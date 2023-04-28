Global sustainable bond assets hit $516bn amid investor demand

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Assets in sustainable bond funds have grown 11 times over the past decade, reaching $516 billion globally at the end of 2022.

Green bonds are by far the most mature segment but experienced steeper losses and higher volatility in 2022.

Social, sustainability, sustainability-linked and transition bonds remain relatively niche, although investor appetite is on the rise.

The global sustainable bond landscape has grown in both size and diversity over the past decade, but wading through the multiple options available can be a daunting task for investors, according to new research by Morningstar.

The broader sustainable bond fund universe

Assets in sustainable bond funds have grown 11 times over the past decade, reaching $516 billion globally at the end of 2022, of which 23% are in passive funds. Net inflows into sustainable bond funds slowed in 2022 but remained positive, while traditional bond funds experienced massive outflows in a challenging market environment.

Investors have a wide palette of sustainable approaches at their disposal, including negative screening, positive screening, and funds that focus on impact bonds. Within the impact theme, the main conduit are funds investing in green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs), or GSS+.

Regulation continues to evolve, but currently there are no government regulatory bodies to police the application of the labels such as ‘green’ or ‘social’ bond. The most widely used framework is that issued by the International Capital Markets Association, while the European Commission has published its own European Green Bond Standard with the intention of setting the ‘gold standard’ for green bond issuance practices. As of yet, neither body offers official guidelines for bonds that aspire to the ‘transition’ label.

Green bond funds are the most mature segment

Green bonds, whose proceeds are used to finance environmental projects, are by far the most mature segment of the GSS+ space, as they account for around two thirds of the market. They have seen steady issuance and increased representation from emerging markets in addition to traditional developed-markets issuers. There are over 100 funds currently on the market globally.

Up until 2022, green bond funds experienced a relatively sanguine period of positive returns and low volatility as opposed to conventional bond products. That relationship flipped, however, last year, as green bond funds experienced steeper losses and higher volatility in 2022 because of their longer average duration.

“Investors looking to add green bond funds to their portfolio should remain cognizant of the inherent biases of the universe,” researchers at Morningstar said. “This includes an overall longer duration than the traditional bond universe, a bias toward corporate bonds, agency, and supranational bonds at the expense of sovereign bonds, and higher representation of the financials and utility sectors at the expense of the energy sector. Such biases can severely affect relative performance, at least over the short to medium term.”

One silver lining, however, is that impact bond funds have not, on average, been sold at higher management fees than their traditional counterparts. Particularly in Europe, well-constructed passive green bond exchange-traded funds are available, enabling investors who truly wish to access the asset class to do so “at very reasonable costs”, according to Morningstar.

Social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds lag behind

Social bonds, earmarked to finance social projects, are still in their infancy – they constitute around a fifth of the GSS+ bond market and are only targeted by a niche group of funds.

Similarly, sustainability bonds, which finance a mix of environmental and social projects, account for roughly 20% of existing GSS+ debt. They are present in some generalist impact bond funds, but Morningstar researchers did not find dedicated funds investing in this space.

SLBs account for less than 10% of the GSS+ universe. This new type of bond structure applies a penalty (usually a coupon step-up) if the issuer fails to meet specific ESG goals. “While initially touted as the ‘next big thing’ in impact investing, SLBs have not achieved widespread use by impact bond fund managers,” researchers said.

Indeed, they have been met with scepticism about the credibility of the sustainability targets established by the asset class, as well as issuers being concerned about greenwash claims. This is because SLB proceeds are eligible for general corporate purposes, so their use is not confined to a specific green project with clearly identified sustainable objectives. Explaining the credibility of their sustainability or transition strategy, and how it relates to the SLB, is left up to the issuer.

Finally, transition bonds, at less than 1% of total GSS+ issuance, finance projects in sectors that are structurally difficult to decarbonise, such as steel or chemicals, but their growth has been held back by the lack of internationally accepted standards for transition finance.