Kantos found a lack of sustainability skills and knowledge is hampering the marketing profession from clearly and effectively communicating its strategies – resulting in a higher risk of greenwash.

Fewer than half of marketing departments have taken the lead in their sustainability journeys but the will to transform has grown.

More marketers say they have a sustainability story they are proud to communicate, up to 41% from 25% in 2021.

As marketers learn more awareness of the skills gap is growing, with capability gaps cited by 35% up from 20% in 2021.

Marketing is not changing fast enough according to new research from the WFA in partnership with Kantar’s Sustainable Transformation Practice. The function needs to catch up with other business areas, with the largest share (39%) still only taking the first steps on their sustainability journeys.

Stephan Loerke, WFA chief executive said: “Marketers are finally starting to grasp the scale of the sustainability challenge, particularly the climate crisis. We have reached the point where the status quo is no longer an option. Radical transformation is essential. We passionately believe that marketers are uniquely placed to drive the change we need on account of their unique creativity, innovation and communication skillset.”

There are increasing attempts to address the greenwash problem, as it not only causes confusion but increasing distrust amongst consumers. The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK is proposing new rules to protect consumers from greenwash in investment products, and there are similar proposals in a range of industries.

There are many types of greenwash, from deliberate misrepresentation, focus on singular elements of a products impact, the use of green imagery without underlying change, ignoring environmental or social trade-offs or even outright lying.

While these are a few of the challenges, there are instances of greenwash which are driven by markers failure to understanding the wider implications of their approach. These can include irrelevant or distracting claims without consideration of wider impact, vagueness or even comparisons with rivals rather than an objective standard.

It is these attempts to make a product or a company look good without understanding the implications, rather than deliberate misinformation, which opens up companies to reputational risk unnecessarily. Today that risk is expanding to regulatory and even liability risk if they’re not careful.

Sustainability progress in the marketing profession

The survey, Sustainable Marketing 2030, identifies a greater ambition to transform with 90% of marketers agreeing that sustainability agendas must be more ambitious and 94% saying marketers need to act more bravely and experiment to drive transformative change. This is reflected in more brands now having sustainability as a KPI in their marketing dashboards – up from 26% in 2021 to 43% in 2023.

Despite the fear of being accused of greenwashing, 82% say companies need to be braver in communicating their sustainability efforts, with 41% of brands now saying they have a sustainability story and are proud to share it, compared to 25% in 2021.

The survey also found that 54% of marketers agreed that consumers need education about their choices and actions and that brands are well-positioned to help. In order to be effective in doing so however, brands need to be able to communicate effectively and with clarity, something that has proved a challenge to date. The survey also reflected the insight that marketing must seek to drive and normalise new sustainable behaviours – both internally and externally.

What is holding up effective sustainability marketing?

The top sustainability marketing challenges identified are organisational and include:

lack of internal resources (35%),

the knowledge and skills gap (35%),

organisational mindset (32% said that sustainable solutions are perceived as costly), the lack of a P&L policy that protects the planet (35%), and

a lack of transparency in measurement (30%).

The report says that progress will require marketers to leverage innovation and creativity to make a difference to the business – with innovation cited as the top opportunity to drive transition (57%) followed by new business models (55%) and educating consumers at scale (54%).

The importance of changing the perception of value

The report includes a circular marketing framework that reimagines marketing’s role within the business and its ability to drive growth in a way that is compatible with a sustainable future.

Ozlem Senturk, Senior Partner, Sustainable Transformation Practice, Kantar said: “Sustainable Marketing 2030 focuses on the value-action gap within marketing organisations. It’s remarkable that even though 94% of marketers are willing to be brave to drive transformative change, organisations still behave in the same way. Our benchmark aims to provide marketing organisations with a compass to assess where they are and help them take the first steps towards the right direction.”

The shift to a circular understanding of value presents an opportunity for leaders to drive new ways of thinking and acting, with 44% agreeing that the organisational value chain holds opportunities that marketing can leverage.

Partnerships have the potential to play a vital role in driving the pace and scale of change required. Forty-six per cent of respondents agreed that marketing could drive a bigger impact through collective responsibility.

The survey results were based on quantitative and qualitative research with 18 in-depth vision interviews with Global CMOs and 10 interviews with sustainability experts as well as responses from 938 senior client-side marketers across 48 countries worldwide, including a wide mix of territories, company sizes and categories. Research was conducted between October 2022 and March 2023.