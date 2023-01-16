Kingspan tackles embodied carbon with new insulation panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strategy » Technology

Kingspan tackles embodied carbon with new insulation panels

Kingspan (LON:KGP) is launching a new range of insulated panels that has achieved a 41% reduction in embodied carbon compared to previous models.
By Jawahar Hingorani
16 January 2023, 07:28 Updated: 16 January 2023, 08:52
  • The new QuadCore LEC range of insulated panels will be available in the UK and Ireland in the first quarter of 2023.
  • This can help reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, which is responsible for 30% of global energy consumption and 27% of total energy sector emissions.
  • Kingspan is adapting to the market requirements for the low-carbon transition, having set ambitious climate action plans, while planning further reductions in embodied carbon in its products.

Kingspan updates QuadCore LEC panels

Kingspan has developed its QuadCore LEC range of insulation panels to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. Based on comparative life cycle assessment data relative to the EN15804-A2 standard, QuadCore demonstrated a 41% reduction in embodied carbon – the CO2 generated during the construction phase – compared to the prior generation of architectural wall panels (AWP). 

This environmental product declaration standard covers the sustainability of construction works and services. It allows manufacturers to describe how a certain technical performance aspect of a construction product has been calculated.

Initial product offerings in the Quadcore LEC range are expected to be available sometime in the first quarter of 2023 in the UK and Ireland. According to Kingspan, QuadCore ranks as one of the highest-performing insulation products in terms of thermal efficiency.

Insulation, thermal efficiency could be key to decarbonising buildings

Buildings accounted for 30% of global energy consumption in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), and, in turn, account for 27% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the energy sector. Most of these emissions result from the electricity and heat used in buildings, while direct emissions account for the remainder.

When factoring in the 6% carbon footprint of the cement, steel and aluminium used in building construction, the sector’s total contribution to global GHG emissions rises to almost a third of total energy and process-related emissions.

Based on the IEA’s analysis, improved building envelopes that reduce the thermal energy needs of buildings, in the form of insulation, will be important to achieving the interim and long term goals in the net zero scenario.

Not taking timely action on insulation can be costly. A lapse in government help on insulation in Britain, for example, has resulted in the country having the least energy-efficient homes in Western Europe

Kingspan intends to reduce buildings emissions in two ways: its insulation products help reduce the thermal energy needs of buildings, tackling 19% of emissions from electricity and heat, while reducing the embodied carbon in its building products is expected to lower the 6% of buildings’ emissions attributed to construction products.

Ready for the low-carbon transition

The company has committed to reducing its own carbon footprint, including its Scope 3 emissions which will be addressed by cutting the environmental impact of its products. This includes lowering the embodied carbon in its building products to help the building sector decarbonise. 

As a signatory to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, it has set itself an ambitious goal of achieving net zero on all operational emissions by 2030. In its 2021 Planet Passionate report, Kingspan set targets for its “2030 Carbon Pathway”, in which it plans to achieve a 90% absolute reduction in its Scope 3 value chain GHG emissions. 

A large part of reaching this goal is planned through a change in raw materials used, mainly coming from its upstream operations, with the remaining coming from its downstream operations, which involves product use and end of life.

A key raw material category contributing to Kingspan’s upstream emissions is metals. Sourcing low-carbon metals can reduce the embodied carbon of its products, and to this end, it made an investment in H2 Green Steel (H2GS), which intends to produce steel with 95% less carbon content. 

It has also agreed to an internal carbon charge of €70 per ton, which will be implemented through 2023. According to the Centre for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) “companies use internal carbon pricing as a strategy to manage climate-related business risks and prepare for a transition to a low-carbon economy”.

