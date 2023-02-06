Singaporean startup launches climate-resilient strawberry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Singaporean startup launches climate-resilient strawberry

With the launch of a new strawberry variety, Singrow has commercialised its proprietary genomics platform for the development of climate-resilient food supplies. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
6 February 2023, 10:54 Updated: 6 February 2023, 10:54
© ShutterstockA bowl of fresh strawberries.
  • Singrow has combined a number of genomic engineering techniques to develop a variety of strawberries that can be grown in tropical countries. 
  • The startup will now apply its technology to staple crops that are suffering the impacts of climate change, helping to make global food supplies more resilient. 
  • Climate-resilient crops can be used to avert a major hunger crisis but they must be supported by many other solutions.

Singrow, a Singaporean agtech startup, has launched a new strain of strawberries that are purpose-engineered for their ability to grow under different climatic conditions. 

“Warmer temperatures caused by climate change has had significant impact on food production. We believe that molecular and genomics crop-breeding technologies is the future for agriculture, and we are proud to invent the future of agriculture in Singapore and tackle the toughest problems to secure the future of food,” said Dr Bao Shengjie, Singrow’s chief executive. 

Advanced genomics for the development of climate-resilient strawberries 

Singrow’s crops are grown on its indoor farms, where they are planted on vertical racks and fed by regularly submerging their roots in a nutrient-dense solution. With its patented cultivation system, the company can carefully control the environmental conditions of its units, while collecting real-time data on how its plants are responding to changes in growth factors such as temperature or humidity. 

This continuous stream of information has supported the development of Singrow’s proprietary genomics platform, which combines techniques such as genomic sequencing, annotation and CRISPR gene editing to breed plant varieties that are tailored to thrive under specific conditions. 

Having noted both the costs and the carbon footprint of Southeast Asia’s strawberry imports, Singrow’s first project has been to develop an alternative variety that can be grown in tropical countries, rather than relying on temperate climates. Its final product, the company said, can produce substantial yields at any time of year – presenting a valuable opportunity for regional growers while lowering the cost to consumers. 

Strengthening global food supplies 

Following the commercial launch of its strawberry variety, Singrow intends to apply its genomics platform to more crops including rice, corn and a selection of common vegetables. 

These staple crops provide vital sources of human nutrition, while also supporting global economic activity and the livelihoods of farming communities. As the climate continues to change, however, these crucial supplies are becoming increasingly threatened by rising temperatures, desertification, water scarcity and other related issues. 

This rising threat has placed the global population on the brink of a major hunger crisis, with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warning that around 670 million people will not have sufficient access to nutritious food by 2030. Its conclusion is supported by reports from the World Food Programme, which suggest that the number of individuals experiencing acute food insecurity has already begun rising.  

With global food demand expected to increase by more than 50% within the decade, there is an urgent need to strengthen the resilience of our supplies. By developing climate-resistant crop varieties, Singrow provides a worthy example of the solutions that ought to be further explored. 

Complex problems require complex solutions 

It is worth noting, however, that the challenges of the global food system are far too complex to be solved by a single solution. The need for increased food production cannot be allowed to overshadow the need for more sustainable modes of farming, or else we risk the continuation of a vicious cycle whereby the agricultural sector acts as both a driver and a victim of climate change. 

We all have our role to play in delivering the necessary transformation. Policymakers must increase their support of sustainable agricultural practices, while companies ought to pressure their suppliers to deliver more sustainable options. Consumers, meanwhile, must begin to reconsider their dietary choices and the environmental impacts of the goods they choose to purchase. 

These are just a few of the recommendations provided by the UN Environment Programme for the transformation of the global food system. Much like Singrow’s solutions, none of these approaches will be able to succeed on their own. If combined, however, there may yet be some hope that the global hunger crisis can be averted in favour of an inclusive, prosperous and sustainable future.  

