Some of the world’s biggest textile companies do not tie executive pay to ESG performance, according to new research by Planet Tracker, even though it can be an important incentive to improve corporate sustainability.

New research finds that major brands such as Levi Strauss, Nordstrom, Skechers and Victoria’s Secret, do not include ESG metrics in remuneration packages.

Various studies have proven that companies implementing this strategy achieve their sustainability goals faster.

Planet Tracker called on investors to push fashion companies to change their policies.

Planet Tracker’s Textiles Compensation: The Sustainability-Pay Disconnect report analysed 30 top brands, including Adidas (ETR:ADS), Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Puma (ETR:PUM), Skechers (NYSE:SKX) and Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Why should companies tie executive remuneration and sustainability policies?

Aligning executive compensation with sustainability metrics means that top managers have an incentive in achieving ESG targets. Although it remains a relatively uncommon strategy, there is increasing discussion on whether a company is serious about its sustainability commitments if it is not implementing this tool.

According to a study analysing FTSE 350 nonfinancial listed firms for the period from 2002 to 2016, using compensation structure as a corporate governance tool pushes management decisions toward corporate social responsibility activities, as well as corporate strategic sustainable objectives. Ways of doing it will look different based on each individual company and its challenges, especially in hard-to-abate sectors.

Indeed, researchers at Planet Tracker said they do not advocate a ‘one size fits all’ approach to compensation, although they noted a very strong level of commonality in overriding structure when it comes to performance-linked pay. This is not surprising given a significant proportion of the 30 companies in the report have a developed structure having been in existence for many years, employing consultants, benchmarking against peers and getting feedback from the same shareholders.

What did the report find?

Analysing 30 major brands, Planet Tracker found that 17 of them, including Levi Strauss, Nordstrom, Skechers and Victoria’s Secret, did not have any link between executive pay and ESG metrics. According to the think tank, this means that the industry is a laggard in incentivising better sustainability performance as 70% of S&P 500 companies now factor sustainability metrics into executive pay programmes.

Considering the huge impact that fashion has on both society and the environment, researchers deemed it a major failing in showing commitment to clean up their act.

The report, however, found that the approaches of 13 of the companies that do align compensation with ESG performance are insufficient, even though all of them have adopted sustainability goals linked to Science Based Targets. Only Adidas and Puma were found to have clear annual sustainability-linked objectives and reporting for executive pay programmes.

European companies led the way, while America was a mixed bag and Asia lagged. Founder- or family-owned companies were more likely to have an element of performance-based pay linked to sustainability. Some of the most notable flaws were prioritising profit, leading to a small change to total compensation, and being too narrow or too wide in terms of stated targets.

What to do?

In order to address this gap, Planet Tracker called on investors to uphold effective sustainability-linked performance pay. The think tank said that shareholders have huge power in influencing these companies’ policies, considering that their top 20 equity investors hold a combined $278 billion of private finance invested in the industry.

Too ensure remuneration programmes create meaningful change, companies should set clear, quantitative annual targets linked to sustainability improvement, with both medium- and long-term views. They should set a meaningful percentage, such as 10%, of compensation at risk based on sustainability performance, the researchers said.

Moreover, sustainability targets need to be independent from financial targets and, once established, they need to be independently verified to provide a defence against greenwashing and can allow comparison between companies. Finally, businesses should disclose what has and has not been delivered, rather than reporting on the direction of travel only.

Richard Wielechowski, head of the textiles programme at Planet Tracker, commented: “Every textile player we analysed is publicly committed to embedding sustainability into their operations and growth, yet these pledges are mere window dressing if the leaders of these companies are not held accountable for delivering sustainability goals.”