Listed companies fail to align with Paris Agreement

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has released its latest net zero tracking report, revealing that only 17% of listed companies’ decarbonisation targets are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

MSCI’s analysis of global listed companies has unveiled an alarming trajectory of continuous carbon emissions.

The findings build upon previous warnings to suggest that companies are struggling to develop credible strategies for the delivery of net zero targets.

Heightened pressure from various stakeholders will drive the improvement of transition planning.

MSCI’s Net-Zero Tracker is a periodic report on the transition of listed companies. Its latest publication, released in May 2023, reveals that strengthened ambitions are yet to be backed by credible plans.

“Climate change is here, measurably, as predicted, and the risk of complete ruin is now very real,” said Sylvain Vanston, executive director of Climate Change Investment Research at MSCI.

“We are seeing greater progress from public companies towards achieving essential climate goals, but the MSCI Net-Zero Tracker reveals that a significant gap remains between their climate commitments and their carbon emissions.”

Only 17% of listed companies’ climate targets are aligned with 1.5°C

The Net-Zero Tracker is based on a review of the listed companies that are represented by MSCI’s All Country World Investable Market Index. Currently, the Index includes almost 3,000 entities from 47 different countries and 11 industrial sectors.

According to MSCI, almost half of these companies have declared an ambition to reduce their carbon footprint. The number continues to rise, with an 8% increase in targets reported since the previous Tracker in October 2022.

Over the same seven months, listed companies have improved their disclosure of carbon emissions. More than a third of the indexed firms are now regularly disclosing the Scope 3 emissions of their upstream suppliers and downstream customers.

Despite this strengthening of climate commitments, the latest report paints a worrying picture of real-world progress. Its projections suggest that the emissions of the analysed companies are unlikely to fall between 2022 and 2023, while the current trajectory would see them raising global temperatures by 2.7°C before the end of the century.

Of the climate commitments reported, only 17% were found to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This means that, even if every company were successful in achieving its current targets, global temperatures would continue to rise beyond their 1.5°C tipping point.

Repeated warnings demonstrate lack of credible plans

When determined in line with best practice, decarbonisation commitments should be accompanied by a transparent outline of the tangible actions that will enable net zero to be achieved. Without such a plan in place, companies may struggle to reach their declared goals or communicate their position to investors, regulators or other relevant stakeholders.

Unfortunately, however, MSCI’s findings are far from unique. Previous studies have reached similar conclusions, revealing a systemic lack of credible transition plans.

In November 2022, for example, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) concluded that 93% of companies with net zero commitments in place would fail to achieve their goals without doubling the pace of their emissions reductions. Its findings were followed by CDP’s analysis of climate-related disclosures, which revealed that just 0.4% of the responding companies were able to disclose against all of the indicators that comprise a credible transition plan.

These warnings were echoed once again in April 2023, with EY’s analysis of the FTSE 100. Although 78% of the indexed companies had publicly committed to achieving net zero by 2050, only 5% had disclosed a sufficiently detailed plan.

Climate commitments come under increasing scrutiny

In recent years, the declaration and delivery of decarbonisation targets has emerged as an urgent business priority. Investors are demanding more detailed transition plans, while Governments are beginning to enforce the mandatory disclosure of credible strategies.

In the UK, for example, the Transition Plan Taskforce has drafted a detailed framework that will inform the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulation of obligatory disclosures from listed companies. The EU, meanwhile, is preparing to introduce a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive that will require companies to publish their climate transition plans from 2024.

As net zero commitments come under increasing scrutiny, businesses that do not have credible transition plans in place may be exposed to legal and reputational risks in addition to the physical vulnerabilities of failing to respond and adapt to the impacts of climate change.