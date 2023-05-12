Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The aquaculture industry is increasingly vulnerable to the very biodiversity erosion it is contributing to, which is expected to cap its growth potential.

Seafood products are projected to be essential in feeding the world’s growing population.

The way the industry operates, however, is unsustainable and estimated to lead to environmental and financial issues.

By switching to regenerative practices, the aquaculture sector can ensure it meets demand over the next few decades.

The aquaculture industry, expected to hit $412 billion by 2030, is not on track to meet demand by 2050 unless it changes its ways, according to the Avoiding Aquafailure: Aquaculture diversification and regeneration are needed to feed the world report by Planet Tracker.

Why do we need aquaculture?

Seafood products have been described as “essential in the fight against hunger and poverty” by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization due to their nutritional value, because they contain substantial amounts of protein, as well as fatty acids and micronutrients including vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium, iodine, iron, zinc and phosphorus. Fish consumption already provides over 3.3 billion people with at least 20% of their average protein intake.

In order to keep these nutritional values without damaging biodiversity, seafood needs to be produced sustainably. Beyond the obvious benefits of protecting ecosystems, doing so will also ensure the blue economy continues to thrive. According to the FAO, a tenth of the global population relies on fisheries for their livelihood, which is being threatened by volatility in supply.

Seafood could play an essential part in ensuring food security globally, although it is under-researched compared to the role of terrestrial animal and plant production. Aquaculture needs to gain more attention for various reasons: firstly, it is intrinsically linked to terrestrial food, as they both use the same finite resources and the feedback cycles which connect them; secondly, understanding the relative impact of both foods, in terms of climate emissions, land use, and resource use is key for holistic sustainability assessment and planning; finally, nutrition needs to include the relative contribution of seafood in contrast and combination with terrestrial foods and in terms of replacing terrestrial proteins such as beef.

What’s the problem?

The growth of industrial aquaculture has come with significant impacts on marine biodiversity. Species are highly concentrated in relatively small areas, leaving companies vulnerable to the biodiversity risks they contribute to, such as nutrients pollution and native species displacement.

Indeed, in 2020 the top ten seafood-producing countries accounted for 89% of the total, with China responsible for 57% alone. Over 75% of the 57 listed aquaculture companies analysed by Planet Tracker are farming salmon, shrimp or pangasius.

These practices are leading to mounting financial losses, coastal conflicts, and regulatory scrutiny, ultimately capping growth potential in the industry. Without change, business-as-usual is expected to fail to meet the world’s growing demand for seafood. Demand is expected to outstrip supply by 50 million tonnes by 2050, with worsening environmental impacts.

What’s the solution?

According to Planet Tracker, technological advancements will not be enough. It is expected that farming seafood offshore, in land or growing fish in labs could contribute only up to five million additional tonnes of seafood by 2050.

The solution, according to the researchers, is embracing regenerative aquaculture to produce an additional 45 million tonnes of seafood, capable of feeding a global population of 9.7 billion. Since feed is by far the largest cost in aquaculture production, the idea is to concentrate on expanding the production of seafood that does not require feed.

Bivalves (such as mussels, oysters and clams) and seaweed are two prominent examples of non-fed aquaculture. In many cases, their production can even contribute to regenerating ecosystems, through the natural ecosystem services they provide like water filtering, carbon sequestration and habitat provision. One way to do so is diversifying species and geographic distribution, especially if the species involved allow ecosystem restoration and provided that expansion in new areas does not increase the company’s impact on biodiversity investments.

Enacting this shift, however, will require backing from investors and lenders as the analysis of 57 companies revealed they cannot provide their own financing. Researchers called for support of new, environmentally sound technologies, as well as of regenerative aquaculture investments, for instance by offering cheaper capital for sustainable expansion, including via sustainability-linked bonds.

François Mosnier, head of oceans programme at Planet Tracker, commented: “On land, the conversion of natural habitat into monoculture is widely recognised as a key driver of biodiversity loss, but less acknowledged are the similar patterns affecting marine life due to monoculture fish farming. Unsustainable seafood production will not feed the world by 2050, but the good news is that an aquaculture industry that is resilient, productive and environmentally sustainable can be built.”