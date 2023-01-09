Net Zero Technology Centre launches 2023 innovation programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strategy » Technology

Net Zero Technology Centre launches 2023 innovation programme

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched its 2023 Open Innovation Programme dedicated to data and digital technologies that will support the UK’s net zero ambitions.
By Giulia Bottaro
9 January 2023, 07:25 Updated: 9 January 2023, 11:21
  • The NZTC has opened applications from businesses across the world that are working on technologies enabling the net zero transition.
  • The winners will have to trial and deploy their technology within the UK continental shelf. 
  • The 2022 programme led to over £20 million being awarded to 23 projects.

The NZTC’s 2023 Open Innovation Programme will focus on developing and deploying data and digital technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions. Businesses from across the globe can apply for up to £500,000 of funding, and the centre said that there is the potential of additional match funding from industry to support their technology development and deployment projects. 

The projects must support the transition towards net zero with an obligation of trialling and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. As well as funding, the projects will also gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from industry. Six technology focus areas have been identified for the funding competition:

  1. Integrated data platforms
  2. Visual simulations
  3. Predictive automation
  4. Ultimate remote operations
  5. Trials/demos for today’s robots
  6. Robotic manipulation capability

It comes after the 2022 programme led to over £20 million being awarded to 23 net zero technologies, including £8 million from the NZTC and over £12 million co-funded by industry. The UK and the Scottish governments are both investing £90 million each in the centre, which was created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal to maximise the potential of the North Sea.

Myrtle Dawes, solution centre director at the NZTC, commented: “The 2023 funding competition will focus on digitally based solutions to create an integrated energy system recognising the pivotal role they play on our journey to net zero. We are asking for key use cases that demonstrate delivery of emissions reduction and clean energy innovations that will deliver our overall net zero ambition.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee added: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to reach net-zero by 2045, and programmes like this play an important role in reaching these targets. The Open Innovation Programme will aid our transition to net-zero and attract new jobs to the region, helping us boost economic growth.”

