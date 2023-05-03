Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Biases in the collection of biodiversity data could limit the accuracy of corporate risk assessment, mitigation and disclosure.

Researchers at Stanford University have exposed the biased coverage of global biodiversity data.

Companies are facing unprecedented pressure to improve their relationship with nature, but accurate data is difficult to obtain.

The identification of methodological failings could pave the way for more effective solutions.

Scientists at Stanford University have conducted an extensive review of global biodiversity records, concluding that current methodologies leave much to be desired. Their findings suggest that existing datasets are riddled with biases and coverage gaps that could severely limit their usability.

“Biased biodiversity data can skew inferences of what scientists currently know about life on Earth– and the impact humans have on vital ecosystems,” wrote Jordan Rodriguez, the study’s second author. “Future efforts should be made to address the biases and gaps in coverage to ensure that species occurrences remain vital for ecological and evolutionary research for years to come.”

Physical specimens vs. digital observations

The collection of biodiversity data typically relies on one of two methods. Traditionally, physical samples known as voucher specimens would be collected, preserved and stored by museums or academic institutions. In recent decades, this practice has been somewhat displaced by digital observation, which allows biodiversity to be recorded in the form of photos, videos, GPS coordinates and other digital formats without material evidence of what they represent.

Digital observation has unlocked several opportunities in biodiversity monitoring. For example, wildlife can now be tracked across larger areas of land, covering locations that may previously have been inaccessible. With less expertise required, the wider public can be engaged through citizen science that encourage them to record the species they come across.

“With the rise of technology, it is easy for people to make observations of different species with the aid of a mobile application,” said Barnabas Daru, lead author of the Stanford study. “These observations now outnumber the primary data that comes from physical specimens.”

Having observed this growing dependence on digital observation, Daru and Rodriguez decided to analyse around 1.9 billion records of terrestrial plants, butterflies, amphibians, birds, reptiles, and mammals. Their results suggested that existing biodiversity datasets are thoroughly riddled with biased sampling and gaping coverage gaps.

Many of the records were geographically biased, in that certain areas were more likely to be sampled than others. Others were temporally unbalanced, meaning that sampling occurred more frequently at specific times. For example, samples were more likely to be taken during periods of warmer weather.

Taxonomical bias was particularly prevalent, as certain species were often prioritised over others. Such bias can be seen in citizens’ tendency to record their experience with cuter or more charismatic animals than with plants or insects that may have just as important an influence on ecological systems.

Similarly, certain species were disproportionately covered on the basis of ‘functional traits’ such as life cycle, size, growth form or rarity. For example, amateur collectors may choose to sample plants with attractive flowers rather than early seedlings.

“What our research reveals is that coverage represented by voucher records is relatively more even and reflective of expected biodiversity patterns than observations, which tended to be clustered in a few regions that are easily accessible, secure, and relatively influenced by human activities,” Rodriguez concluded.

Businesses are in need of accurate biodiversity data

Given that over 50% of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature, the decline of biodiversity is now recognised as a financially material risk to investors and businesses alike. Businesses depend on nature for everything from the production of vital supplies to the operational environment provided by well-managed ecosystems. Any disruption of these services may be detrimental to a company’s profits.

Businesses may also be exposed to the regulatory risks of new legislation and the heightened expectations of conscious consumers. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that around 84% of investors are already concerned about biodiversity loss.

Their concerns have prompted financial institutions such as Robeco (AMS:ROBA) and AXA IM (PAR:CS) to implement biodiversity-themed investment strategies, while Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has introduced a biodiversity screening framework. Investors’ demands have also driven the development of voluntary disclosure mechanisms, such as the forthcoming framework of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

The TNFD’s recommendations will be incorporated by the International Sustainability Standards Board, with the potential to be made mandatory. Indeed, the achievement of targets set by the Global Biodiversity Framework will depend on the introduction of national strategies and regulatory measures to ensure that progress is being made.

As companies attempt to secure the future of their business, both in operational terms and through continued alignment with investors and policymakers, they will be forced to reassess their relationship with nature.

Overcoming the challenges of biodiversity assessment

Of course, such assessments are easier said than done. Businesses need to determine the current state of biodiversity in their areas of operation, the pressures they may cause on local ecosystems and the effectiveness of their proposed response measures. Without this information, they will struggle to implement effective solutions and communicate their progress.

Unfortunately, the collection of accurate and reliable biodiversity data has proven particularly difficult. The TNFD has identified several remaining challenges, including the prevalence of various biases in data collection.

By uncovering the methodological factors that allow these biases to emerge, the Stanford study could provide useful insights into how they can best be mitigated. Although the researchers found that neither of the dominant methodologies is free from bias, their research suggests that improvements could be made by combining current approaches and raising awareness of what could go wrong.

“Our maps of sampling biases and gaps can be incorporated into new biodiversity tools that are increasingly being developed, such as iNaturalist or eBird,” Daru envisions. “This can guide users so they don’t collect more records in areas that are oversampled and steer users to places – and even species – that are not well-sampled.”

Daru goes on to establish the enduring value of physical sampling. Despite waning interest, voucher records could be important for opening new lines of investigation such as the study of novel diseases or microbial symbionts.

“It’s such a very useful resource that has been lying in the dark in cabinets across the globe,” he said. “It’s so exciting the possibility of things that can be done with these specimens.”

Given the world’s current focus on biodiversity, we can hope that the research findings will receive the attention they deserve.