Net Zero Technology Centre launches 2023 innovation programme

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched its 2023 Open Innovation Programme dedicated to data and digital technologies that will support the UK’s net zero ambitions.

The NZTC has opened applications from businesses across the world that are working on technologies enabling the net zero transition.

The winners will have to trial and deploy their technology within the UK continental shelf.

The 2022 programme led to over £20 million being awarded to 23 projects.

The NZTC’s 2023 Open Innovation Programme will focus on developing and deploying data and digital technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions. Businesses from across the globe can apply for up to £500,000 of funding, and the centre said that there is the potential of additional match funding from industry to support their technology development and deployment projects.

The projects must support the transition towards net zero with an obligation of trialling and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. As well as funding, the projects will also gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from industry. Six technology focus areas have been identified for the funding competition:

Integrated data platforms Visual simulations Predictive automation Ultimate remote operations Trials/demos for today’s robots Robotic manipulation capability

It comes after the 2022 programme led to over £20 million being awarded to 23 net zero technologies, including £8 million from the NZTC and over £12 million co-funded by industry. The UK and the Scottish governments are both investing £90 million each in the centre, which was created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal to maximise the potential of the North Sea.

Myrtle Dawes, solution centre director at the NZTC, commented: “The 2023 funding competition will focus on digitally based solutions to create an integrated energy system recognising the pivotal role they play on our journey to net zero. We are asking for key use cases that demonstrate delivery of emissions reduction and clean energy innovations that will deliver our overall net zero ambition.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee added: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to reach net-zero by 2045, and programmes like this play an important role in reaching these targets. The Open Innovation Programme will aid our transition to net-zero and attract new jobs to the region, helping us boost economic growth.”