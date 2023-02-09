CarbonCure permanently stores CO2 in concrete for the first time

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

CarbonCure, Heirloom and Central Concrete have announced the successful permanent storage of CO2 in concrete, something they believe to be a world’s first. This offers the potential not simply for effective large-scale CO2 storage, but an approach to addressing embodied carbon.

Cement, a required component of concrete, is responsible for an estimated 7% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.

New construction adds 3.7 billion tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere every year.

CO2 storage in cement could provide a useful tool both in emissions removal and in addressing the challenge of embodied carbon.

Robert Niven, chair and chief executive of CarbonCure Technologies, said: “This demonstration project is a global milestone for carbon removal technology that confirms concrete’s enormous potential as a climate solution that can permanently store carbon in our most essential infrastructure – from roads and runways to hospitals and housing.”

How did the process of storing CO2 in concrete work?

California-based Heirloom, which runs America’s only currently operational direct air capture (DAC) facility, uses limestone, an abundant, easy-to-source and inexpensive material, to pull CO2 from the air. Harnessing a cyclic process, the limestone is broken down into calcium oxide rock and CO2 gas using heat from a renewable-energy-powered electric kiln.

The calcium oxide is spread onto vertically stacked trays where it acts like a sponge – pulling CO2 from the air before it is returned to the kiln and the process begins again. The captured CO2 gas is then permanently stored safely underground or – as was the case on 1 February – embedded in concrete.

In this case, Heirloom captured CO2 from the atmosphere before using CarbonCure’s reclaimed water technology to inject the captured CO2 into the process wastewater at a Central Concrete batch plant in San Jose, California.

The technology injects CO2 into reclaimed water (recycled water collected from washing out concrete trucks) at concrete plants. When injected, the CO2 immediately reacts with cement in the water and mineralises, permanently storing the CO2 and stabilizing the cement for reuse. The CO2-treated slurry is then used in new concrete mixes.

Central Concrete used CO2-treated wastewater to make fresh concrete, which was produced for a range of construction projects across the Bay Area. The CO2 is durably sequestered in the concrete as calcium carbonate, and will not be returned to the atmosphere, even if the concrete is demolished.

Emissions removal continues to gain traction

The latest update to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Sixth Assessment Report Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change included research calling carbon dioxide removal and carbon capture, use and storage as crucial climate solutions alongside the adoption of renewable energy and other decarbonisation strategies.

“The science is clear: In order to reach climate goals we must remove billions of tons of already emitted CO2 from the atmosphere each year,” said Shashank Samala, chief executive of Heirloom. “This is an important step toward that future and shows the promise of DAC technologies combined with smart, permanent methods of sequestration.”

Even the most aggressive emissions reduction projections from the IPCC will require the removal of 6-10 billion tons of CO2 per year by 2050 to stick to a 1.5˚C warming pathway. According to the International Energy Agency, in 2021 only 36 billion tonnes were removed.

DAC technologies are seen as some of the most promising methods of carbon dioxide removal, despite concerns about scale and land use. They have received government backing around the world, and recently received large investments from the US government through the Department of Energy’s $3.5 billion DAC hub programme and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Embodied carbon

Embodied carbon refers to the emissions associated with the materials and processes involved in the development of the built environment. Buildings already accounted for 30% of global energy consumption in 2021. In turn, buildings then account for 27% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the energy sector. When factoring in the 6% carbon footprint of the cement, steel and aluminium used in building construction, the sector’s total contribution to global GHG emissions rises to almost a third of total energy and process-related emissions.

As Stacy Smedley, executive director of Building Transparency, explained recently: “Reports show that embodied carbon will be responsible for almost half of total new construction emissions between now and 2050. Unlike operational carbon emissions, which can be reduced over time with building energy efficiency renovations and the use of renewable energy, embodied carbon emissions are locked in place as soon as a building is built.”

One of the most effective ways to alter the impact of embodied carbon is to use green building materials and processes. The use of concrete as a permanent CO2 storage mechanism provides an alternative approach to the management of such carbon pathways.

With the global building stock expected to double by 2060 – the equivalent of building another New York City every month – concrete presents an important opportunity to store immense quantities of carbon dioxide in our built environment.

Carbon Cure technologies and carbon credits

CarbonCure already sells technologies for the concrete industry that introduces recycled CO₂ into fresh concrete to reduce its carbon footprint without compromising performance. Once injected, the CO₂ undergoes a mineralisation process and becomes permanently embedded.

In 2022 the company made the, at that time, largest carbon credit purchase agreement with Invert. Invert, with its minority funder Ripple, agreed to provide $30 million in up-front capital in exchange for hundreds of thousands of carbon credits for permanent, immediate and verifiable carbon removal and reductions from CarbonCure.

CarbonCure sold its first carbon credits in 2020 to Stripe, a payments software provider and early buyer of frontier carbon removal. It was also one of the first purchases by e-commerce giant Shopify NYSE:SHOP), which has made a commitment to spend $5 million annually on the most promising technologies and projects fighting climate change globally.

It has certainly caught the market’s attention, with investors including Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft (NMS:MSFT) and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a venture capital fund backed by billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg.

Moving forward with DAC in concrete

The debate about whether to focus investment on immediately available climate solutions or on scaling up new technologies remains heated. The Net Zero Asset Owners Association recently said that members should not use carbon removal technologies to meet short-term (2030) targets.

There is no doubt however that this application of a DAC-to-concrete solution is a significant step forward in permanent atmospheric CO2 removal. As the world moves toward zero-carbon energy generation, DAC technologies are going to have to play a key role in remediating past emissions, and helping to decarbonise industries as they develop and scale emissions reduction solutions.