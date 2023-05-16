UK circular economy attracts £1.3bn investment in 2022

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The circular economy in the UK continues to thrive, with 2022 being another record year for investments in the space, according to research by BDO.

Investments in UK circular economy companies jumped by 18% in just one year.

Industrial and manufacturing was the sector that attracted the most capital.

Investors are increasingly seeking sustainable projects with low operational costs and resilient supply chains.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, 2022 has been another record year for circular economy investment in the UK, with the number of circular economy businesses receiving external backing rising from 42 in 2018 to 142 in 2022. ESG is higher on investors’ agendas than ever before and companies operating circular business models are continuing to prove a compelling investment proposition, according to a new report by BDO.

“We have witnessed a significant shift in priorities over the last five years. Previously, a positive ESG story was the sole domain of a smaller number of impact investors, with the rest of the market viewing this is as a ‘nice to have’,” said Roshni Bandesha, head of ESG and Sustainability at BGF. “Fast forward to now, ESG is central to all investment decisions, including portfolio management, and are a key part of the value creation plan.”

What does the UK market look like?

Investments in UK circular economy companies jumped by 18% between 2021 and 2022, outperforming the country’s wider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market, where investments fell by 12%. Some £2.4 billion have been deployed in circular economy companies since 2018, including £879 million of disclosed investment in 2022.

According to estimates by BDO, the total capital invested into the UK circular economy was in the region of £1.3 billion. Venture capital investors were behind 62% of investments in 2022, with an average spend of £4.9 million, while mid-market private equity and debt accounted for 17% and 8% of deal volumes, respectively.

Major investors were BGF, Mercia, Maven Capital Partners, Circularity Capital, Development Bank of Wales, Green Angel Syndicate, HSBC (LSE:HSBA) and Santander (LSE:BNC).

Circular inputs – a product, process or service that is produced or delivered using sustainable inputs including those where legacy linear raw materials have been replaced by circular alternatives – attracted 26% of all investment, followed by 21% for circular design – a product, process, service or business model that has been designed to directly deliver or facilitate circularity.

Which are the key sectors?

Industrial and manufacturing was the most prominent sector, attracting 36% of all investments, followed by technology, media, and telecom (25%), retail, consumer and leisure (21%), life sciences (10%), and food and drink (8%).

The recovery of materials from waste continues to be a critical consideration for industrials and manufacturing, with companies working on methods to deliver products or generate energy from waste. Moving from linear to circularity requires new and disruptive business models, and being able to accurately quantify the impact of circular practices is required to guide investors and decision makers towards the business models to back.

For consumer-facing industries, instead, the drive has been market demand for more sustainable products. While established brands have traditionally shied away from second-hand retail, they are now wading into the pre-owned and rental markets. This is creating the incentive for investment into small- and medium-sized enterprises that are contributing to these markets, with investors gaining confidence over future exits.

What is attractive about circular business models?

According to Maven Capital Partners, business models exhibiting an element of protection against short-term market fluctuations are attractive to potential investors. Circular companies are more resilient and shielded from macroeconomic events, such as the recent disruption to global trading routes, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and higher oil prices.

Moreover, the regenerative nature of a circular business model means that it has less of an environmental impact across its supply chain, which is where the majority of a business’ emissions are generated, as there is less need for raw materials. This, in turn, also reduces operational costs of resource extraction and disposal.

There is a growing demand for circularity, especially from customers, with regulatory pressures also pushing for change across various industries. According to LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), businesses that embed circular principles will also be more likely to go into an SFDR Article 8 or Article 9 fund. As capital is increasingly allocated towards these ‘greener’ funds, there could be a ‘greenium’ attached to these businesses.

“Circularity is essential to the ESG transition, responding to shifts in consumer and regulatory demand. This trend is only going one way, and those companies with robust circular business models are disruptors in the market, providing attractive investment propositions given their innovative strategies to reduce, reuse and recycle resources, whilst achieving their commercial objectives,” said Martin McLaren, partner at Maven Capital Partners. “Recent global events have reminded us of the benefits of a resilient supply chain – something which circular business models have in abundance – meaning they will often benefit from both a competitive advantage in the market, and a premium valuation.”