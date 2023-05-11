Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Finnish researchers have calculated the biodiversity footprint of retailer S Group and plan to make the methodology publicly available.

S Group found that most of its impacts come from food and fuel, its two major business areas, and are affecting areas outside of Finland.

The methodology will be made freely available after the pilot project ends in 2025.

While it is widely accepted that companies need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, their impact on biodiversity is still going under the radar and efforts need to be stepped up.

Halting biodiversity loss requires companies to minimise their negative impact on biodiversity, but there are not many tools available on the market. The University of Jyväskylä, Finnish co-operative retailer S Group and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra have partnered to develop a new tool.

Calculating a retailer’s biodiversity footprint

The pilot project, which will end in 2025, focused on S Group’s impact on nature, but the study is intended to publish a method freely available to all companies and organisations.

The May 2023 interim report indicates that food and beverages account for the largest portion of S Group’s impact, while fuels account for the second largest portion of it. These are also the retail group’s largest business areas. Utility goods account for a significantly smaller portion – a few percent – of the total impact.

Through complex supply chains, a large part of the negative environmental impact attributable to Finnish consumption is generated across the globe, beyond Finland’s borders. According to the calculation model based on financial accounting and Finland’s international trade, more than 90% of S Group’s impacts fall outside its home country.

S Group, which has pledged to become carbon negative by 2025, intends to reduce its biodiversity impact through its climate work and by promoting more sustainable consumption and a planetary health diet. Concrete actions include policies related to raw materials and sourcing that protects fish populations, for example, or ensures that no purchases are made from areas at risk of deforestation.

How do you do it?

The method, devised by the University of Jyväskylä School of Resource Wisdom, relies on scientific databases and the company’s consumption accounts. The indicator of the biodiversity footprint is the share of the world’s species at risk of extinction, which is the Potentially Disappeared Fraction (PDF) of species. It collects the PDF of various species under a single unit of measurement, similar to carbon footprint assessments, and enables the international comparison of different corporations’ biodiversity footprints.

Researchers are still developing and refining the method, which will be made available in the public domain once the project ends in 2025. Sharing it is intended to enable the planning of more efficient measures preventing the loss of biodiversity in the value chains of companies.

The method’s development is also connected to the BOOST for biodiversity offsets project, funded by the Academy of Finland and intended to design, build and implement a biodiversity offsetting system in the Scandinavian country.

There are other methods being developed elsewhere, for example the EU’s Biodiversity Footprint Method, derived from the GLOBIO model approach which comprises two models: one for determining terrestrial biodiversity, and the other for determining the impact on freshwater biodiversity in rivers and lakes. Similarly, Iceberg Data Lab has developed a Corporate Biodiversity Footprint measurement tool to support financial actors in their investment strategies.

Not just emissions

While it is widely accepted that companies need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, their impact on biodiversity is still going under the radar. Since COP15 saw the launch of the landmark Global Biodiversity Framework, the issue of nature is getting more attention, but we are far from having established standardised targets for individual organisations.

In September 2023, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures is expected to release its framework for the management and disclosure of nature-related risks. It will help investors assess companies’ exposure to such risks and should pave the way for future corporate frameworks on biodiversity.

Arguably, companies should be legally required to disclose their impact on biodiversity rather than focusing only on emissions. Considering that over half of the world’s GDP is fully or largely dependent on nature, businesses themselves have a lot to lose from ignoring these risks.

“You have to tackle climate and biodiversity challenges hand in hand. As opposed to climate efforts, biodiversity impacts are very local,” said Nina Elomaa, senior vice president, sustainability, at S Group. “The report shows that there is a need for increasingly strong cooperation between businesses and partners operating within the same geographic area. Companies must also start building new kinds of cooperation networks to reduce their negative impact on nature.”